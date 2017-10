Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

INTERVIEW-Unilever CFO looking forward to spreads unit bids

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc :Interview-Unilever cfo says q3 sales shortfall due to europe, north america, while emerging markets were strong.Interview-Unilever cfo says saw double-digit volume declines in european ice cream in q3.Interview-Unilever cfo says issued info memorandum on spreads business 3 weeks ago.Interview-Unilever cfo says has 3 or 4 large consortia of private equity bidders for spreads business.Interview-Unilever cfo says interested to see what bids come in from strategics and around emerging market business.

Unilever says to review Norwich manufacturing site, options include potential closure

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc::UNILEVER PLC - FOLLOWING BRITVIC’S ANNOUNCEMENT TO CLOSE MANUFACTURING SITE IN NORWICH, UNILEVER WILL BE LAUNCHING REVIEW OF ITS PRODUCTION AT THE SITE‍​.UNILEVER PLC - WILL REVIEW BRITVIC’S PROPOSED WITHDRAWAL FROM THE SITE;TO CONSIDER OPTIONS FOR THE SITE, INCLUDING POTENTIAL CLOSURE OF NORWICH FACTORY.

Food companies to standardize date labels

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Consumer Goods Forum::Consumer Goods Forum along with Champions 12.3 has approved a call to action to standardize food date labels worldwide by 2020.Says board adopted call to action to simplify date labels, including Tesco, Kellogg, Walmart, Campbell Soup, Nestle, Unilever.

Unilever issues bonds amounting to 250 million pounds

Sept 14 (Reuters) - EURONEXT::UNILEVER NV << >> ISSUES BONDS AMOUNTING TO GBP 250 MILLION, THAT WILL BE LISTED ON EURONEXT AMSTERDAM AS OF SEPT. 15 - EURONEXT.BONDS ISSUE PRICE: 98.99 PERCENT; INTEREST RATE: 1.88 PERCENT - EURONEXT.

Unilever prices 500 mln stg bonds on sterling market

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc ::UNILEVER PRICES £500M BONDS ON STERLING MARKET.UNILEVER - ‍BONDS COMPRISE £250,000,000 OF 1.375 PER CENT FIXED RATE NOTES DUE SEPTEMBER 2024 AND £250,000,000 OF 1.875 PER CENT FIXED RATE NOTES DUE SEPT 2029​.‍BONDS HAVE AN ANTICIPATED ISSUE DATE OF 15 TH SEPTEMBER 2017​.‍UNILEVER INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES​.

Unilever acquires Pukka Herbs‍​

Sept 7 (Reuters) - UNILEVER NV ::ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED THE ORGANIC HERBAL TEA BUSINESS, PUKKA HERBS LTD‍​.TERMS OF THE DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

Unilever exec gives update on savings, efficiencies

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc :Unilever exec says innovation team has reduced number of global projects by 10 percent this year, but increased size of projects by 20 percent.Unilever exec says interested in acquiring brands that have sales of tens or hundreds of millions of euros.Unilever exec says aiming for binding deal for spreads business by end 2017/early 2018.Unilever exec says if can't get full value from selling whole business, will consider demerger.Unilever exec says also to consider selling parts of spreads business.Unilever exec says distrust in big brands is spreading to emerging markets.Unilever exec says expanding hellmanns brand into ketchup, bbq sauce, hot sauce, mustard.Unilever exec says ecommerce accounts for close to 3 percent of group turnover, up 40 percent in h1'17.Unilever exec says on track to begin integrating food/refreshment in jan 2018, as stated in april.

Unilever acquires Weis, an Australian ice cream business

Aug 9 (Reuters) - UNILEVER NV ::ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE WEIS, AN AUSTRALIAN ICE CREAM BUSINESS.THE ACQUISITION IS SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS. TERMS OF THE DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED..

NN Group sells preference shares Unilever‍​

Aug 9 (Reuters) - NN GROUP NV ::SIGNED AN IRREVOCABLE AGREEMENT WITH UNILEVER PLC TO ACCEPT A PUBLIC OFFER FOR THE OUTSTANDING 6% AND 7% CUMULATIVE PREFERENCE SHARES IN UNILEVER N.V..NN GROUP SELLS PREFERENCE SHARES UNILEVER‍​.UNILEVER INTENDS TO LAUNCH, AND TO TENDER ALL PREFERENCE SHARES HELD BY NN GROUP.PREFERENCE SHARES HELD BY NN GROUP REPRESENT A TOTAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 295 MILLION AND 11.4% OF THE VOTING RIGHTS IN UNILEVER ‍​.IFRS CAPITAL GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 250 MILLION IS EXPECTED TO BE REPORTED AFTER SETTLEMENT OF THE TRANSACTION, WHICH IS ANTICIPATED IN Q4 OF 2017.ORDINARY SHARES IN UNILEVER N.V. HELD BY NN GROUP ARE UNAFFECTED BY THIS TRANSACTION‍​.

Unilever Plc to buy back preference shares

Aug 9 (Reuters) - UNILEVER PLC :UNILEVER TO BUY BACK PREFERENCE SHARES.SAYS OFFER WOULD VALUE ALL OF OUTSTANDING 6 PCT AND 7 PCT CUMULATIVE PREFERENCE SHARES AT EUR 450 MILLION​.‍AGREED TERMS WITH NN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, ASR NEDERLAND N.V. FOR ACQUISITION OF ALL THEIR CUMULATIVE PREFERENCE SHARES IN UNILEVER N.V.​.SAYS ACQUIRED SHARES ‍REPRESENT APPROXIMATELY 97 PCT OF ALL OUTSTANDING 6 PCT AND 7 PCT CUMULATIVE PREFERENCE SHARES​.SAYS SHARES ‍WILL BE ACQUIRED BY MEANS OF A PUBLIC OFFER WHICH UNILEVER INTENDS TO LAUNCH​.SAYS ‍OFFER PRICE IS CUM DIVIDEND EXCEPT FOR ACCRUED DIVIDEND THAT UNILEVER N.V. WILL PAY IN SEPTEMBER 2017​.SAYS ‍NN AND ASR HAVE EACH IRREVOCABLY COMMITTED TO ACCEPT OFFER AND TENDER PREFERENCE SHARES HELD BY THEM UNDER OFFER​.SAYS ‍UPON COMPLETION, INTENDS TO COMMENCE STATUTORY PROCEEDINGS TO ACQUIRE ANY REMAINING OUTSTANDING PREFERENCE SHARES​.SAYS ‍UPON COMPLETION INTENDS TO TERMINATE LISTINGS OF PREFERENCE SHARES ON EURONEXT AMSTERDAM​.SAYS ‍AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION UNDER OFFER WILL BE FINANCED BY UTILISING AVAILABLE CASH AND/OR EXISTING FACILITIES​.SAYS ‍OFFER IS EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN Q3 2017​.SAYS ‍SETTLEMENT OF OFFER IS EXPECTED IN Q4 2017​.