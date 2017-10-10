United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

United Utilities pays 20 mln stg as compensation for cryptosporidium incident

Oct 10 (Reuters) - United Utilities Group Plc ::CONCLUSION OF COURT HEARING FOLLOWING 2015 CRYPTOSPORIDIUM INCIDENT‍​.UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC - ‍ROOT CAUSE IDENTIFIED AS RUN-OFF WATER FROM AGRICULTURAL LAND FOLLOWING SEVERE RAINFALL​.UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC - ‍C£20 MILLION COMPENSATION PAID TO CUSTOMERS WHO WERE ADVISED TO BOIL THEIR WATER AS A PRECAUTION​.

United Utilities says H1 trading in line with expectations

Sept 26 (Reuters) - UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC ::‍CURRENT TRADING IS IN LINE WITH GROUP'S EXPECTATIONS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 201​7.SAYS GROUP REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE JUST UNDER 3 PCT HIGHER THAN FIRST HALF OF LAST YEAR.SAYS UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT FOR FIRST HALF OF 2017/18 IS EXPECTED TO BE HIGHER THAN FIRST HALF OF 2016/17.EXPECT UNDERLYING NET FINANCE EXPENSE FOR FIRST HALF OF 2017/18 TO BE AROUND £30 MILLION HIGHER THAN FIRST HALF OF LAST YEAR​.SAYS IRE IN FIRST HALF OF 2017/18 WILL BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN FIRST HALF OF LAST YEAR.‍EXPECT A SMALL INCREASE IN GROUP NET DEBT AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 COMPARED WITH POSITION AT 31 MARCH 2017​.SAYS EXPECT AN INCREASE IN IRE IN SECOND HALF OF 2017/18, COMPARED WITH FIRST HALF OF YEAR..‍GEARING REMAINS COMFORTABLY WITHIN TARGET RANGE OF 55% TO 65% NET DEBT TO RCV​.EXPECT UNDERLYING NET FINANCE EXPENSE FOR FIRST HALF OF 2017/18 TO BE AROUND £30 MILLION HIGHER THAN FIRST HALF OF LAST YEAR.‍TOTAL REGULATORY CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2017/18 IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND £800 MILLION​.

UK's Environment Agency fines United Utilities 666,000 stg for pollution

Sept 13 (Reuters) - United Utilities Group Plc ::Uk's environment agency - united utilities fined 666,000 stg for pollution that affected fish populations and water quality.Uk's environment agency - prosecution against co after sewage polluted river medlock, had significant impact on fish population and water quality over four kilometres.

United Utilities pleads guilty to charge of providing water unfit for consumption

July 19 (Reuters) - United Utilities Group Plc ::"Pleaded guilty to one single charge of providing water that was unfit for human consumption between 30 July 2015 and 18 August 2015".Water from Franklaw Water Treatment Works, Preston; charge was brought by Drinking Water Inspectorate (DWI)."Full programme of remedial and repair work has already been implemented to safeguard future supplies"."Will not be making any further comment until after sentencing, later this year".

United Utilities appoints Steve Fraser as COO

June 28 (Reuters) - United Utilities Group Plc :Announces appointment of Steve Fraser to board as chief operating officer with effect from 1 August 2017.

United Utilities sees lower revenue for 2016-2017

United Utilities Group Plc : Underlying operating profit for 2016/17 is expected to be moderately higher than 2015/16 . Group revenue is expected to be slightly lower than last year . RPI inflation has increased this year . Reported operating profit will be impacted by costs relating to non-household retail market reform and restructuring within business . Expect underlying net finance expense for 2016/17 to be around £240 million . IRE increased slightly in second half of year, although IRE for 2016/17 is expected to be moderately lower than last year . Expect a small increase in group net debt at March 31 2017 compared with position at Sept. 30 2016 . Costs expected to total around £16 million for full year, of which 8 million pounds was recognised in first half .Regulatory capital investment in 2016/17, including infrastructure renewals expenditure expected to be around 800 million pounds this year.

UK's Ofwat awards 18.8 mln stg to Severn Trent on performance

UK's Ofwat : publishes final ODI determinations . Severn Trent water beat commitments on category 3 pollution incidents by 32 pct, internal sewer flooding by 21 pct . Severn Trent water beat its commitments on external sewer flooding by 7 pct and leakage by 2 pct . Severn Trent Plc performance results in a performance reward worth 18.8 mln stg. . South West Water will incur a 1.7 mln stg penalty for missing targets, mostly connected with significant wastewater pollution incidents Further company coverage: [SVT.L] [UU.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).

United Utilities sees H1 underlying oper profit marginally higher

United Utilities Group Plc : Current trading is in line with group's expectations for six months ending Sept. 30 2016. . Sees total regulatory capital investment for 2016/17, including infrastructure renewals, around 800 mln stg, similar to last year . Group revenue is expected to be slightly lower than first half of last year . Group net debt at Sept. 30 2016 is expected to be slightly higher than position at March 31 2016 . Pleased to deliver a small net reward for 2015/16 on our outcome delivery incentives .Underlying operating profit for first half of 2016/17 is expected to be marginally higher than first half of 2015/16.

United Utilities says final dividend 25.64 pence per share

United Utilities Group Plc : Fy underlying operating profit down 9% at £604m, as expected . Robust capital structure with rcv gearing at 61%, comfortably within our target range of 55% to 65% . Plan to invest over £100 million across 2015-20 period in renewable energy projects . Our progress over this first year of new regulatory period shows we are well placed to deliver further value .Final dividend 25.64 penceper share.

United Utilities Group PLC declares interim dividend

United Utilities Group PLC:Declares interim dividend of 12.81 pence per ordinary share in respect of the six months ended Sept. 30, 2015.Says interim dividend is expected to be paid on Feb. 1, 2016 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on Dec. 18, 2015.Says ex-dividend date is Dec. 17, 2015.