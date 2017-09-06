Edition:
Vardhman Textiles Ltd (VART.NS)

VART.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,315.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.00 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
Rs1,316.35
Open
Rs1,328.80
Day's High
Rs1,329.80
Day's Low
Rs1,306.15
Volume
2,327
Avg. Vol
43,254
52-wk High
Rs1,404.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,026.00

Latest Key Developments

Vardhman Textiles buys entire stake of Marubeni Corp, Marubeni Hong Kong & South China Ltd in unit
Wednesday, 6 Sep 2017 08:06am EDT 

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Vardhman Textiles Ltd :Purchased entire stake of Marubeni Corp (6.67%), Marubeni Hong Kong and South China Ltd (3.89%) in its unit VMT Spinning Co.Says with this purchase, VMT has become co's 100% subsidiary.  Full Article

India's Vardhman Textiles June-qtr profit falls
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 04:29am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Vardhman Textiles Ltd ::June quarter PAT 1.39 billion rupees versus profit 1.50 billion rupees year ago.June quarter total income from operations 15.17 billion rupees versus 14.26 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's Vardhman Textiles March-qtr profit falls
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 07:37am EDT 

May 10 (Reuters) - Vardhman Textiles Ltd :March quarter net profit 1.89 billion rupees versus profit 2.26 billion rupees year ago.March quarter total income from operations 16.01 billion rupees versus 15.39 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 15 rupees per share.  Full Article

Vardhman Textiles Dec-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 05:24am EST 

Vardhman Textiles Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.81 billion rupees versus 1.34 billion rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 14.54 billion rupees versus 14.55 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Vardhman Textiles buys back 6.3 mln shares at 1,150 rupees each
Tuesday, 27 Dec 2016 05:08am EST 

Vardhman Textiles Ltd :Says buyback of 6.3 million shares at INR 1,150 per share.  Full Article

Vardhman Textiles Sept-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 15 Nov 2016 05:12am EST 

Vardhman Textiles Ltd : Sept quarter total income from operations 14.59 billion rupees versus 13.98 billion rupees year ago .Sept quarter net profit 4.82 billion rupees versus profit 1.72 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Vardhman Textiles to sell 40 pct stake in Vardhman Yarns and Threads
Monday, 9 May 2016 05:19am EDT 

Vardhman Textiles Ltd : To sell 40 percent stake held by co in VYTL to A&E Global . VYTL is Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd .  Full Article

Vardhman Textiles Ltd declares interim dividend
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 02:49am EST 

Vardhman Textiles Ltd:Declares interim dividend @ 15 Indian rupees (i.e. 150%) per equity share of face value 10 Indian rupees each of the company for financial year 2015-2016.Says said interim dividend will be paid on or before March 31, 2016.  Full Article

Vardhman Textiles Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

