Unitech Ltd (UNTE.NS)
UNTE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
6.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.10 (+1.68%)
Prev Close
Rs5.95
Open
Rs6.00
Day's High
Rs6.15
Day's Low
Rs6.00
Volume
3,210,836
Avg. Vol
37,081,261
52-wk High
Rs9.85
52-wk Low
Rs3.85
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Unitech Ltd says co's MDs taken into custody for delay in project delivery
Unitech Ltd
Unitech says growing trend of filing "frivolous" complaints against developer in some projects
Unitech Ltd
BRIEF-Unitech managing directors granted bail in Noida flat case
* Unitech clarifies on news item "Unitech promoters sent to 4-day custody in a cheating case"