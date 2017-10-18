Visa Inc (V.N)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Visa Inc declares quarterly dividend, increases dividend rate by 18 pct

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Visa Inc :Visa Inc declares quarterly dividend, increases dividend rate by 18%, and announces record date for the 2018 annual meeting of stockholders.Increases quarterly dividend by 18 percent.Visa Inc - ‍declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.195 per share of class A common stock​.

Visa and Billtrust partner to simplify B2B virtual card acceptance

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Visa Inc :Announced partnership with Billtrust to help streamline reconciliation of B2B payments and increase automation of virtual card payments.Visa has also made a strategic investment in Billtrust.

Vantiv and Visa launch new small business merchant settlement service, fastaccess funding​

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Visa Inc ::Vantiv Inc - Vantiv and Visa launch new small business merchant settlement service, fastaccess funding​.

Visa calls for redemption all of its 1.200 pct notes due 2017

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Visa Inc :Visa Inc - on Sept 11, co called for redemption all of $1.75 billion principal amount outstanding of its 1.200 pct notes due 2017‍​ - SEC filing.Visa Inc - the redemption date for the 2017 notes will be October 11, 2017.

Visa appoints Charlotte Hogg as CEO of European operations

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Visa Inc ::Visa Inc appoints Charlotte Hogg as chief executive officer of the compan's European operations.Visa Inc- Hogg will join vel board of directors and will also be a member of Visa's global executive committee.Visa Inc - ‍hogg most recently served as chief operating officer for Bank Of England, from 2013 to 2017​.

Visa Inc files prospectus supplement for potential three-part senior notes offering

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Visa Inc ::Visa Inc files prospectus supplement for potential three-part senior notes offering; size not disclosed - sec filing‍​.

Visa Inc says enabled payments on new Garmin vívoactive 3 smartwatch​

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Garmin Ltd :Visa inc - enabled payments on new Garmin vívoactive 3 smartwatch​.

Visa enables on the go payments with the new Fitbit Ionic

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Fitbit Inc :Visa inc- ‍enabling visa payments on fitbit's smartwatch fitbit ionic​.Visa inc- ‍cardholders of participating banks will be able to make payments with fitbit pay, fitbit's new payment function, when available​.

Visa expands global transaction processing with facilities in Singapore and UK

July 26 (Reuters) - Visa Inc ::Visa expands global transaction processing with facilities in Singapore and United Kingdom.Plans to start processing global transactions in two facilities in 2018.Visa inc says announced expanded transaction processing capabilities in two data centers in Singapore and United Kingdom.

Visa reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.86

July 20 (Reuters) - Visa Inc :Visa Inc. reports strong fiscal third quarter 2017 results.Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.86.Q3 revenue $4.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.36 billion.Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly payments volume growth, on a constant dollar basis, was 38% over prior year at $1.9 trillion.Visa Inc - Sees FY ‍annual operating margin in mid 60s​.Visa Inc - Fiscal Q3 service revenues were $1.9 billion, an increase of 19% over prior year.Qtrly cross-border volume growth, on a constant dollar basis, was 147% or 11% inclusive of europe in prior year results.Visa Inc - Sees FY ‍effective tax rate in mid 40s on a GAAP basis and approximately 30% on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis​.Visa Inc qtrly total Visa processed transactions were 28.5 billion, a 44% increase over prior year, or 13% growth inclusive of europe in prior year results.Visa Inc - Sees 2017 annual diluted class a common stock earnings per share growth of low double-digits on a GAAP nominal dollar basis.Visa Inc - Sees FY ‍annual net revenue growth of about 20% on nominal dollar basis, including about 2.0 ppts of negative foreign currency impact​.Visa Inc - Sees FY ‍client incentives as a percent of gross revenues of 20.0% to 20.5% range​.Visa Inc - Sees 2017 annual diluted class a common stock earnings per share growth of approximately 20% on an adjusted, non-GAAP nominal dollar basis.FY2017 earnings per share view $3.37, revenue view $17.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.