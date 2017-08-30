United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOBH.SI)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

United Overseas Bank says Deputy Prime Minister approved merger of UOB and its unit Far Eastern Bank

Aug 30 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank Ltd :Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam issued certificate of approval regarding merger of uob and its unit far eastern bank.

United Overseas Bank says qtrly net profit after tax S$845 mln

July 28 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank Ltd :qtrly net profit after tax s$ 845 million versus s$801 million a year ago.Qtrly net interest income s$ 1,356 million versus s$1,211 million.as at June 30, NPL ratio was 1.5 percent versus 1.4 percent a year ago.qtrly net interest margin 1.75 percent versus 1.68 percent a year ago.as at June 30, cet1 capital adequacy ratio 13.8 percent versus 13.1 percent a year ago.an interim one-tier tax-exempt dividend of 35 cents per ordinary share has been declared in respect of fy ending 31 dec 2017.

United Overseas Bank receives approval to set up subsidiary bank in Vietnam

July 20 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank Ltd :Received in-principal approval for UOB to set up subsidiary bank in Vietnam.

United Overseas Bank entered into a merger agreement with Far Eastern Bank

June 28 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank Limited -:Proposed Merger Of Far Eastern Bank Limited Into United Overseas Bank Limited.Uob entered into a merger agreement with Far Eastern Bank Limited.

United Overseas Bank sees lower NPL from oil and gas sector in 2017

May 17 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank Ltd ::"UOB believes that new non-performing loans and specific allowances from oil and gas sector should be lower in 2017 than in 2016"."Singapore mortgage portfolio will remain resilient, with no systemic signs of asset quality risk as interest rates, unemployment expected to remain conducive"."Long-term structural drivers for Asia remain intact"."We do not expect widespread asset quality deterioration in 2017, barring unforeseen developments".

United Overseas Bank posts qtrly net profit after tax S$807 million

April 28 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank Ltd :Qtrly net profit after tax S$807 million versus S$766 million a year ago.No dividend on ordinary shares has been declared for Q1 of 2017.Qtrly net interest margin decreased 5 basis points to 1.73%..As at 31 March 2017, group's common equity tier 1 and total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) remained strong at 13.2% and 17.3% respectively.Qtrly net interest income grew 2.3% to S$1.30 billion.

United Overseas Bank says Uob Ltd prices A$300 mln 4-year senior unsecured floating rate notes

United Overseas Bank Limited : Uob Ltd, Sydney Branch Prices A$300 Mil 4-year Senior Unsecured Floating Rate Notes Due April 2021 .Notes will be issues under the s$15 billion euro-medium term note programme.

United Overseas Bank receives approval to set up unit in Vietnam

United Overseas Bank Ltd : Received preliminary approval from State Bank of Vietnam to establish a foreign-owned subsidiary bank in Vietnam .State Bank of Vietnam has said it will issue UOB an in-principle approval for FOSB licence by June 2017.

United Overseas Bank prices 500 mln euros 0.125 pct covered bonds

United Overseas Bank Limited : United Overseas Bank Limited Prices Eur500 Million 0.125% Covered Bonds Due 2022 .Issue price: 99.498% of principal amount of covered bonds.

United Overseas Bank Limited prices notes

United Overseas Bank Limited - : United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029 . Intends to issue s$750 million 3.50% subordinated notes due 2029 callable in 2024 ( "notes") . Notes will be issued under s$15 billion euro medium term note programme .Issue date of notes is currently expected to be on 27 february 2017.