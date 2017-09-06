Vardhman Textiles Ltd (VART.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Vardhman Textiles buys entire stake of Marubeni Corp, Marubeni Hong Kong & South China Ltd in unit

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Vardhman Textiles Ltd :Purchased entire stake of Marubeni Corp (6.67%), Marubeni Hong Kong and South China Ltd (3.89%) in its unit VMT Spinning Co.Says with this purchase, VMT has become co's 100% subsidiary.

India's Vardhman Textiles June-qtr profit falls

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Vardhman Textiles Ltd ::June quarter PAT 1.39 billion rupees versus profit 1.50 billion rupees year ago.June quarter total income from operations 15.17 billion rupees versus 14.26 billion rupees year ago.

India's Vardhman Textiles March-qtr profit falls

May 10 (Reuters) - Vardhman Textiles Ltd :March quarter net profit 1.89 billion rupees versus profit 2.26 billion rupees year ago.March quarter total income from operations 16.01 billion rupees versus 15.39 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 15 rupees per share.

Vardhman Textiles Dec-qtr profit rises

Vardhman Textiles Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.81 billion rupees versus 1.34 billion rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 14.54 billion rupees versus 14.55 billion rupees year ago.

Vardhman Textiles buys back 6.3 mln shares at 1,150 rupees each

Vardhman Textiles Ltd :Says buyback of 6.3 million shares at INR 1,150 per share.

Vardhman Textiles Sept-qtr profit rises

Vardhman Textiles Ltd : Sept quarter total income from operations 14.59 billion rupees versus 13.98 billion rupees year ago .Sept quarter net profit 4.82 billion rupees versus profit 1.72 billion rupees year ago.

Vardhman Textiles to sell 40 pct stake in Vardhman Yarns and Threads

Vardhman Textiles Ltd : To sell 40 percent stake held by co in VYTL to A&E Global . VYTL is Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd .

Vardhman Textiles Ltd declares interim dividend

Vardhman Textiles Ltd:Declares interim dividend @ 15 Indian rupees (i.e. 150%) per equity share of face value 10 Indian rupees each of the company for financial year 2015-2016.Says said interim dividend will be paid on or before March 31, 2016.