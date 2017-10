Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS (ULKER.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ulker Biskuvi says its not a party to the penalty issued by Advertisement Board

Sept 20 (Reuters) - ULKER BISKUVI SANAYI AS ::COMPANY IS NOT PARTY TO THE PENALTY ISSUED BY ADVERTISEMENT BOARD AS A RESULT OF ONE OF SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGNS‍​.PENALTY ISSUED TO TBWA AND PLASENTA, AGENCIES WHO HAVE RENDERED SERVICES FOR THE MENTIONED CAMPAIGN.

Ulker Biskuvi Q2 net profit drops to 84.1 million lira

Aug 16 (Reuters) - ULKER BISKUVI SANAYI AS ::REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q2 REVENUE UP 11.1% TO 1.11 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 1.00 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS AT 84.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 93.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 EBITDA UP 9.9% TO 155.9 MILLION LIRA.Q2 EBITDA MARGIN AT 14.0% VERSUS 14.2% YEAR AGO.

Ulker Biskuvi Q1 net profit rises to 98.7 million lira

May 10 (Reuters) - ULKER BISKUVI SANAYI AS ::REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 1.23 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 1.04 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 98.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 87.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi decides to acquire Hamle Company in Kazakhstan at $3 mln

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS :Decides to acquire 100 percent of Hamle Company located in Kazakhstan at $3 million.

Ulker Biskuvi 2016 net profit drops to 230.4 million lira

Ulker Biskuvi : Reported on Tuesday FY 2016 revenue of 3.92 billion lira ($1.07 billion) versus 3.79 billion lira year ago . FY net profit was 230.4 million lira versus 292.1 million lira year ago .Proposed 2016 dividend of gross 0.1871345 lira net 0.1590643 lira per share payable on April 12.

Yildiz Holding completes sale of 21 pct Ulker Biskuvi stake to Pladis at total 1.4 bln lira - KAP

Public Disclosure Platform (KAP): Yildiz Holding completes sales of 21 percent stake in Ulker Biskuvi to its wholly owned unit Pladis Foods Limited at 19.5 lira per share price at total of 1.4 billion lira ($398.33 million) . Yildiz Holding direct shareholding in Ulker Biskuvi decreased to 28.92 percent from 49.92 percent .After the transaction, Yildiz Holding total ownership in Ulker Biskuvi did not change.

Yildiz Holding to sell 21 pct of Ulker Biskuvi to Pladis-KAP

Public Disclosure Platform (KAP): Yildiz Holding decided to sell 71.8 million shares of Ulker Biskuvi , representing 21 percent of the company to its wholly owned unit Pladis as part of a strategy .There will be no change in shareholding power of Yildiz Holding in Ulker Biskuvi.

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi Q3 net profit up at 54.2 mln lira

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi As : Q3 net profit of 54.2 million lira ($17.14 million) versus 48.9 million lira year ago .Q3 revenue of 814.7 million lira versus 821.8 million lira year ago.

Ulker Biskuvi Q2 net profit rises to 87.2 million lira

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS : Reported on Tuesday Q2 revenue of 974.2 million lira ($332.08 million) versus 935.0 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit was 87.2 million lira versus 71.5 million lira year ago.

Ulker to buy Sabourne Investments for $50 million from Yildiz Holding

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS : Said on Friday decided to buy 100 percent stake in Sabourne Investments Ltd. Which owns Saudi Arabia based Food Manufacturers' Company ("FMC") from parent company Yildiz Holding .The transaction amount is $50 million.