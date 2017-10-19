Unipetrol as (UNPE.PR)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Unipetrol CFO: not yet certain when final insurance claims can be booked

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Unipetrol As :CFO says thinks nothing wrong with keeping level of cash.CFO reiterates dividend payment depends on shareholders.CFO says difficult to confirm if it can book final steam cracker insurance claims in Q4 nP7N1IV013.said earlier says estimated value of remaining recoverable amount is CZK 2.7 billion, as of Q3 .CEO reiterates can expect increase in dividend.

Unipetrol Q3 net profit jumps on stronger margins, sales

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Unipetrol As :Q3 net profit CZK 1.523 billion vs CZK 722 million year ago.Q3 revenue CZK 30.904 billion, up 34 percent y/y.Q3 EBITDA LIFO CZK 3.412 billion vs CZK 1.928 billion year ago.says on EBITDA LIFO positive macro impact of CZK 0.6 billion y/y driven by higher refining, positive volume impact of CZK 3.8 billion y/y driven by higher petrochemical, refining sales; negative impact from Q3/16 insurance claim, inventory revaluation.says regarding steam cracker insurance claim estimated value of remaining recoverable amount is CZK 2.7 billion, as of Q3 2017.says PE3 project progress approaching 70 percent.says refining utilisation ratio increased to its highest ever of 97 percent during Q3.

Unipetrol CEO hopes to match H1 results in second half

July 21 (Reuters) - Unipetrol As :CEO says aims to deliver H2 results at least as good as H1 nP7N1I402N.CEO reiterates aim to systematically raise dividend per share ratio nS8N1FV00R.

Unipetrol Q2 net profit rises, boosted by insurance claims

July 21 (Reuters) - Unipetrol As :says Q2 net profit CZK 3.57 billion versus CZK 3.11 billion year ago.says Q2 revenue CZK 31.18 billion versus CZK 20.55 billion year ago.says Q2 EBITDA LIFO CZK 6.54 billion versus CZK 4.58 billion year ago.says CZK 3.1 billion recognised for insurance claims in Q2 EBITDA LIFO.says in mid-year report that taking into account insurance claims, forecasts 2017-18 EBITDA LIFO at almost CZK 24 billion (pvs CZK 19.7 billion) nS8N1FV00M.says in regard to refining and petrochemical margins, a continuation of current levels is expected in H2 -mid-year report.says expects to recover additional CZK 2.8 billion in insurance claims in H2, amount depends on final agreement with insurer.insurance claims in H2 relate to final settlement of claim .

Unipetrol shareholders approve dividend CZK 8.3 per share

June 8 (Reuters) - Unipetrol As :Unipetrol shareholders approved a dividend of 8.3 crowns per share, with the total payout of 1.51 billion crowns from 2016 profit and retained profit from previous years, the company said.

Unipetrol expects to finalise insurance payments in Q3

April 27 (Reuters) - Unipetrol As :Unipetrol says expects to finalise insurance payments probably in Q3 nL8N1HZ0RO.

Unipetrol Q1 net profit rises to CZK 2.83 billion

April 27 (Reuters) - Unipetrol As :Unipetrol says q1 net profit czk 2.83 billion ($114.86 million), versus loss czk 25 million in q4/16 and czk 2.62 billion profit in q4/16.Unipetrol says q1 revenue czk 29.85 billion, up 69 percent y/y, driven by higher crude prices and higher petrochemical products sales.Unipetrol says q1 ebitda lifo czk 3.62 billion, versus czk 350 million in q1/16 and czk 3.26 billion in q4/16.says company should be in a position to recover czk 14 billion from insurer in steam cracker accident, amount of czk 7.9 billion was recognized in 2016 financial results.says company should be in a position to recover czk 1.2 billion from insurer in fcc unit incident, amount of czk 1.0 billion was recognized in financial results for q1.says volume of processed crude oil up by 35 percent y/y thanks to stable operation of both refineries .says refining sales volumes up 3 percent to 1.6 mt.

Unipetrol shares hit highest since September 2010

Unipetrol : Unipetrol shares drop 2 percent after release of new strategy targets in early trading on Wednesday . Later shares turn positive, hit highest since september 2010 . Up 0.8 percent at CZK 224.70 at 0950 GMT . Company targets combined EBITDA LIFO of CZK 19.7 billion in 2017-18, plans raising dividend [nS8N1FV00R] Further company coverage: [UNPE.PR] ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Unipetrol to recommend dividend payment from 2016 profit

Unipetrol As : Unipetrol says on conference call EBITDA LIFO targets in 2017-18 do not include any insurance claim payments [nL5N1GD763] [nL5N1FG1J4] . Unipetrol CFO says can expect higher dividend than total czk 1 billion paid from 2015 profit, exact amount to be released with agm invitation . Unipetrol CFO says intention is to systematically raise the dividend per share ratio, should be on reasonable level compared to annual average share price . Unipetrol CFO says management intends to recommend dividend from 2016 profit . Unipetrol CFO says AGM likely to be in June . company earlier released new 2017-21 strategy, targetting CZK 19.7 billion in total EBITDA LIFO in 2017-18 [nS8N1FV00M] Further company coverage: [UNPE.PR] ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Unipetrol conditioning dividend payments on financial stability-CFO

Unipetrol As : Unipetrol cfo says conditions payments of dividend on maintaining financial stability of company . Unipetrol cfo says company will maintain being a dividend paying company Further company coverage: [UNPE.PR] ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;)).