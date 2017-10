Unibail Rodamco SE (UNBP.AS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Unibail-Rodamco extends share repurchase program until Dec. 29

Oct 10 (Reuters) - UNIBAIL-RODAMCO ::EXTENDED UNTIL DECEMBER 29, 2017, UNIBAIL-RODAMCO’S SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 14, 2017‍​.

Unibail-Rodamco recurring net result eur ‍​614 million

July 24 (Reuters) - UNIBAIL-RODAMCO ::CONFIRMS RECURRING EPS PREVISION BETWEEN EUR 11.80 AND EUR 12.00 FOR 2017.H1 RECURRING NET RESULT EUR ‍​614 MILLION VERSUS EUR 575 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 EPRA NET ASSET VALUE EUR ‍​206.20 PER SHARE END JUNE VERSUS EUR 189.00 PER SHARE YEAR AGO.H1 NET RENTAL INCOME EUR 794 MILLION VERSUS EUR 781 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Unibail Rodamco announces the successful placement of 1.0 billion euros of bonds

May 18 (Reuters) - UNIBAIL RODAMCO SE ::ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY THE SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF EUR 1.0 BILLION OF BONDS.A EUR500 MN BOND WITH A 12-YEAR MATURITY AND A 1.5% FIXED COUPON.A EUR500 MN BOND WITH A 20-YEAR MATURITY AND A 2.0% FIXED COUPON.THE TOTAL DEMAND FOR THESE 2 BONDS REACHED EUR 2.7 BILLION.NET PROCEEDS FROM THE BONDS WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND WILL FURTHER EXTEND UNIBAIL-RODAMCO`S DEBT MATURITY PROFILE.

Unibail-Rodamco Q1 consolidated turnover up 1.5 pct at EUR 528.6 mln

April 25 (Reuters) - Unibail-Rodamco SE ::Q1 consolidated turnover EUR 528.6 million ($578.5 million)versus EUR 521.1 million year ago.Q1 gross rental income EUR 461.5 million versus EUR 456.6 million year ago.

Unibail-Rodamco announces adjustment to rights of holders of ORNANE 2012 and ORNANE 2014

Unibail-Rodamco : Announces adjustment to rights of holders of ORNANE 2012 and ORNANE 2014 as of March 29, 2017 . For ORNANE 2012 bonds, new conversion rate is 1.20 .For ORNANE 2014 bonds, new conversion rate is 1.08.

Unibail-Rodamco Supervisory Board to appoint Colin Dyer as new Chairman

Unibail-Rodamco SE : Rob Ter Haar will cease his responsibilities as Chairman and member of Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco at general meeting of April 25, 2017 .Supervisory board will formally appoint Colin Dyer as its Chairman following annual general meeting.

Hill International receives contract from Unibair-Rodamco for management, supervision services in Germany

Hill International Inc : Has received a contract from Unibail-Rodamco to provide project management and site supervision services .Contract is in connection with Überseequartier Süd mixed-use development in Hamburg, Germany.

Unibail-Rodamco FY recurring net profit rises to 1.11 billion euros

Unibail-Rodamco : FY recurring net profit EUR 1.11 billion versus EUR 1.03 billion year ago . FY net rental income EUR 1.53 billion versus EUR 1.45 billion year ago . FY recurring earnings per share EUR 11.24 versus EUR 10.46 year ago . Says total portfolio valuation at Dec. 31, 2016 was EUR 40.5 billion versus EUR 37.76 billion at Dec. 31, 2015 . Proposes FY dividend of EUR 10.2 per share, plans for 2017 and further to increase dividend according to recurring EPS . Sees 2017 recurring EPS between EUR 11.8 and EUR 12.0 .Confirms for mid-term expectations of recurring EPS annual growth at 6% to 8%.

Unibail-Rodamco Q3 gross rental income up at 1.32 billion euros

Unibail-Rodamco : Q3 gross rental income 1.32 billion euros ($1.44 billion) versus 1.24 billion euros year ago . Consolidated turnover of Unibail-Rodamco for first 9 months of 2016 amounted to 1,501.4 million euros .Reiterates its forecast of recurring earnings per share around 11.20 euro for 2016.

Unibail-Rodamco H1 recurring net result up at 575 million euros

Unibail-rodamco : H1 recurring net result of 575 million euros versus 528 million euros ($580.9 million) a year ago . H1 net rental income of 781 million euros versus 725 million euros a year ago . H1 EPRA triple net asset value per share of 174.4 euros versus 169.9 euros a year ago .Expects to generate recurring EPS for 2016 of around 11.20 euros, the top end of range of 11.00-11.20 euros for the FY provided in February 2016.