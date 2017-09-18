Uni Select Inc (UNS.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Uni Select ‍announces acquisition of substantially all assets of Dash Distributors

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Uni Select Inc :Uni Select Inc : bumper to bumper announces the acquisition of Dash Distributors in Alberta.Uni Select Inc - ‍announced acquisition of substantially all assets of Dash Distributors Inc.​.

Uni-Select says The Parts Alliance acquires BBC Superfactors

Uni-Select reports improved performance in Canada

July 26 (Reuters) - Uni Select Inc :Uni-Select reports improved performance in Canada.Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.0925per share.Q2 sales rose 5.1 percent to $340.3 million.Qtrly adjusted ebitdaof $32.5 million, representing 9.5% of sales.Qtrly earnings per share $0.33.Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.39.Q2 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $337.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

HgCapital Trust agrees to sell Parts Alliance to Uni-Select Inc ​

Uni-Select acquires The Parts Alliance

Uni-Select Inc Q1 sales $297.2 million

May 3 (Reuters) - Uni Select Inc :Uni-Select reports sales and EBITDA growth as well as network expansion in q1.Q1 sales rose 12.6 percent to $297.2 million.Uni-Select Inc - qtrly earnings per share earnings per share $0.26.Q1 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $309.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Uni-Select Inc - C$0.0925 per share quarterly dividend declared, up 8.8%.

Uni-Select reports double-digit growth for sales and network expansion in Q4 and 2016

Uni Select Inc : Uni-Select reports double-digit growth for sales and network expansion in Q4 and 2016(1) . Qtrly sales $291.0 million .Qtrly loss per share $0.30.

Uni-Select Inc quarterly earnings per share $0.40

Uni Select Inc : Qtrly sales $323.8 million , up 14.6% in total .Qtrly earnings per share $0.40.

