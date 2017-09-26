Unite Group PLC (UTG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Unite Group says sales performance will deliver annual rental growth at mid to upper end of 3.0-3.5 pct expectations

Sept 26 (Reuters) - UNITE GROUP PLC ::CURRENTLY 99% LET ACROSS ITS 49,000 BED PORTFOLIO FOR 2017/18 ACADEMIC YEAR.SALES PERFORMANCE WILL DELIVER ANNUAL RENTAL GROWTH AT MID TO UPPER END OF OUR 3.0-3.5% EXPECTATIONS.

Unite Group says EPRA earnings up 12 pct

July 26 (Reuters) - Unite Group Plc :Half year results for six months to 30 june 2017.Hy epra earnings up 12 pct to £40.4 million or 18.0p (30 june 2016: £36.1 million, 16.3p).Hy profit before tax £83.9 million or 36.7p basic eps (30 june 2016: £122.8 million, 48.3p) due to lower level of revaluation surplus.Interim dividend increased 22 pct to 7.3 pence per share (2016 interim: 6.0 pence).91 pct of rooms reserved at 25 july for 2017/18 (2016: 89 pct) at pricing that supports full-year rental growth of 3.0-3.5 pct.59 pct of rooms let under nominations agreements with an average unexpired term of six years.

Unite Group says USAF's property portfolio independently valued at 2.07 bln stg

July 10 (Reuters) - Unite Group ::At 30 June 2017, USAF's property portfolio was independently valued at 2,076 million stg representing a like-for-like increase of 0.9 pct during quarter.

Unite Group's USAF, LSAV NAVs rise; 77 pct of UK student rooms booked

Unite Group Plc : At March 31 Unite UK Student Accommodation Fund Property portfolio was independently valued at 2,084 mln stg; increase of 0.5 pct during quarter . USAF portfolio comprises 24,176 beds in 68 properties across 23 university towns and cities in UK . London Student Accommodation Joint Venture ('LSAV') as at March 31 portfolio was independently valued at 1,079 mln stg; up 0.6 pct in quarter on LFL basis . Increase in valuations is driven by rental growth with yields remaining stable in quarter .Reservations for 2017/18 academic year at record levels with 77 pct of rooms booked versus 74 pct; prices support full year rental growth outlook of 3.0-3.5 pct.

Unite Group sells 13 student properties for 295 mln stg

Unite Group Plc : Disposal . Disposes of 13 student properties for 295 mln stg .Says proceeds will be used to fund Unite's recent 3,100 bed on-campus acquisition at Aston.

Unite Group says occupancy at 98 pct for 2016/17 academic year

Unite Group Plc : Occupancy across portfolio is at 98 pct for 2016/17 academic year with average rental growth for full year of 3.8 pct . Remain on track to deliver an EPS yield of around 4.5 pct in 2016 . Started taking bookings for 2017/18 academic year on Nov. 2 and 1,500 students have already re-booked for next year .Strong start supports our view of 3 pct-3.5 pct average rental growth for 2017/18 academic year.

Unite Group announces disposal of two assets to USAF

Unite Group Plc : Disposal of two assets to usaf . Announces disposal of greetham street, portsmouth and gosford gate, coventry to usaf for a combined value of £88.4 million . Both properties, comprising 1,122 beds, were completed in 2016 and are fully let for 2016/17 academic year . Disposals increase sales in year to over £110 million on a see-through basis . Unite retains a stake of 23% in usaf . Both properties generating an income yield on cost of 9.3% .Acquisition has been funded in usaf with a new £100 million 5-year facility provided by wells fargo.

Unite Group say Richard Smith to commence his role as CEO from June 1

Unite Group Plc :Due to handover period progressing ahead of schedule, Richard Smith will commence his role as chief executive officer from 1 June 2016..