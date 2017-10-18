Edition:
UltraTech Cement Ltd (ULTC.NS)

ULTC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

4,034.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-57.85 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
Rs4,092.20
Open
Rs4,075.60
Day's High
Rs4,078.05
Day's Low
Rs4,018.00
Volume
37,888
Avg. Vol
227,944
52-wk High
Rs4,533.10
52-wk Low
Rs3,050.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Ultratech Cement Sept qtr profit down about 28 pct
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 04:18am EDT 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - India's Ultratech Cement Ltd :Sept quarter net profit 4.31 billion rupees versus 6.01 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for sept quarter net profit was 4.15 billion rupees.Sept quarter revenue from operations 65.71 billion rupees versus 61.96 billion rupees last year.Says approved investment of 1.94 billion rupees for setting up 4 LMT capacity wall care putty plant‍​.Says wall care putty plant‍​ expected to be commissioned in Q2 FY 20.  Full Article

India's Ultratech Cement June-qtr consol profit up about 15 pct
Tuesday, 18 Jul 2017 04:09am EDT 

July 18 (Reuters) - Ultratech Cement Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 8.98 billion rupees versus 7.80 billion rupees.June quarter consol total income 80.95 billion rupees versus 76.03 billion rupees.Says quarter saw increasing cost trends.Says co's cement capacity stands at 93 MTPA post recent acquisitions.  Full Article

Ultratech Cement March-qtr consol profit falls about 11 pct
Monday, 24 Apr 2017 04:16am EDT 

April 24 (Reuters) - Ultratech Cement Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 7.26 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 5.93 billion rupees.March quarter consol total income 81.65 billion rupees.Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 8.18 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 78.41 billion rupees.Says recommended dividend of INR 10/share.Says work on setting up the 3.5 MTPA integrated cement plant at Dhar is on track.Says commercial production at Dhar plant expected to commence from Q4FY19.  Full Article

Ultratech Cement says will decide on future course of action after fully examining CCI order
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 05:43am EDT 

UltraTech Cement Ltd : Will decide on future course of action after having fully examined CCI order imposing penalty .  Full Article

Ultratech Cement gets members' nod for issue of NCDs worth 90 bln rupees
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 07:50am EDT 

UltraTech Cement Ltd : Gets members' nod for issue of ncds of up to 90 billion rupees . Gets members' nod for increase in FII limit from 24 percent to 30 percent .  Full Article

UltraTech Cement posts June-qtr consol total comprehensive income of 7.63 bln rupees
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 03:40am EDT 

UltraTech Cement Ltd : India's UltraTech Cement Ltd - June-quarter consol total comprehensive income 7.63 billion rupees . India's UltraTech Cement Ltd - June-quarter consol net sales 65.38 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 7.57 billion rupees .  Full Article

Jaiprakash Associates approves scheme of arrangement with Ultratech Cement
Monday, 4 Jul 2016 09:14am EDT 

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd : Board has reviewed progress of divestment plans and approved the scheme of arrangement with Ultratech Cement Limited . Board has constituted a committee of directors to evaluate various options necessitating financial restructuring . Total enterprise value for deal now agreed is 161.89 billion rupees .  Full Article

Ultratech Cement announces appointment of Atul Daga as CFO
Thursday, 9 Jun 2016 09:00am EDT 

UltraTech Cement Ltd : Appointment of atul daga as CFO .  Full Article

UltraTech Cement Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
