UltraTech Cement Ltd (ULTC.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Ultratech Cement Sept qtr profit down about 28 pct

Oct 18 (Reuters) - India's Ultratech Cement Ltd :Sept quarter net profit 4.31 billion rupees versus 6.01 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for sept quarter net profit was 4.15 billion rupees.Sept quarter revenue from operations 65.71 billion rupees versus 61.96 billion rupees last year.Says approved investment of 1.94 billion rupees for setting up 4 LMT capacity wall care putty plant‍​.Says wall care putty plant‍​ expected to be commissioned in Q2 FY 20.

India's Ultratech Cement June-qtr consol profit up about 15 pct

July 18 (Reuters) - Ultratech Cement Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 8.98 billion rupees versus 7.80 billion rupees.June quarter consol total income 80.95 billion rupees versus 76.03 billion rupees.Says quarter saw increasing cost trends.Says co's cement capacity stands at 93 MTPA post recent acquisitions.

Ultratech Cement March-qtr consol profit falls about 11 pct

April 24 (Reuters) - Ultratech Cement Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 7.26 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 5.93 billion rupees.March quarter consol total income 81.65 billion rupees.Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 8.18 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 78.41 billion rupees.Says recommended dividend of INR 10/share.Says work on setting up the 3.5 MTPA integrated cement plant at Dhar is on track.Says commercial production at Dhar plant expected to commence from Q4FY19.

Ultratech Cement says will decide on future course of action after fully examining CCI order

UltraTech Cement Ltd : Will decide on future course of action after having fully examined CCI order imposing penalty .

Ultratech Cement gets members' nod for issue of NCDs worth 90 bln rupees

UltraTech Cement Ltd : Gets members' nod for issue of ncds of up to 90 billion rupees . Gets members' nod for increase in FII limit from 24 percent to 30 percent .

UltraTech Cement posts June-qtr consol total comprehensive income of 7.63 bln rupees

UltraTech Cement Ltd : India's UltraTech Cement Ltd - June-quarter consol total comprehensive income 7.63 billion rupees . India's UltraTech Cement Ltd - June-quarter consol net sales 65.38 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 7.57 billion rupees .

Jaiprakash Associates approves scheme of arrangement with Ultratech Cement

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd : Board has reviewed progress of divestment plans and approved the scheme of arrangement with Ultratech Cement Limited . Board has constituted a committee of directors to evaluate various options necessitating financial restructuring . Total enterprise value for deal now agreed is 161.89 billion rupees .

Ultratech Cement announces appointment of Atul Daga as CFO

UltraTech Cement Ltd : Appointment of atul daga as CFO .