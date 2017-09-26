Edition:
Unite Group PLC (UTG.L)

UTG.L on London Stock Exchange

710.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-7.00 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
717.00
Open
713.00
Day's High
720.00
Day's Low
710.00
Volume
969,584
Avg. Vol
663,966
52-wk High
728.50
52-wk Low
541.57

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Unite Group says sales performance will deliver annual rental growth at mid to upper end of 3.0-3.5 pct expectations
Tuesday, 26 Sep 2017 02:00am EDT 

Sept 26 (Reuters) - UNITE GROUP PLC ::CURRENTLY 99% LET ACROSS ITS 49,000 BED PORTFOLIO FOR 2017/18 ACADEMIC YEAR.SALES PERFORMANCE WILL DELIVER ANNUAL RENTAL GROWTH AT MID TO UPPER END OF OUR 3.0-3.5% EXPECTATIONS.  Full Article

Unite Group says EPRA earnings up 12 pct
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 02:00am EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - Unite Group Plc :Half year results for six months to 30 june 2017.Hy epra earnings up 12 pct to £40.4 million or 18.0p (30 june 2016: £36.1 million, 16.3p).Hy profit before tax £83.9 million or 36.7p basic eps (30 june 2016: £122.8 million, 48.3p) due to lower level of revaluation surplus.Interim dividend increased 22 pct to 7.3 pence per share (2016 interim: 6.0 pence).91 pct of rooms reserved at 25 july for 2017/18 (2016: 89 pct) at pricing that supports full-year rental growth of 3.0-3.5 pct.59 pct of rooms let under nominations agreements with an average unexpired term of six years.  Full Article

Unite Group says USAF's property portfolio independently valued at 2.07 bln stg
Monday, 10 Jul 2017 02:00am EDT 

July 10 (Reuters) - Unite Group ::At 30 June 2017, USAF's property portfolio was independently valued at 2,076 million stg representing a like-for-like increase of 0.9 pct during quarter.  Full Article

Unite Group's USAF, LSAV NAVs rise; 77 pct of UK student rooms booked
Monday, 10 Apr 2017 02:00am EDT 

Unite Group Plc : At March 31 Unite UK Student Accommodation Fund Property portfolio was independently valued at 2,084 mln stg; increase of 0.5 pct during quarter . USAF portfolio comprises 24,176 beds in 68 properties across 23 university towns and cities in UK . London Student Accommodation Joint Venture ('LSAV') as at March 31 portfolio was independently valued at 1,079 mln stg; up 0.6 pct in quarter on LFL basis . Increase in valuations is driven by rental growth with yields remaining stable in quarter .Reservations for 2017/18 academic year at record levels with 77 pct of rooms booked versus 74 pct; prices support full year rental growth outlook of 3.0-3.5 pct.  Full Article

Unite Group sells 13 student properties for 295 mln stg
Friday, 17 Feb 2017 02:00am EST 

Unite Group Plc : Disposal . Disposes of 13 student properties for 295 mln stg .Says proceeds will be used to fund Unite's recent 3,100 bed on-campus acquisition at Aston.  Full Article

Unite Group says occupancy at 98 pct for 2016/17 academic year
Tuesday, 8 Nov 2016 02:00am EST 

Unite Group Plc : Occupancy across portfolio is at 98 pct for 2016/17 academic year with average rental growth for full year of 3.8 pct . Remain on track to deliver an EPS yield of around 4.5 pct in 2016 . Started taking bookings for 2017/18 academic year on Nov. 2 and 1,500 students have already re-booked for next year .Strong start supports our view of 3 pct-3.5 pct average rental growth for 2017/18 academic year.  Full Article

Unite Group announces disposal of two assets to USAF
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 02:00am EDT 

Unite Group Plc : Disposal of two assets to usaf . Announces disposal of greetham street, portsmouth and gosford gate, coventry to usaf for a combined value of £88.4 million . Both properties, comprising 1,122 beds, were completed in 2016 and are fully let for 2016/17 academic year . Disposals increase sales in year to over £110 million on a see-through basis . Unite retains a stake of 23% in usaf . Both properties generating an income yield on cost of 9.3% .Acquisition has been funded in usaf with a new £100 million 5-year facility provided by wells fargo.  Full Article

Unite Group say Richard Smith to commence his role as CEO from June 1
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 10:10am EDT 

Unite Group Plc :Due to handover period progressing ahead of schedule, Richard Smith will commence his role as chief executive officer from 1 June 2016..  Full Article

