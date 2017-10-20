Umicore SA (UMI.BR)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Umicore sells large area coatings activity to Vital

Oct 20 (Reuters) - UMICORE SA ::UMICORE SELLS LARGE AREA COATINGS ACTIVITY TO VITAL.SOLD ITS INDIUM TIN OXIDE (ITO) SPUTTERING TARGET ACTIVITY FOR LARGE AREA COATINGS TO ITS JV PARTNER FIRST RARE MATERIALS‍​.COSTS RELATED TO THE TRANSACTION AND CLOSURE OF PROVIDENCE SITE ARE ANTICIPATED TO AMOUNT TO € 14 MILLION‍​.

Umicore sees higher net debt at year-end - conf call‍​

July 31 (Reuters) - UMICORE SA ::SEES HIGHER NET DEBT AT YEAR-END COMPARED TO END OF JUNE - CONFERENCE CALL‍​.

Umicore H1 revenue from continued operations 7 pct up at 1.5 billions euros

July 31 (Reuters) - Umicore SA ::EXPECTS FULL YEAR RECURRING EBIT TO BE AT THE HIGH END OF THE PREVIOUSLY GUIDED RANGE OF € 370 MILLION TO € 400 MILLION ASSUMING CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS CONTINUE TO PREVAIL.H1 RECURRING EBITDA OF € 296 MILLION (+14%) OR € 288 MILLION (+21%) EXCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS.H1 RECURRING NET PROFIT (GROUP SHARE) OF € 134 MILLION (+20%).H1 ROCE OF 15.9% (VERSUS 14.6% IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2016).H1 RECURRING EBIT OF € 204 MILLION (+16%) OR € 195 MILLION (+26%) EXCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS.H1 REVENUES OF € 1.5 BILLION (+7%) OR € 1.4 BILLION (+13%) EXCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS.FULL YEAR RECURRING EBIT EXPECTED AT HIGH END OF RANGE OF € 355 MILLION TO € 385 MILLION.SAYS DECIDED TO STOP ISSUING QUARTERLY TRADING UPDATES.

Umicore ‍made progress in streamlining portfolio in first half​

July 31 (Reuters) - UMICORE SA ::UMICORE SA - ‍MADE FURTHER PROGRESS IN STREAMLINING ITS PORTFOLIO IN FIRST HALF​.UMICORE SA - ‍IN MAY, ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO SELL ITS BUILDING PRODUCTS ACTIVITIES​.UMICORE SA - ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.65 PER SHARE WILL BE PAID OUT IN AUGUST​.

Umicore to acquire Haldor Topsoe's heavy duty diesel and stationary catalyst businesses

June 20 (Reuters) - UMICORE SA :REG-UMICORE TO ACQUIRE HALDOR TOPSOE'S HEAVY DUTY DIESEL AND STATIONARY CATALYST BUSINESSES.‍ENTERPRISE VALUE OF DKK 900 MILLION (APPROX. EUR 120 MILLION) PLUS AN EARN-OUT​.‍ANTICIPATED THAT ACQUISITION WILL BE EARNINGS ACCRETIVE FROM 2018.​.

Umicore completes a 360 million euros US private placement notes issue

May 18 (Reuters) - UMICORE SA ::UMICORE COMPLETES A € 360 MILLION US PRIVATE PLACEMENT NOTES ISSUE.TRANSACTION IS COMPOSED OF A 10-YEAR TRANCHE OF EUR 160 MILLION MATURING IN DECEMBER 2027 AND A 12-YEAR TRANCHE OF EUR 200 MILLION MATURING IN DECEMBER 2029.FUNDS WILL BE DRAWN UPON IN DECEMBER OF THIS YEAR..OFFERING ATTRACTED STRONG INTEREST FROM INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS AND WAS SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED..COMBINED PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO FUND UMICORE'S STRATEGIC GROWTH INITIATIVES AND REFINANCE PART OF ITS EXISTING DEBT..

BASF, Argonne reach resolution with Umicore over NMC patents

April 25 (Reuters) - Basf Se :Says basf and argonne reach resolution with umicore over nmc patents infringement claims.Says basf and argonne national laboratory reached a business resolution of their pending patent disputes with umicore.Says umicore is now licensed to make, use, sell, offer to sell, distribute and import nickel-manganesecobalt (nmc) cathode material for lithium ion batteries in the united states under basf’s and argonne’s u.s. Patent nos. 6,677,082; 6,680,143; 7,135,252; and 7,468,223.Says basf and argonne are dismissing their pending action in the united states district court for the district of delaware against umicore.Says the parties are filing a petition for rescission of the existing limited exclusion order with the international trade commission (itc)..

Umicore expects FY recurring EBIT in a range of 370 million euros to 400 million euros

April 25 (Reuters) - Umicore Sa : :Umicore expects full year recurring EBIT to be in a range of 370 million euros ($402.04 million) to 400 million euros assuming current market conditions continue to prevail.Q1 revenues from continued operations increased 13 percent, reflecting strong growth particularly in activities related to clean mobility.Excluding discontinued operations, this equates to a range of 355 million euros to 385 million euros and would represent an increase of 11 pct to 20 pct compared to 2016..Expects full year recurring EBIT to be in a range of 370 million euros to 400 million euros assuming current market conditions continue to prevail.

Umicore acquires full ownership of automotive catalyst JV in Korea

Umicore SA : Reg-Umicore acquires full ownership of automotive catalyst jv in Korea . Announced acquisition of combined 50 pct shareholdings of Samkwang Glass Ind. Co., Ltd. and OCI Company Ltd. in South Korean automotive catalyst joint venture, Ordeg Co. Ltd. for 82 million euros ($87.30 million) . Transaction will contribute immediately to earnings of Umicore .Umicore - which previously held 50 pct of the equity - now has full ownership of Ordeg.

Umicore acquires NMC battery material patents from 3M

Umicore SA : Umicore acquires nmc battery material patents from 3M . Umicore takes over all rights and responsibilities with existing licensees of 3M .Patents collectively cover South Korea, China, Japan, Europe and United States and have a validity of between 2021 and 2024.