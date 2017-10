Unichem Laboratories Ltd (UNLB.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Unichem Labs gets ANDA approval for Irbesartan and hydrochlorothiazide tablets

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Unichem Laboratories Ltd :Says gets ANDA approval from USFDA for irbesartan and hydrochlorothiazide tablets usp.

India's Unichem Labs June-qtr profit falls

Aug 9 (Reuters) - India's Unichem Laboratories Ltd :June quarter profit 15 million rupees versus 257.7 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 3.22 billion rupees versus 3.47 billion rupees year ago.

Unichem Laboratories gets ANDA approval from USFDA for hypertension treating tablets

July 25 (Reuters) - Unichem Laboratories Ltd :Says receives anda approval from usfda for Losartan potassium and hydrochlorothiazide tablets USP.Says product will be commercialized from co's ghaziabad plant.Unichem Laboratories - drugs indicated for treatment of hypertension and reduction of risk stroke in patients with hypertension.

Unichem Labs gets EIR from USFDA for co's manufacturing facility at Goa

June 30 (Reuters) - Unichem Laboratories Ltd ::Receipt of EIR from United States Food And Drug Administration for company's manufacturing facility at Goa.Receipt indicates successful closure of inspection and the queries raised during the audit (Form 483).Inspection closed by USFDA.Inspection was carried out between March 14 and 20.

Unichem Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for Ghaziabad facility

June 7 (Reuters) - Unichem Laboratories Ltd ::Co's formulations manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from U.S. FDA.Says receipt indicates successful closure of inspection and queries raised during audit (form 483).Says inspection has now been closed by U.S. FDA.

India's Unichem Labs March-qtr profit rises

May 30 (Reuters) - Unichem Laboratories Ltd :March quarter profit 314.6 million rupees versus 276.9 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 3.44 billion rupees versus 3.12 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 3 rupees per share.

Unichem Labs gets USFDA ANDA approval for Piroxicam capsules USP

April 17 (Reuters) - Unichem Laboratories Ltd :Unichem Laboratories Ltd says co gets USFDA ANDA approval for piroxicam capsules USP.Unichem Laboratories Ltd says drug used for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.Unichem Laboratories Ltd says product to be commercialized from co's Goa plant.

Unichem Labs says few observations made at goa formulation manufacturing facility inspection by FDA

Unichem Laboratories Ltd : Says co's goa formulation manufacturing facility inspected by FDA from march 14, 2017 - march 20, 2017 . Says few observations made at inspection, co to file response .Says observations do not impact business continuity, co's supplies to US market.

Unichem Labs gets FDA nod for migraine drug

Unichem Laboratories Ltd : Says receives ANDA approval from USFDA for rizatriptan benzoate odt & rizatriptan benzoate tablets USP . Says product will be commercialized from Unichem’s Goa plant . Says active pharmaceutical ingredient will also be made in house at Roha API plant .Says drug indicated for the acute treatment of migraine in adults and in pediatric patients 6 to 17 years of age.

Unichem Labs says FDA issues 2 observations for co's Ghaziabad facility

Unichem Laboratories Ltd : Says formulation manufacturing faciility at Ghaziabad inspected by USFDA .Says observations do not impact business continuity, co's supplies to US market.