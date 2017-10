United Spirits Ltd (UNSP.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

United Spirits March-qtr loss widens

May 30 (Reuters) - United Spirits Ltd :Net loss in March quarter last year was 59 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 59.31 billion rupees.March quarter net loss 458 million rupees.Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 701.4 million rupees.March quarter net sales 64.74 billion rupees.

United Breweries Holdings says reviewing SEBI order on fund diversions in United Spirits

United Breweries Holdings Ltd :United Breweries Holdings -reviewing sebi order on fund diversions in United Spirits; to ensure persons named in order would not attend board meeting.

United Spirits says SEBI issued ad interim ex-parte order to co

United Spirits Ltd : United Spirits clarifies on news item "SEBI bans Mallya, 6 others in USL fund diversion case" . United Spirits Ltd says SEBI has issued an ad interim ex-parte order asking co to respond to SEBI within 21 days of receipt of order .United Spirits Ltd says co studying the order and to submit responses to SEBI by due date.

Pioneer Distilleries seeks members' nod for approval of deal between co and United Spirits

Pioneer Distilleries Ltd : Seeks members' nod for approval of manufacture, licensing deal to be entered between co and United Spirits . Seeks members' nod for approval of arrangements for sale of extra neutral alcohol to United Spirits in yrs ending March 31, 2017, 2018, 2019 . Seeks members' nod for approval of arrangements for sale of malt spirit by co to United Spirits .

United Spirits June-qtr profit after tax rises almost fourfold

United Spirits Ltd : June-quarter PAT 438 million rupees - tv . June-quarter net sales 20.27 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 116.1 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 18.49 billion rupees . The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a press release at the NSE .