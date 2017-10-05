Vakrangee Ltd (VAKR.NS)
542.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-2.45 (-0.45%)
Rs545.00
Rs545.10
Rs548.75
Rs540.00
213,010
1,188,323
Rs558.20
Rs233.05
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
