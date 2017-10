Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Varun Beverages says Marina III (Singapore) cuts stake in co

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Varun Beverages Ltd ::Says Marina III (Singapore) Pte Ltd cuts stake in co by 2.19 percent to 4.78 percent.

Varun Beverages approves intent to enter into agreement to buy PepsiCo India's territories of Odisha and parts of Madhya Pradesh

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Varun Beverages Ltd VARB.NS:Approved intent to enter into binding agreement to buy PepsiCo India's previously franchised territories of Odisha and parts of Madhya Pradesh.Approved intent to enter into binding agreement to also buy PepsiCo India's manufacturing units at Cuttack, Bargarh and Bhopal (Mandideep).

India's Varun Beverages June-qtr consol profit rises

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Varun Beverages Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 2.46 billion rupees versus 2.03 billion rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income from operations 19.39 billion rupees versus 19.84 billion rupees year ago.

India's Varun Beverages posts March-qtr consol profit

May 12 (Reuters) - Varun Beverages Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 68.9 million rupees versus loss 557.1 million rupees year ago.March quarter consol total income from operations 10.64 billion rupees versus 10.38 billion rupees year ago.

Varun Beverages sets up unit in Uttar Pradesh for manufacturing Pepsi products

May 4 (Reuters) - Varun Beverages Ltd :Says has set up a new unit for manufacturing of Pepsi range of products at Uttar Pradesh, commercial production has started.

Varun Beverages divests 41 pct stake in Mozambique unit

Varun Beverages Ltd : Says divests 41 percent stake in Mozambique unit . Co continues to hold a residual stake of 10 percent in the unit .Divestment of stake in view of limited opportunity to scale-up operations.

Varun Beverages Dec-qtr loss widens

Varun Beverages Ltd : Dec quarter net loss 688.4 million rupees versus loss 537.8 million rupees year ago . Dec quarter net sales 2.41 billion rupees versus 2.89 billion rupees year ago . Approved issue of ncds up to 3 billion rupees on pvt placement basis . Authorised directors to raise shareholding of Varun Beverages (Zambia) to up to 90 percent .Says board approved to divest 41 percent equity stake of co in Varun Beverages Mozambique Limitada.

Varun Beverages IPO offer price set at 445 rupees/share

Varun Beverages Ltd :Says the IPO offer price is 445 rupees per equity share.