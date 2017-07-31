UPL Ltd (UPLL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's UPL Ltd June-qtr consol profit up 35 pct

July 31 (Reuters) - UPL Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 4.87 billion rupees.June quarter consol total income 39.52 billion rupees.Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 3.60 billion rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 37.31 billion rupees.

UPL Ltd March qtr consol profit from continuing activities surges

April 28 (Reuters) - UPL Ltd :March quarter consol net profit from continuing activities 7.29 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 6.81 billion rupees.Says recommends dividend of INR 7 per equity share.March quarter consol ttoal income 55.37 billion rupees.Consol net profit from continuing activiities in march quarter last year was 2.34 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol totoal incoem was 45.68 billion rupees.

UPL sells stake in overseas step-down unit Agro Trading Ltd

UPL Ltd :Says UPL sells its entire stake in its overseas step-down subsidiary Agro Trading Limited.

BRIEF-Brazil signs 1 bln real agrichemical plant deal with India's UPL

Corrects headline and first paragraph to 1 bln real, not dollar.: While on a recent road trip through New Deli, Brazilian Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi signed a 1 bln real ($310 mln) deal with Indian agrichemicals firm UPL Ltd to build a new plant in the Latin American farming giant . The ministry said in a note on Thursday a location has not yet been defined . UPL already operates an agrichemical plant in Ituverava in Sao Paulo state, one of 28 plants that it operates globally, along with five research centers

UPL sells stake in overseas associate co

UPL Ltd : Sale of stake in overseas associate company by UPL .Transferred its entire holding of 1627 shares constituting 50 percent.

UPL and Amira Nature Foods to explore possibilty of providing rice related solutions

UPL Ltd : Clarifies on news item "UPL, Amira Nature Foods tie up" . Co has entered into an understanding with Amira Nature Foods to explore possibility of providing rice related solutions .

UPL June-qtr consol profit up about 24 pct

UPL Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 4.02 billion rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 34.52 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 3.25 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 32.06 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 3.35 billion rupees .

UPL says Gujarat high court approves amalgamation of Advanta Ltd with co

UPL Ltd : Scheme of amalgamation of advanta ltd and UPL Ltd and their respective shareholders and creditors . Gujarat high court has approved the scheme of amalgamation .

UPL Ltd acquires strategic stake in Weather Risk Management Services Pvt Ltd

UPL Ltd : UPL acquires 26 percent strategic stake in Weather Risk Management Services Private Limited for about 100 million rupees in cash .