Union Bank of India Ltd (UNBK.NS)

Union Bank of India gets ‍in-principle nod for foreign investment in Union Asset Management Co​

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Union Bank of India Ltd :Got ‍in-principle approval for investment by foreign investors in Union Asset Management Co Pvt Ltd​.

Union Bank of India says has exposure to 11 insolvency bankruptcy accounts

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Union Bank of India Ltd :Union Bank of India has exposure to 11 insolvency bankruptcy accounts - presentation.Union Bank of India exposure to 11 insolvency bankruptcy accounts is 74.2 billion rupees - presentation.Union Bank of India has provided 23.95 billion rupees for 11 accounts as of March, needs 24.6 billion rupees more provisioning in 2017/18 - presentation.

Union Bank of India sees credit growth of 9 pct for FY

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Union Bank Of India chief executive Rajkiran Rai G says::Says had very preliminary discussion in bank consolidation, "nothing concrete as of now".Sees credit growth of 9 percent for full year.

Union Bank of India June-qtr domestic NIM at 2.20 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Union Bank Of India Ltd :Says June-quarter domestic NIM at 2.20 percent; gobal NIM at 2.06 pct‍​.

Union Bank of India June-qtr profit falls about 30 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Union Bank of India Ltd :June quarter net profit 1.17 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.66 billion rupees year ago.Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 1.95 billion rupees.June quarter interest earned 81.53 billion rupees versus 78.77 billion rupees year ago.June quarter provisions 17.04 billion rupees versus 13.53 billion rupees year ago.June quarter gross NPA 12.63 percent versus 11.17 percent previous quarter.June quarter net NPA 7.47 percent versus 6.57 percent previous quarter.

Union Bank of India says taken preventive measures in KYC non-compliance issue

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Union Bank of India Ltd :Union Bank of India clarifies on news item RBI imposes INR 10 million penalty on Union Bank of India for KYC non-compliance.Says bank has taken necessary preventive measures and has implemented a comprehensive corrective action plan.

India cenbank imposes monetary penalty on Union Bank of India ‍​

July 31 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India::Reserve Bank of India imposes monetary penalty on Union Bank of India ‍​.Imposed a monetary penalty of INR 10 million on Union Bank of India for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on know your customer norms.

Union Bank of India says Kewal Handa appointed non-executive chairman

July 6 (Reuters) - Union Bank of India Ltd :Kewal Handa appointed non-executive chairman in Union Bank of India.

BRIEF-Union Bank of India seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 bln rupees (May 29)

Corrects amount in headline and bullet point to 49.5 bln rupees from 30 bln rupees:Seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 billion rupees.

Union Bank of India March-qtr profit up about 13 pct

May 8 (Reuters) - Union Bank Of India Ltd :March quarter net profit 1.08 billion rupees versus net profit of 961.2 million rupees year ago.Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 1.89 billion rupees.March quarter interest earned 83.25 billion rupees versus 78.88 billion rupees year ago.March quarter provisions 24.44 billion rupees versus 15.65 billion rupees year ago.March quarter gross NPA 11.17 percent versus 11.70 percent previous quarter.March quarter net NPA 6.57 percent versus 6.95 percent previous quarter.