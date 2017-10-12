United Technologies Corp (UTX.N)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Pratt & Whitney Canada says selected by Republic Airline to perform certain maintenance services
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney Canada::Pratt & Whitney Canada says has been selected by Republic Airline Inc. to perform all maintenance services on the APS 2300 APUs aboard Republic's fleet. Full Article
United Technologies adds Meghan O'Sullivan to its board
Oct 11 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp
United technologies sets quarterly dividend of $0.70/share
Oct 11 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp
Otis says will supply escalators for Riyadh metro
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Otis::otis - otis saudi arabia selected for riyadh metro lines 4, 5 and 6 by fast consortium of companies.otis - will supply 256 escalators, 6 moving walkways, 183 machine room-less elevators. Full Article
Cyient says United Technologies Corp sells minority equity stake in co
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Cyient Ltd
Pratt & Whitney Canada says has signed a fleet management program agreement with Avianca
Sept 25 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp
United Tech says all units to be flat to up in earnings in 2018
Sept 14 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp
United Technologies expects to grow adjusted EPS in 2018 after impact of accounting standards change
Sept 14 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp
United Technologies says if merger agreement terminated under specified circumstances, Rockwell Collins to pay co termination fee of $695 million
Sept 6 (Reuters) - Rockwell Collins Inc
United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes on CNBC says anti-trust risk is very low on deal with Rockwell Collins
Sept 5 (Reuters) - :United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes on CNBC says anti-trust risk is very low on deal with Rockwell Collins.United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes on CNBC says will look at splitting up if deal does not work.United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes says on DACA, "we have to be compassionate" - CNBC. Full Article
Airbus A330neo stages delayed maiden flight
TOULOUSE, France Airbus on Thursday staged the delayed maiden flight of its A330neo jetliner, an upgraded version of its profitable A330 series designed to buttress European sales against the latest model of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.