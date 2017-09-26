Unite Group PLC (UTG.L)
710.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-7.00 (-0.98%)
717.00
713.00
720.00
710.00
969,584
663,966
728.50
541.57
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Unite Group says sales performance will deliver annual rental growth at mid to upper end of 3.0-3.5 pct expectations
Sept 26 (Reuters) - UNITE GROUP PLC
Unite Group says EPRA earnings up 12 pct
July 26 (Reuters) - Unite Group Plc
Unite Group says USAF's property portfolio independently valued at 2.07 bln stg
July 10 (Reuters) - Unite Group
Unite Group's USAF, LSAV NAVs rise; 77 pct of UK student rooms booked
Unite Group Plc
Unite Group sells 13 student properties for 295 mln stg
Unite Group Plc
Unite Group says occupancy at 98 pct for 2016/17 academic year
Unite Group Plc
Unite Group announces disposal of two assets to USAF
Unite Group Plc : Disposal of two assets to usaf . Announces disposal of greetham street, portsmouth and gosford gate, coventry to usaf for a combined value of £88.4 million . Both properties, comprising 1,122 beds, were completed in 2016 and are fully let for 2016/17 academic year . Disposals increase sales in year to over £110 million on a see-through basis . Unite retains a stake of 23% in usaf . Both properties generating an income yield on cost of 9.3% .Acquisition has been funded in usaf with a new £100 million 5-year facility provided by wells fargo. Full Article
Unite Group say Richard Smith to commence his role as CEO from June 1
Unite Group Plc
CORRECTED-Capita staff to strike over pension changes - Unite
Oct 16 Capita staff represented by British trade union Unite will go on strike after talks with the company over changes to its defined benefit pension scheme failed, the union said on Monday.