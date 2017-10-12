Edition:
United Technologies Corp (UTX.N)

UTX.N on New York Stock Exchange

120.93USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.44 (+1.21%)
Prev Close
$119.49
Open
$120.00
Day's High
$120.93
Day's Low
$119.78
Volume
874,156
Avg. Vol
902,304
52-wk High
$124.77
52-wk Low
$97.67

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pratt & Whitney Canada says selected by Republic Airline to perform certain maintenance services ​
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 11:00am EDT 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney Canada::Pratt & Whitney Canada says has been selected by Republic Airline Inc. to perform all maintenance services on the APS 2300 APUs aboard Republic's fleet​.  Full Article

United Technologies adds Meghan O'Sullivan to its board
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 04:36pm EDT 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp ::Meghan L. O'sullivan, of Harvard University, to join United Technologies board of directors.Meghan O'Sullivan was elected to United Technologies board, effective Nov. 1 ​.  Full Article

United technologies sets quarterly dividend of $0.70/share
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 11:23am EDT 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp ::Sets quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share.  Full Article

Otis says will supply escalators for Riyadh metro
Thursday, 28 Sep 2017 10:41am EDT 

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Otis::‍otis - otis saudi arabia selected for riyadh metro lines 4, 5 and 6 by fast consortium of companies​.‍otis - will supply 256 escalators, 6 moving walkways, 183 machine room-less elevators.  Full Article

Cyient says United Technologies Corp sells minority equity stake in co
Wednesday, 27 Sep 2017 09:20am EDT 

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Cyient Ltd :Says United Technologies Corporation sells its minority equity stake in Cyient.  Full Article

Pratt & Whitney Canada​ says ‍has signed a fleet management program agreement with Avianca
Monday, 25 Sep 2017 05:13pm EDT 

Sept 25 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp :Pratt & Whitney Canada​ - ‍has signed a fleet management program agreement with Avianca to maintain fleet of PW127N engines powering ATR72-600 aircraft.  Full Article

United Tech says all units to be flat to up in earnings in 2018
Thursday, 14 Sep 2017 12:00pm EDT 

Sept 14 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp ::All business units will be flat to up in earnings in 2018 - CFO on Morgan Stanley conf.On track to deliver 350-400 Pratt & Whitney GTF engines in 2017 - CFO on Morgan Stanley conf.Sees improving trends in China but will continue to be headwind in 2018 - CFO on Morgan Stanley conf.Seeing improving trend in the maintenance business in Europe - CFO on Morgan Stanley conf.Working with Airbus to see if co wants to reallocate or change mix between new aircraft versus lease engines - CFO.  Full Article

United Technologies expects to grow adjusted EPS in 2018 after impact of accounting standards change
Thursday, 14 Sep 2017 11:01am EDT 

Sept 14 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp ::Expects to grow adjusted EPS in 2018 after the impact of accounting standards change - presentation‍​.  Full Article

United Technologies says if merger agreement terminated under specified circumstances, Rockwell Collins to pay co termination fee of $695 million
Wednesday, 6 Sep 2017 05:07pm EDT 

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Rockwell Collins Inc ::United Technologies says if merger agreement terminated under specified circumstances, Rockwell Collins to pay co termination fee of $695 million .  Full Article

United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes on CNBC says anti-trust risk is very low on deal with Rockwell Collins
Tuesday, 5 Sep 2017 09:58am EDT 

Sept 5 (Reuters) - :United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes on CNBC says anti-trust risk is very low on deal with Rockwell Collins.United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes on CNBC says will look at splitting up if deal does not work.United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes says on DACA, "we have to be compassionate" - CNBC.  Full Article

Airbus A330neo stages delayed maiden flight

TOULOUSE, France Airbus on Thursday staged the delayed maiden flight of its A330neo jetliner, an upgraded version of its profitable A330 series designed to buttress European sales against the latest model of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

