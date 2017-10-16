Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ultra Electronics awarded $16 mln in contracts for hippag stores ejections systems​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc :ULTRA ELECTRONICS - CONTRACT WIN.‍ULTRA ELECTRONICS PCS AWARDED $16M IN CONTRACTS FOR ADDITIONAL HIPPAG STORES EJECTIONS SYSTEMS​.CONTRACTS SEE PCS SUPPLY ADDITIONAL TRANCHES OF HIPPAG STORES EJECTION SYSTEMS FOR FRONT LINE U.S. AND INTERNATIONAL STRIKE AIRCRAFT​.

Ultra Electronics wins 9 mln stg baggage management software contract

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc :contract win.‍Ultra wins £9m baggage management software contract at heathrow airport​.

Ultra Electronics wins 37 mln stg electric propulsion contract

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc ::ULTRA ELECTRONICS - CONTRACT WIN.AWARDED £37M ELECTRIC PROPULSION SYSTEM CONTRACT.CONTRACT FOR FINAL DEVELOPMENT AND PRODUCTION OF A HYBRID ELECTRIC PROPULSION SYSTEM.CONTRACT IS SECOND OF THREE MAJOR CONTRACTS EXPECTED BY GROUP IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR​.

Ultra Electronics updates on pending acquisition of Sparton

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics: :SAYS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE (DOJ) IN CONNECTION WITH ULTRA'S PENDING ACQUISITION OF SPARTON.

Ultra Electronics bid to buy U.S. warfare device maker Sparton approved by shareholders

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics :RESOLUTION PUT TO ULTRA SHAREHOLDERS TO APPROVE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SPARTON WAS PASSED WITH REQUISITE MAJORITY ON A SHOW OF HANDS.

Ultra Electronics posts HY IFRS PBT of 30.9 mln pounds

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc :INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 2.8 PERCENT TO 14.6 PENCEPER SHARE.HY IFRS PBT 30.9 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 32.6 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO.HY UNDERLYING PBT 52.3 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 52.4 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO.HY UNDERLYING EPS 58.3 PENCE.HY REVENUE 366.4 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 366.6 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO.INTERIM DIVIDEND PER SHARE 14.6 PENCE VERSUS 14.2 PENCE YEAR AGO.HY OPERATING MARGIN IN LINE WITH PRIOR PERIOD, AT 15.7%.HY ORGANIC GROWTH IN ORDER INTAKE OF 1.5% WITH BOOK TO BILL OF 1.07.EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR REMAIN UNCHANGED.HY ORDER BOOK INCREASED 2.8% TO £807.8M (2016: £785.7M).

Ultra Electronics raises 137.4 mln stg via placing

July 7 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc :7,047,168 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in Ultra have been placed by Investec at a price of 1,950 pence per share, raising about 137.4 mln stg.

Ultra Electronics to BUY Sparton for $23.50 per share

July 7 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc::Entered conditional merger agreement to acquire Sparton for $23.50 per Sparton share in cash.Deal values Sparton's total equity at approximately $234.8 million.Co to assume Sparton's net debt at completion; adjusting for targeted cost savings, it equates to pro forma 2016 EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.6 times.Launch of placing with institutional investors of 7 million shares of 5 pence each in capital of ultra at 1,950 pence per share.Proceeds of placing to be to part-fund deal, with remaining consideration funded through drawdown under co's existing bank facilities.

Ultra Electronics confirms discussions to buy Sparton Corp

June 26 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc ::Response to recent press speculation.Confirm in advanced discussions to buy whole of issued share capital of New York Stock Exchange listed Sparton Corporation.Should ultra acquire Sparton, intends to sell Sparton's other business, manufacturing & design services division.Deal, if agreed, is expected to be funded by co's debt facilities, equity placing of shares representing up to 9.99 percent.Deal, if completed, not expected to alter co's objective of returning to through-cycle target of 85 pct cash conversion in medium term.

Ultra Electronics posts in-line half-year trading performance

June 22 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc ::Group's half-year trading performance is in line with management expectations.Says board remains confident of making further progress in 2017; co's expectations for full year remain unchanged.