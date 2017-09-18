Uni Select Inc (UNS.TO)

Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Uni Select ‍announces acquisition of substantially all assets of Dash Distributors
Monday, 18 Sep 2017 05:00pm EDT 

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Uni Select Inc :Uni Select Inc : bumper to bumper announces the acquisition of Dash Distributors in Alberta.Uni Select Inc - ‍announced acquisition of substantially all assets of Dash Distributors Inc.​.  Full Article

Uni-Select says The Parts Alliance acquires BBC Superfactors
Friday, 15 Sep 2017 07:34am EDT 

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Uni Select Inc :Uni-Select Inc.: The Parts Alliance acquires BBC Superfactors, a leading distributor of auto parts.  Full Article

Uni-Select reports improved performance in Canada
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 06:51pm EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - Uni Select Inc :Uni-Select reports improved performance in Canada.Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.0925per share.Q2 sales rose 5.1 percent to $340.3 million.Qtrly adjusted ebitdaof $32.5 million, representing 9.5% of sales.Qtrly earnings per share $0.33.Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.39.Q2 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $337.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

HgCapital Trust agrees to sell Parts Alliance to Uni-Select Inc ​
Thursday, 1 Jun 2017 06:57am EDT 

June 1 (Reuters) - HgCapital Trust Plc ::‍HgCapital Trust adds to NAV per share from sale of Parts Alliance.Sale to Uni-Select Inc for a transaction value of 205 mln stg​.‍Sale of Parts Alliance delivers a c. 2.0x investment multiple and a c. 19 pct gross IRR over investment period​.‍Company will realise cash proceeds of approximately 21.3 mln stg on completion of this transaction​.‍HgCapital were advised by Baird and White & Case LLP​.  Full Article

Uni-Select acquires The Parts Alliance
Thursday, 1 Jun 2017 05:42am EDT 

June 1 (Reuters) - Uni-Select Inc ::Uni-Select acquires The Parts Alliance, a leading and rapidly growing automotive aftermarket parts distributor in the UK.Transaction value is approximately 205.0 million STG on a cash-free and debt-free basis.Transaction fully funded with debt.Transaction is fully funded with debt.Transaction is anticipated to be immediately accretive to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS.‍Sephton will join Uni-Select's executive team while continuing his leadership role in UK as President and CEO of European business segment​.Terms of transaction have been approved by Board of Directors of Uni-Select and Parts Alliance shareholders.To finance transaction, Uni-Select has secured a US$625.0 million fully underwritten commitment from National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada.  Full Article

Uni-Select Inc Q1 sales $297.2 million
Wednesday, 3 May 2017 06:25pm EDT 

May 3 (Reuters) - Uni Select Inc :Uni-Select reports sales and EBITDA growth as well as network expansion in q1.Q1 sales rose 12.6 percent to $297.2 million.Uni-Select Inc - qtrly earnings per share earnings per share $0.26.Q1 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $309.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Uni-Select Inc - C$0.0925 per share quarterly dividend declared, up 8.8%.  Full Article

Uni-Select reports double-digit growth for sales and network expansion in Q4 and 2016
Wednesday, 8 Feb 2017 07:15pm EST 

Uni-Select Inc quarterly earnings per share $0.40
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 08:14pm EDT 

Uni Select Inc : Qtrly sales $323.8 million , up 14.6% in total .Qtrly earnings per share $0.40.  Full Article

