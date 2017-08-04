UOL Group Ltd (UTOS.SI)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

UOL Group says q2 net attributable profit was up 59 pct

Aug 4 (Reuters) - UOL Group Ltd ::Net attributable profit of S$109.4 million for Q2 ended 30 June 2017, up 59 pct.Q2 group revenue 10pct higher at S$399.1 million."outlook for residential and office sector improves, retail rentals remain under pressure"."trading conditions in asia pacific hospitality sector are expected to remain competitive amidst an uncertain economic outlook for region"."notwithstanding uncertainties over brexit, performance of group's properties in midtown, london is expected to be stable".

UOL Group to raise stake in United Industrial Corp

June 23 (Reuters) - UOL Group Ltd :Uol to issue shares to haw par in exchange for 60 million uic shares.Proposed transaction will enable uol to consolidate interest in uic to about 48.94%.Under the deal, uol has a call option, and haw par has a put option, for united industrial corp shares.On completion of transaction, uol's stake in uic will increase from 44.71% to about 48.94%.

UOL Group says Q1 net attributable profit $80.3 mln

May 12 (Reuters) - Uol Group Ltd ::Net attributable profit of $80.3 million for Q1 ended 31 March 2017 (1q17), up four percent.Qtrly group revenue rises 6% to $350.7 million."Group said outlook for commercial market in london could be weighed down by economic uncertainties"."Hospitality sector in asia pacific could be affected by uncertain economic outlook".

UOL Group announces acquisition of shares in associated company

Uol Group Ltd : Co's interest in associated company, united industrial corporation limited, has increased to 633.5 million shares or 44.638% .Increase in shareholdings, pursuant to off-market and open market purchases by unit, of 180,000 UIC shares at price of S$3.07869 per share.

UOL Group announces acquisition of Hilton Melbourne South Wharf

UOL Group Limited : Acquisition Of Hilton Melbourne South Wharf .Deal for aggregate cash consideration of A$230.0 million.

UOL Group Ltd says FY net profit attributable S$287.0 million

Uol Group Ltd : FY net profit attributable S$ 287.0 million versus S$391.4 million .FY revenue S$1.44 billion versus S$1.28 billion.

UOL Group declares final dividend of S$0.15 per share

Uol Group Ltd : Directors have proposed a first and final dividend of $0.15 per ordinary share . "Group expects office and retail rents in Singapore to remain under pressure in 2017" . "Hospitality sector in Asia Pacific is expected to remain competitive given uncertain economic outlook" .All figures in S$.

UOL Group updates in relation to acquisition of Raintree Gardens

Uol Group Ltd : STB ordered inter alia that all units in development be sold collectively to UVDP .Refers to acquisition of Raintree Gardens.

UOL Group updates on JV for acquisition of Holborn Island

Uol Group Ltd : United Overseas Bank Limited And Oversea-Chinese Banking jointly granted facilities of up to £180 million to UVIHI . amount for purposes of funding acquisition of property and/or paying down shareholders' loans. .refers to joint venture for the acquisition of Holborn Island.

UOL Group updates on JV for acquisition of Holborn Island

Uol Group Ltd : United Overseas Bank Limited And Oversea-Chinese Banking jointly granted facilities of up to £180 million to UVIHI . amount for purposes of funding acquisition of property and/or paying down shareholders' loans. .refers to joint venture for the acquisition of Holborn Island.