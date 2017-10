Unilever NV (UNc.AS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Unilever says to review Norwich manufacturing site, options include potential closure

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc::UNILEVER PLC - FOLLOWING BRITVIC’S ANNOUNCEMENT TO CLOSE MANUFACTURING SITE IN NORWICH, UNILEVER WILL BE LAUNCHING REVIEW OF ITS PRODUCTION AT THE SITE‍​.UNILEVER PLC - WILL REVIEW BRITVIC’S PROPOSED WITHDRAWAL FROM THE SITE;TO CONSIDER OPTIONS FOR THE SITE, INCLUDING POTENTIAL CLOSURE OF NORWICH FACTORY.

South Africa's Competition Tribunal updates on Coca-Cola merger, Unilever collusion application

Sept 28 (Reuters) - SA'S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL::APPROVES WITH CONDITIONS COCA-COLA COMPANY DEAL TO BUY SHARES OWNED BY SABMILLER IN COCA COLA BEVERAGE AFRICA ‍​.APPROVES WITH CONDITIONS MERGER BETWEEN STEINHOFF DOORS AND BUILDING MATERIALS AND BUILDING SUPPLY GROUP .APPROVES LARGE MERGER BETWEEN INDLUPLACE PROPERTIES LIMITED AND MALEWELL INVESTMENTS LTD AND BUFFSHELF GROUP ‍​.APPROVES WITH CONDITIONS MERGER BETWEEN STEINHOFF DOORS AND BUILDING MATERIALS AND BUILDING SUPPLY GROUP ‍​.STILL CONSIDERING A UNILEVER SOUTH AFRICA (PTY) LTD APPLICATION TO ORDER COMMISSION TO SUPPLY FURTHER DOCUMENTS ‍​‍​‍​.

Remgro says ‍proposed disposal of 25.75% shareholding in Unilever SA

Sept 22 (Reuters) - REMGRO LTD ::‍PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 25.75% SHAREHOLDING IN UNILEVER SA AND ACQUISITION OF SOUTHERN AFRICA SPREADS PORTFOLIO​.‍DEAL'S CONSIDERATION OF ZAR 11.9 BILLION​.ROBERTSONS HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH UNILEVER PLC GROUP OF COMPANIES.EXPECTED CLOSING DATE OF TRANSACTION IS IN Q1 OF 2018.CASH PROCEEDS WILL BE USED BY REMGRO FOR INVESTMENT AND/OR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PURPOSES.REMGRO - ‍PRIOR TO COMPLETION, CO WILL RECEIVE FINAL DIVIDEND FROM UNILEVER SA FY 2017 AND A PROPORTIONAL DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF FY 2018​.REMGRO - AGREEMENT WHEREBY CO'S HOLDING OF 25.75% IN UNILEVER SOUTH AFRICA WILL BE EXCHANGED FOR FULL OWNERSHIP OF UNILEVER SPREADS BUSINESS IN SOUTHERN AFRICA.REMGRO NOMINATED DIRECTOR J J DU TOIT WILL RESIGN FROM UNILEVER SA BOARD WHEN TRANSACTION BECOMES EFFECTIVE.

Unilever issues bonds amounting to 250 million pounds

Sept 14 (Reuters) - EURONEXT::UNILEVER NV << >> ISSUES BONDS AMOUNTING TO GBP 250 MILLION, THAT WILL BE LISTED ON EURONEXT AMSTERDAM AS OF SEPT. 15 - EURONEXT.BONDS ISSUE PRICE: 98.99 PERCENT; INTEREST RATE: 1.88 PERCENT - EURONEXT.

Unilever prices 500 mln stg bonds on sterling market

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc ::UNILEVER PRICES £500M BONDS ON STERLING MARKET.UNILEVER - ‍BONDS COMPRISE £250,000,000 OF 1.375 PER CENT FIXED RATE NOTES DUE SEPTEMBER 2024 AND £250,000,000 OF 1.875 PER CENT FIXED RATE NOTES DUE SEPT 2029​.‍BONDS HAVE AN ANTICIPATED ISSUE DATE OF 15 TH SEPTEMBER 2017​.‍UNILEVER INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES​.

Unilever acquires Pukka Herbs‍​

Sept 7 (Reuters) - UNILEVER NV ::ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED THE ORGANIC HERBAL TEA BUSINESS, PUKKA HERBS LTD‍​.TERMS OF THE DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

Unilever acquires Weis, an Australian ice cream business

Aug 9 (Reuters) - UNILEVER NV ::ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE WEIS, AN AUSTRALIAN ICE CREAM BUSINESS.THE ACQUISITION IS SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS. TERMS OF THE DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED..

NN Group sells preference shares Unilever‍​

Aug 9 (Reuters) - NN GROUP NV ::SIGNED AN IRREVOCABLE AGREEMENT WITH UNILEVER PLC TO ACCEPT A PUBLIC OFFER FOR THE OUTSTANDING 6% AND 7% CUMULATIVE PREFERENCE SHARES IN UNILEVER N.V..NN GROUP SELLS PREFERENCE SHARES UNILEVER‍​.UNILEVER INTENDS TO LAUNCH, AND TO TENDER ALL PREFERENCE SHARES HELD BY NN GROUP.PREFERENCE SHARES HELD BY NN GROUP REPRESENT A TOTAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 295 MILLION AND 11.4% OF THE VOTING RIGHTS IN UNILEVER ‍​.IFRS CAPITAL GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 250 MILLION IS EXPECTED TO BE REPORTED AFTER SETTLEMENT OF THE TRANSACTION, WHICH IS ANTICIPATED IN Q4 OF 2017.ORDINARY SHARES IN UNILEVER N.V. HELD BY NN GROUP ARE UNAFFECTED BY THIS TRANSACTION‍​.

Unilever Plc to buy back preference shares

Aug 9 (Reuters) - UNILEVER PLC :UNILEVER TO BUY BACK PREFERENCE SHARES.SAYS OFFER WOULD VALUE ALL OF OUTSTANDING 6 PCT AND 7 PCT CUMULATIVE PREFERENCE SHARES AT EUR 450 MILLION​.‍AGREED TERMS WITH NN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, ASR NEDERLAND N.V. FOR ACQUISITION OF ALL THEIR CUMULATIVE PREFERENCE SHARES IN UNILEVER N.V.​.SAYS ACQUIRED SHARES ‍REPRESENT APPROXIMATELY 97 PCT OF ALL OUTSTANDING 6 PCT AND 7 PCT CUMULATIVE PREFERENCE SHARES​.SAYS SHARES ‍WILL BE ACQUIRED BY MEANS OF A PUBLIC OFFER WHICH UNILEVER INTENDS TO LAUNCH​.SAYS ‍OFFER PRICE IS CUM DIVIDEND EXCEPT FOR ACCRUED DIVIDEND THAT UNILEVER N.V. WILL PAY IN SEPTEMBER 2017​.SAYS ‍NN AND ASR HAVE EACH IRREVOCABLY COMMITTED TO ACCEPT OFFER AND TENDER PREFERENCE SHARES HELD BY THEM UNDER OFFER​.SAYS ‍UPON COMPLETION, INTENDS TO COMMENCE STATUTORY PROCEEDINGS TO ACQUIRE ANY REMAINING OUTSTANDING PREFERENCE SHARES​.SAYS ‍UPON COMPLETION INTENDS TO TERMINATE LISTINGS OF PREFERENCE SHARES ON EURONEXT AMSTERDAM​.SAYS ‍AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION UNDER OFFER WILL BE FINANCED BY UTILISING AVAILABLE CASH AND/OR EXISTING FACILITIES​.SAYS ‍OFFER IS EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN Q3 2017​.SAYS ‍SETTLEMENT OF OFFER IS EXPECTED IN Q4 2017​.

Clayton Dubilier & Rice and Bain Capital have begun working together on an offer for Unilever's spreads business - Sky News

July 25 (Reuters) - :Clayton Dubilier & Rice and Bain Capital have begun working together on an offer for Unilever's spreads business - Sky News.Clayton Dubilier & Rice, Bain Capital to assemble knockout takeover bid for 6 billion stg Unilever division which houses Flora margarine brand - Sky News.