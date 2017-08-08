Edition:
United States

Uniper SE (UN01.DE)

UN01.DE on Xetra

24.07EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.00 (-0.02%)
Prev Close
€24.08
Open
€24.09
Day's High
€24.17
Day's Low
€23.85
Volume
721,894
Avg. Vol
936,800
52-wk High
€24.35
52-wk Low
€11.04

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Uniper H1 adj EBIT drops 18 pct to 930 mln euros
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 01:28am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Uniper :H1 sales up 11.9 percent at 37.31 billion eur.H1 adjusted EBIT down 18.1 percent at 930 million eur.H1 net income 967 million eur versus year-earlier loss 3.87 billion.Economic net debt 3.3 billion eur at end-june versus 4.2 billion at end-december.Says marking to market of commodity derivatives resulted in a positive earnings effect of 446 million eur.Uniper says H1 adjusted EBIT at European Generation unit 284 million eur versus year-earlier 120 million.Uniper says H1 adjusted EBIT at Global Commodities business down 76.1 percent at 262 million eur.Uniper says H1 adjusted EBIT at Int'l Power unit 477 million eur versus year-earlier loss 39 million on insurance payment for fire at Berezovskaya 3 power plant.  Full Article

Uniper would prefer E.ON selling remaining stake on market-CEO
Thursday, 8 Jun 2017 07:11am EDT 

June 8 (Reuters) - Uniper :Ceo says we prefer e.on eongn.de selling its remaining stake on the market, want to remain independent.  Full Article

Uniper CFO says to tap into growing LNG market
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 05:11am EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - Uniper :Cfo says says to tap into growing lng market but sees major profit contributions from european regas facilities only from around 2018/19/20.  Full Article

Uniper sees no need for M&A to deleverage -CFO
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 03:37am EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - Uniper :Cfo says there is no need for asset sales to deleverage after divestment of stake in yuzhno russkoye.Cfo says number of interested parties in uniper nord stream 2 participation of up to 50 percent.  Full Article

Uniper: owners of Irsching 4 & 5 gas-fired power stations announce closure
Wednesday, 29 Mar 2017 08:24am EDT 

Uniper SE : Owners of power station Irsching 5, Uniper, N-ERGIE, Mainova and ENTEGA, have announced closure of power block to Federal Network Agency and network operator TenneT . Owners can once again see no viable market prospects for power plant from April 1, 2018 onwards and are therefore once again announcing their intention to mothball power plant .Uniper, as sole owner of Irsching 4 gas-fired power station, has also announced mothballing of that block as of April 1, 2018.  Full Article

Uniper cannot rule out net loss in 2017 -CFO
Thursday, 9 Mar 2017 06:16am EST 

Uniper : Cfo says cannot rule out net loss in 2017 . Ceo says pressure to sell assets has eased since disposal of stake in yuzhno russkoye gas field . Cfo says aim for payment of dividend each year . Ceo says we believe our company is well-placed to remain independent long-term . Coo says continue legal row with rival rwe over rwe's purchases from planned datteln 4 coal-powered plant . Cco says want to benefit from global growth in lng market . Ceo says not planning to invest in additional lng regasification capacities in europe . Cfo says datteln 4 will contribute a low triple digit million eur amount to result Further company coverage: [UN01.DE] (Frankfurt newsroom) ((+49 69 7565 1270; Reuters Messaging: frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.net)).  Full Article

Uniper does not rule out smaller portfolio adjustments
Monday, 6 Mar 2017 03:40am EST 

Uniper : Says sale of gas field stake leads to negligible writedown . Says does not rule out smaller portfolio adjustments, but has nearly reached target in terms of asset disposals Further company coverage: [UN01.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Uniper and BP sign a cooperation agreement
Thursday, 6 Oct 2016 05:16am EDT 

Uniper SE :Uniper and BP plan jointly to examine and develop possibilities for using power-to-gas technology in refining process..  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Uniper SE News

Photo

RWE looking at Uniper's gas and coal-fired plants: source

DUESSELDORF, Germany RWE is casting its eye over rival energy utility Uniper's gas and coal-fired power plants in Germany, the Benelux countries and in Britain, a person familiar with the matter said.

» More UN01.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials