Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas (USIM5.SA)

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas:Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, upheld on Friday a plan to halt steel production at its Cubatão mill, which will mean dismissal of about 4,000 workers, union leaders said. - RTRS.The STISMMMEC union, which represents steelmakers around Cubatão, said a meeting between workers, prosecutors and the company known as Usiminas did not yield any agreement. - RTRS.According to Florêncio Rezende de Sá, the union's president, the dismissals will take place through March 15. The union says that some 4,000 jobs will be lost. - RTRS.In a statement, Usiminas said that 2,000 jobs directly related to the work at the plant would be cut, without saying how many indirect positions would be lost as part of the decision. - RTRS.The layoff plan presented to workers includes benefits that are in excess of those mandated by the law, the company added - RTRS.Usiminas USIM5.SA, which is closing steel production activities in Cubatão but maintaining rolled-steel operations, has cited weak prices and poor demand in Brazil among the reasons behind the mill's shutdown - RTRS.