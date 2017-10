Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO (VAKBN.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Vakifbank faces a total 14.8 mln lira RUSF deduction and penalty interest‍​

Aug 25 (Reuters) - VAKIFBANK ::HAS BEEN ASSIGNED A NOTICE OF ASSESSMENT FOR 14.8 MILLION LIRA INCLUDING RUSF DEDUCTION AND PENALTY INTEREST‍​.

Vakifbank to issue subordinated notes up to 3 billion lira‍​

Aug 11 (Reuters) - VAKIFBANK ::TO ISSUE TL BORROWING INSTRUMENTS UP TO TL 3 BILLION DOMESTICALLY‍​.BORROWING INSTRUMENT TO BE IN BATCHES, WITH VARIOUS TERMS, YIELDS AND AMOUNTS.

Vakifbank Q2 net profit rises to 896.7 million lira

Aug 9 (Reuters) - VAKIFBANK ::Q2 NET PROFIT OF 896.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 586.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME OF 2.12 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 1.55 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 311.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 228.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Vakifbank says BTA Bank and BTA Securities files a lawsuit against the bank in UK

July 4(Reuters) - TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI T.A.O ::THERE IS A LAWSUIT BEFORE ENGLISH COURTS FILED AGAINST THE BANK BY BTA BANK JSC AND BTA SECURITIES JSC RELATED WITH THE AFORESAID LEGAL PROCEEDINGS.IT WAS ANNOUNCED ON JULY, 13 2016 PARTIAL COLLECTION WAS MADE WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE ENFORCEMENT PROCEEDINGS INITIATED FOR THE COLLECTION OF RECEIVABLES FROM BTA BANK JSC AND BTA SECURITIES JSC.

Vakifbank reaches labor agreement with Union of Banking and Insurance Workers

June 23 (Reuters) - TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI ::SAID ON THURSDAY REACHES AGREEMENT WITH UNION OF BANKING AND INSURANCE WORKERS (BASS) ON COLLECTIVE LABOR AGREEMENT.THE AGREEMENT COVERS PERIOD BETWEEN MAY 1, 2017 - APRIL 30, 2019.

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi authorizes head office for bond issuance

May 19 (Reuters) - TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT AUTHORIZES HEAD OFFICE FOR ISSUANCE OF BONDS WITHIN THE ISSUANCE CEILING OF 16.00 BILLION LIRA NOMINAL VALUE .SAID DEBT INSTRUMENTS TO HAVE MAXIMUM 5 YEARS MATURITY.

Vakifbank Q1 net profit rises to 1.22 billion lira

May 10 (Reuters) - TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI TAO ::Q1 NET PROFIT OF 1.22 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 516.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME OF 2.38 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 1.55 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi signs syndication loan for total $967 mln equivalent

April 24 (Reuters) - Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi ::Signs a syndication loan agreement amounting $188.5 million and 716.5 million euros; $967 million equivalent in total.Syndication loan signed with the participation of 37 banks from 18 countries.The 367-days term loan will be used for trade finance purposes and the all-in cost is LIBOR +1.45 percent for USD tranche and EURIBOR +1.35 percent for Euro tranche.

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi proposes 0.0408 lira/shr dividend for 2016

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi :Said on Wednesday proposed to pay a dividend of gross 0.048 lira ($0.0128) net 0.0408 lira for 2016 payable starting from May 31.

Vakifbank signs bilateral loan agreement with ICBC Dubai to secure $250 mln

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Tao : On March 3rd, 2017, under the coordination of ICBC Turkey, Vakıf Bank signed a bilateral loan agreement with ICBC Dubai amounting USD 250 million with 3 years maturity .Says loan will be used for trade finance purposes together with general purpose financial needs.