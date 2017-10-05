Vakrangee Ltd (VAKR.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Vakrangee ties with Indusind Bank for Bharat Bill Payment System ​

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Vakrangee Ltd :‍Announces alliance with Indusind Bank Ltd for Bharat Bill Payment System ​.

India's Vakrangee June qtr consol profit rises

July 31 (Reuters) - Vakrangee Ltd :June quarter consol profit 1.68 billion rupees versus profit 1.21 billion rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 13.05 billion rupees versus 9.18 billion rupees year ago.

India's Vakrangee March-qtr profit rises

May 30 (Reuters) - Vakrangee Ltd :March quarter profit 1.45 billion rupees versus profit 1.09 billion rupees year ago.March quarter total income 11.31 billion rupees versus 8.75 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 2 rupees per share.

Vakrangee Ltd ties up with Aditya Birla Health Insurance for distribution of health insurance products

Vakrangee Ltd : Says Vakrangee Limited announces corporate agency tie up with Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Limited .Says tie-up with Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company limited for distribution of health insurance products.

Vakrangee announces corporate agency tie up with HDFC Ergo

Vakrangee Ltd : announces corporate agency tie up with HDFC Ergo general insurance company limited .says agreement for distribution of general insurance products.

Vakrangee unit ties up with Aramex for last mile delivery services

Vakrangee Ltd : Vakrangee, through its unit, ties up with Aramex for last mile delivery services . Vakrangee Logistics through Vakrangee Kendras will offer both forward delivery and reverse pick-up services to Aramex .

Vakrangee partners with Aramex India

Vakrangee Ltd : Vakrangee announces alliance with Aramex India Private Limited through its wholly owned subsidiary Vakrangee Logistics Private Limited . As per deal, Vakrangee Kendras will collect, book courier parcels from customers, provide payment collections facility .

Vakrangee Ltd ties up with Delhivery to offer delivery and pick-up services

Vakrangee Ltd : Vakrangee announces tie up with Delhivery Private Limited through its wholly owned subsidiary Vakrangee Logistics Private Limited . Under agreement, VLPL through Vakrangee Kendras will offer both forward delivery and reverse pick-up services to Delhivery .

Vakrangee partners with Aramex India Pvt Ltd

Vakrangee Ltd : Vakrangee announces strategic tie-up with aramex India private limited . Vakrangee kendras will collect, book courier parcels from customers; will provide payment collections facility for services rendered .

Vakrangee March-quarter profit rises

Vakrangee Ltd : March-quarter net profit 1.11 billion rupees versus 753.8 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 8.73 billion rupees versus 6.96 billion rupees last year .