Vakrangee Ltd (VAKR.NS)

VAKR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

542.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-2.45 (-0.45%)
Rs545.00
Rs545.10
Rs548.75
Rs540.00
213,010
1,188,323
Rs558.20
Rs233.05

India's Vakrangee ties with Indusind Bank for Bharat Bill Payment System ​
Thursday, 5 Oct 2017 05:35am EDT 

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Vakrangee Ltd :‍Announces alliance with Indusind Bank Ltd for Bharat Bill Payment System ​.  Full Article

India's Vakrangee June qtr consol profit rises
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 03:05am EDT 

July 31 (Reuters) - Vakrangee Ltd :June quarter consol profit 1.68 billion rupees versus profit 1.21 billion rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 13.05 billion rupees versus 9.18 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's Vakrangee March-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 03:31am EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - Vakrangee Ltd :March quarter profit 1.45 billion rupees versus profit 1.09 billion rupees year ago.March quarter total income 11.31 billion rupees versus 8.75 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 2 rupees per share.  Full Article

Vakrangee Ltd ties up with Aditya Birla Health Insurance for distribution of health insurance products
Friday, 17 Mar 2017 05:35am EDT 

Vakrangee Ltd : Says Vakrangee Limited announces corporate agency tie up with Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Limited .Says tie-up with Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company limited for distribution of health insurance products.  Full Article

Vakrangee announces corporate agency tie up with HDFC Ergo
Thursday, 15 Dec 2016 03:49am EST 

Vakrangee Ltd : announces corporate agency tie up with HDFC Ergo general insurance company limited .says agreement for distribution of general insurance products.  Full Article

Vakrangee unit ties up with Aramex for last mile delivery services
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 05:45am EDT 

Vakrangee Ltd : Vakrangee, through its unit, ties up with Aramex for last mile delivery services . Vakrangee Logistics through Vakrangee Kendras will offer both forward delivery and reverse pick-up services to Aramex .  Full Article

Vakrangee partners with Aramex India
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 05:15am EDT 

Vakrangee Ltd : Vakrangee announces alliance with Aramex India Private Limited through its wholly owned subsidiary Vakrangee Logistics Private Limited . As per deal, Vakrangee Kendras will collect, book courier parcels from customers, provide payment collections facility .  Full Article

Vakrangee Ltd ties up with Delhivery to offer delivery and pick-up services
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 05:42am EDT 

Vakrangee Ltd : Vakrangee announces tie up with Delhivery Private Limited through its wholly owned subsidiary Vakrangee Logistics Private Limited . Under agreement, VLPL through Vakrangee Kendras will offer both forward delivery and reverse pick-up services to Delhivery .  Full Article

Vakrangee partners with Aramex India Pvt Ltd
Tuesday, 31 May 2016 08:55am EDT 

Vakrangee Ltd : Vakrangee announces strategic tie-up with aramex India private limited . Vakrangee kendras will collect, book courier parcels from customers; will provide payment collections facility for services rendered .  Full Article

Vakrangee March-quarter profit rises
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 03:13am EDT 

Vakrangee Ltd : March-quarter net profit 1.11 billion rupees versus 753.8 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 8.73 billion rupees versus 6.96 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

