UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N)

UnitedHealth reports Q3 adjusted net earnings of $2.66 per share

Oct 17 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc : :UnitedHealth Group Inc - Third quarter revenues grew 9% year-over-year to $50.3 billion‍​.UnitedHealth Group Inc - Qtrly net earnings of $2.51 per share grew 24% year-over-year‍​ ‍​.UnitedHealth Group Inc qtrly adjusted net earnings of $2.66 per share.Q3 earnings per share view $2.56, revenue view $50.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.UnitedHealth Group Inc - Now expects 2017 GAAP net earnings to approach $9.45 per share, 2017 adjusted net earnings to approach $10.00 per share‍​.UnitedHealth Group Inc - Third quarter 2017 consolidated medical care ratio of 81.4 percent increased 110 basis points year-over-year‍​.FY2017 earnings per share view $9.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Inovalon Holdings says ‍UnitedHealthcare has entered into a 5-year engagement with co​

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Inovalon Holdings Inc :Inovalon Holdings Inc - ‍UnitedHealthcare has entered into a five-year engagement with co​.

UnitedHealth Group ‍board approved a reduction in annual base salary to $1 mln for Stephen Hemsley

Aug 16 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc :UnitedHealth Group Inc says ‍board approved a reduction in annual base salary to $1.0 million effective September 1, 2017 for Stephen Hemsley - SEC filing​.UnitedHealth Group- ‍in connection with David Wichmann's appointment as CEO, board approved annual base salary to $1.3 million effective September 1, 2017.UnitedHealth Group Inc - ‍ on August 15, 2017, company amended its bylaws; made president an optional position​.

Unitedhealth names David Wichmann CEO effective Sept 1

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Unitedhealth Group Inc :Unitedhealth Group announces new leadership roles.Unitedhealth Group Inc - Richard Burke, current board chairman, to become lead independent director​.Unitedhealth Group Inc - Stephen Hemsley, current CEO, to become executive chairman of board of directors​.David Wichmann, president since 2014, to become CEO effective Sept. 1, 2017​.

UnitedHealth Group names two new directors

Aug 7 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc :UnitedHealth Group names two new directors.UnitedHealth Group inc - announced Valerie Montgomery Rice, M.D., and Sir Andrew Witty have joined board.UnitedHealth Group Inc - Witty was CEO and a board member of Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) from 2008 to April, 2017​.

UnitedHealth sees 2017 adjusted net earnings $9.75 to $9.90 per share

July 18 (Reuters) - Unitedhealth Group Inc :Unitedhealth group inc - second quarter revenues of $50.1 billion grew 8% year-over-year‍​.Unitedhealth group inc - second quarter net earnings of $2.32 per share grew 28% year-over-year‍​.Unitedhealth group inc - raised its outlook for 2017 gaap net earnings to a range of $9.20 to $9.35 per share.Unitedhealth group inc - second quarter adjusted net earnings of $2.46 per share ‍​.Unitedhealth group inc - raised its outlook for 2017 adjusted net earnings to a range of $9.75 to $9.90 per share.Q2 earnings per share view $2.38, revenue view $50.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Unitedhealth group inc - q2 2017 consolidated medical care ratio of 82.2 percent increased 20 basis points year-over-year.Fy2017 earnings per share view $9.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.unitedhealth-unitedhealthcare’s withdrawals from aca individual markets, aca health insurance tax deferral, reduced consolidated q2 revenue by about $1.8 billion ‍​.

Myriad Genetics agree on new long-term relationship with UnitedHealthcare

June 21 (Reuters) - Myriad Genetics Inc :Myriad genetics inc - on june 19, agreed on a new long-term relationship with unitedhealthcare - sec filing.Myriad genetics inc - new product coverage will be determined based on a member's benefit plan, additional terms of deal are not disclosed.Myriad genetics inc - relationship established pricing for its hereditary cancer tests, genesight, prolaris, vectra da and endopredict.

UnitedHealth board increases shareholder dividend 20 pct

June 7 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc ::UnitedHealth Group board increases shareholder dividend 20%.Increases quarterly dividend by 20 percent.UnitedHealth Group Inc says board of directors authorized payment of a cash dividend of $0.75 per share.

Optum and Merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals

May 25 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc :Optum and merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals.Under outcomes-based risk sharing agreements, health plans & other payers reimburse drug manufacturers on basis of clinical outcomes achieved.Co, Optum, under collaboration will use real world data to develop simulate models linking payment for prescription medicines to patient health outcomes.

UnitedHealth Group reports Q1 revenue of $48.7 billion

April 18 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc :Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.37.Q1 earnings per share $2.23.Q1 earnings per share view $2.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.UnitedHealth Group Inc - Q1 revenues of $48.7 billion grew 9.4% year-over-year.UnitedHealth Group Inc - UnitedHealth Group raised its financial outlook, now expecting 2017 revenues of approximately $200 billion.Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $9.65 to $9.85.Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $9.10 to $9.30.UnitedHealth Group Inc - Q1 2017 consolidated medical care ratio of 82.4 percent increased 70 basis points year-over-year.UnitedHealth Group Inc - Management projects cash flows from operations of approximately $12 billion for 2017.UnitedHealth Group Inc - Q1 2017 consolidated medical care ratio was impacted by a 150 basis point increase from health insurance tax moratorium.Q1 earnings per share view $2.17, revenue view $48.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY2017 earnings per share view $9.51, revenue view $198.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.