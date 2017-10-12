United Technologies Corp (UTX.N)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pratt & Whitney Canada says selected by Republic Airline to perform certain maintenance services ​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney Canada::Pratt & Whitney Canada says has been selected by Republic Airline Inc. to perform all maintenance services on the APS 2300 APUs aboard Republic's fleet​.

United Technologies adds Meghan O'Sullivan to its board

Oct 11 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp ::Meghan L. O'sullivan, of Harvard University, to join United Technologies board of directors.Meghan O'Sullivan was elected to United Technologies board, effective Nov. 1 ​.

United technologies sets quarterly dividend of $0.70/share

Oct 11 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp ::Sets quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share.

Otis says will supply escalators for Riyadh metro

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Otis::‍otis - otis saudi arabia selected for riyadh metro lines 4, 5 and 6 by fast consortium of companies​.‍otis - will supply 256 escalators, 6 moving walkways, 183 machine room-less elevators.

Cyient says United Technologies Corp sells minority equity stake in co

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Cyient Ltd :Says United Technologies Corporation sells its minority equity stake in Cyient.

Pratt & Whitney Canada​ says ‍has signed a fleet management program agreement with Avianca

Sept 25 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp :Pratt & Whitney Canada​ - ‍has signed a fleet management program agreement with Avianca to maintain fleet of PW127N engines powering ATR72-600 aircraft.

United Tech says all units to be flat to up in earnings in 2018

Sept 14 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp ::All business units will be flat to up in earnings in 2018 - CFO on Morgan Stanley conf.On track to deliver 350-400 Pratt & Whitney GTF engines in 2017 - CFO on Morgan Stanley conf.Sees improving trends in China but will continue to be headwind in 2018 - CFO on Morgan Stanley conf.Seeing improving trend in the maintenance business in Europe - CFO on Morgan Stanley conf.Working with Airbus to see if co wants to reallocate or change mix between new aircraft versus lease engines - CFO.

United Technologies expects to grow adjusted EPS in 2018 after impact of accounting standards change

Sept 14 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp ::Expects to grow adjusted EPS in 2018 after the impact of accounting standards change - presentation‍​.

United Technologies says if merger agreement terminated under specified circumstances, Rockwell Collins to pay co termination fee of $695 million

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Rockwell Collins Inc ::United Technologies says if merger agreement terminated under specified circumstances, Rockwell Collins to pay co termination fee of $695 million .

United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes on CNBC says anti-trust risk is very low on deal with Rockwell Collins

Sept 5 (Reuters) - :United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes on CNBC says anti-trust risk is very low on deal with Rockwell Collins.United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes on CNBC says will look at splitting up if deal does not work.United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes says on DACA, "we have to be compassionate" - CNBC.