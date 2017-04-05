Edition:
United States

Unitech Ltd (UNTE.NS)

UNTE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

6.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.10 (+1.68%)
Prev Close
Rs5.95
Open
Rs6.00
Day's High
Rs6.15
Day's Low
Rs6.00
Volume
3,210,836
Avg. Vol
37,081,261
52-wk High
Rs9.85
52-wk Low
Rs3.85

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Unitech Ltd says co's MDs taken into custody for delay in project delivery
Wednesday, 5 Apr 2017 02:43am EDT 

Unitech Ltd : Clarifies on news item "Unitech MDs arrested by EOW for duping flat buyers" . Says managing directors of co been taken into custody for delay in delivery of a project . Co taking appropriate available remedies, in accordance with law . Co and its officials are fully co-operating with authorities . Says day to day operations of co fully functional .There is no fraud committed with any customer.  Full Article

Unitech says growing trend of filing "frivolous" complaints against developer in some projects
Monday, 20 Jun 2016 12:32am EDT 

Unitech Ltd : Growing trend of filing "frivolous" complaints against developer by customers in some projects where prices have not been appreciated .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Unitech Ltd News

BRIEF-Unitech managing directors granted bail in Noida flat case

* Unitech clarifies on news item "Unitech promoters sent to 4-day custody in a cheating case" ‍​

» More UNTE.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials