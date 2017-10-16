Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE.L)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Ultra Electronics awarded $16 mln in contracts for hippag stores ejections systems
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc
Ultra Electronics wins 9 mln stg baggage management software contract
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc
Ultra Electronics wins 37 mln stg electric propulsion contract
Sept 25 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc
Ultra Electronics updates on pending acquisition of Sparton
Sept 25 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics: :SAYS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE (DOJ) IN CONNECTION WITH ULTRA'S PENDING ACQUISITION OF SPARTON. Full Article
Ultra Electronics bid to buy U.S. warfare device maker Sparton approved by shareholders
Aug 29 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics
Ultra Electronics posts HY IFRS PBT of 30.9 mln pounds
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc
Ultra Electronics raises 137.4 mln stg via placing
July 7 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc
Ultra Electronics to BUY Sparton for $23.50 per share
July 7 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc::Entered conditional merger agreement to acquire Sparton for $23.50 per Sparton share in cash.Deal values Sparton's total equity at approximately $234.8 million.Co to assume Sparton's net debt at completion; adjusting for targeted cost savings, it equates to pro forma 2016 EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.6 times.Launch of placing with institutional investors of 7 million shares of 5 pence each in capital of ultra at 1,950 pence per share.Proceeds of placing to be to part-fund deal, with remaining consideration funded through drawdown under co's existing bank facilities. Full Article
Ultra Electronics confirms discussions to buy Sparton Corp
June 26 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc
Ultra Electronics posts in-line half-year trading performance
June 22 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc
* ULTRA ELECTRONICS PCS AWARDED $16M IN CONTRACTS FOR ADDITIONAL HIPPAG STORES EJECTIONS SYSTEMS