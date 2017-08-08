Uniper SE (UN01.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Uniper H1 adj EBIT drops 18 pct to 930 mln euros

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Uniper :H1 sales up 11.9 percent at 37.31 billion eur.H1 adjusted EBIT down 18.1 percent at 930 million eur.H1 net income 967 million eur versus year-earlier loss 3.87 billion.Economic net debt 3.3 billion eur at end-june versus 4.2 billion at end-december.Says marking to market of commodity derivatives resulted in a positive earnings effect of 446 million eur.Uniper says H1 adjusted EBIT at European Generation unit 284 million eur versus year-earlier 120 million.Uniper says H1 adjusted EBIT at Global Commodities business down 76.1 percent at 262 million eur.Uniper says H1 adjusted EBIT at Int'l Power unit 477 million eur versus year-earlier loss 39 million on insurance payment for fire at Berezovskaya 3 power plant.

Uniper would prefer E.ON selling remaining stake on market-CEO

June 8 (Reuters) - Uniper :Ceo says we prefer e.on eongn.de selling its remaining stake on the market, want to remain independent.

Uniper CFO says to tap into growing LNG market

May 9 (Reuters) - Uniper :Cfo says says to tap into growing lng market but sees major profit contributions from european regas facilities only from around 2018/19/20.

Uniper sees no need for M&A to deleverage -CFO

May 9 (Reuters) - Uniper :Cfo says there is no need for asset sales to deleverage after divestment of stake in yuzhno russkoye.Cfo says number of interested parties in uniper nord stream 2 participation of up to 50 percent.

Uniper: owners of Irsching 4 & 5 gas-fired power stations announce closure

Uniper SE : Owners of power station Irsching 5, Uniper, N-ERGIE, Mainova and ENTEGA, have announced closure of power block to Federal Network Agency and network operator TenneT . Owners can once again see no viable market prospects for power plant from April 1, 2018 onwards and are therefore once again announcing their intention to mothball power plant .Uniper, as sole owner of Irsching 4 gas-fired power station, has also announced mothballing of that block as of April 1, 2018.

Uniper cannot rule out net loss in 2017 -CFO

Uniper : Cfo says cannot rule out net loss in 2017 . Ceo says pressure to sell assets has eased since disposal of stake in yuzhno russkoye gas field . Cfo says aim for payment of dividend each year . Ceo says we believe our company is well-placed to remain independent long-term . Coo says continue legal row with rival rwe over rwe's purchases from planned datteln 4 coal-powered plant . Cco says want to benefit from global growth in lng market . Ceo says not planning to invest in additional lng regasification capacities in europe . Cfo says datteln 4 will contribute a low triple digit million eur amount to result

Uniper does not rule out smaller portfolio adjustments

Uniper : Says sale of gas field stake leads to negligible writedown . Says does not rule out smaller portfolio adjustments, but has nearly reached target in terms of asset disposals

Uniper and BP sign a cooperation agreement

Uniper SE :Uniper and BP plan jointly to examine and develop possibilities for using power-to-gas technology in refining process..