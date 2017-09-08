United Internet AG (UTDI.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

United Internet and Drillisch successfully complete overall transaction

Sept 8 (Reuters) - UNITED INTERNET AG ::DGAP-NEWS: UNITED INTERNET AND DRILLISCH SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETE OVERALL TRANSACTION.‍DRILLISCH AG SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF 1&1 TELECOMMUNICATION SE​.

United Internet takes over cloud hosting specialist ProfitBricks

July 27 (Reuters) - UNITED INTERNET AG ::DGAP-NEWS: UNITED INTERNET TAKES OVER CLOUD HOSTING SPECIALIST PROFITBRICKS.‍HELD A STAKE IN PROFITBRICKS SINCE 2010 (CURRENT SHAREHOLDING 44.42%) AND IS NOW ACQUIRING REMAINING 55.58% OF SHARES FROM OTHER SHAREHOLDERS​.

United Internet: Final acceptance rate amounts to 1.78 pct for Drillisch

July 17 (Reuters) - UNITED INTERNET AG ::‍ACCOMPANYING VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER FOR DRILLISCH << >>: FINAL ACCEPTANCE RATE AMOUNTS TO 1.78 PERCENT​.TOGETHER WITH ITS EXISTING SHAREHOLDING, UNITED INTERNET NOW DIRECTLY AND INDIRECTLY HOLDS A TOTAL STAKE OF APPROXIMATELY 30.95 PERCENT IN DRILLISCH.

United Internet: acceptance rate amounts to 1.24 pct for Drillisch

June 28 (Reuters) - UNITED INTERNET AG ::DGAP-NEWS: UNITED INTERNET AG: VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER FOR DRILLISCH - ACCEPTANCE RATE AMOUNTS TO 1.24 PERCENT.TOGETHER WITH ITS EXISTING SHAREHOLDING, UNITED INTERNET HOLDS TOTAL STAKE OF APPROX 30.91 PERCENT DIRECTLY AND INDIRECTLY IN THIS TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES.‍AS AT EXPIRY OF ACCEPTANCE PERIOD ON JUNE 23, 2017, TENDER OFFER HAS BEEN ACCEPTED FOR A TOTAL OF 839,170 DRILLISCH SHARES​.‍ADDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD COMMENCES TODAY AND EXPIRES ON JULY 12, 2017, MIDNIGHT (FRANKFURT AM MAIN LOCAL TIME)​.

United Internet says German Federal Cartel Office grants approval for transaction with Drillisch

June 9 (Reuters) - UNITED INTERNET AG :GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE GRANTS APPROVAL FOR THE STRONG FOURTH PLAYER IN THE GERMAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS MARKET.

Drillisch management supports United Internet takeover

June 7 (Reuters) - Drillisch Ag :Management board and supervisory board support transaction - no specific recommendation on concurrent tender offer.

United Internet CEO says does not plan to buy 100 pct of Drillisch

May 12 (Reuters) - United Internet :CEO says drillisch drig.de deal will have no negative job implications.CEO says does not plan to buy 100 percent of drillisch drig.de.

Drillisch says is integrating 1&1 Telecommunication into itself under United Internet's umbrella

May 11 (Reuters) - Drillisch Ag :Drillisch ag: Integration of 1&1 telecommunication se into drillisch under umbrella of united internet: conclusion of a business combination agreement.Drillisch AG - Drillisch and united internet ag have entered into agreement governing step-by-step acquisition of 1&1 telecommunication.Drillisch AG - Transaction will be accompanied by voluntary ublic tender offer submitted by united internet for all outstanding shares of Drillisch.Agreement to acquire 1&1 Telecommunication se by Drillisch under umbrella of united internet.Jointly-Identified synergies from integration expected to arise at level of their combined business starting in 2018.Agreement has approval of both companies' supervisory boards and specifies key details of this acquisition.Jointly-Identified synergies include expected annual volume of EUR150 million by as early as 2020, rising to eur250 million annually by 2025.To achieve these synergies, companies expect one-off implementation costs of around EUR 50 million at combined business level.Acquisition of 1&1 telecommunication by Drillisch is to be implemented in two steps.Drillisch -on implementation of both capital increases, united will be Drillisch's new majority shareholder about 72.7%, plus shares tendered into tender offer.

United Internet buys 29.9 pct stake in rankingCoach

United Internet AG : Says acquires 29.93% stake in rankingCoach . Says bought stake in course of a capital increase, via United Internet Investment Holding GmbH . Says in addition to equity stake, rankingCoach and United Internet subsidiary 1&1 Internet SE have signed a long-term cooperation agreement for 1&1 to use the online marketing solutions of rankingCoach as part of its hosting and cloud products marketed in Europe and North America .Says transaction is still subject to approval by relevant anti-trust authorities.

United Internet sees EBITDA up by around 12 pct in 2017

United Internet AG : FY EBIT rose 19.5 percent to 647.2 million eur . FY sales rose 6.3 percent to 3.949 billion eur . Increase in customer contracts of 1.00 million to 16.97 million . EBITDA grows by 11.0% to eur 840.6 million . Operating EPS up 23.1% to eur 2.13 . Dividend increased to eur 0.80 per share . Guidance 2017: increase of approx. 800,000 in customer contracts, sales growth of approx. 7%, EBITDA increase of approx. 12% . In 2018, company expects over 20 million customer contracts in total .EBITDA in 2018 is expected to grow by approx. 10% and thus exceed eur 1 billion for first time.