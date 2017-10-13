Edition:
United States

Va Tech Wabag Ltd (VATE.NS)

VATE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

596.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.95 (+0.67%)
Prev Close
Rs592.85
Open
Rs599.50
Day's High
Rs600.05
Day's Low
Rs592.50
Volume
30,536
Avg. Vol
150,676
52-wk High
Rs749.90
52-wk Low
Rs449.95

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Va Tech Wabag says ‍NCLT recalled orders initiating CIRP against co with immediate effect​
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 08:07am EDT 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Va Tech Wabag Ltd :Says ‍NCLT recalled orders initiating corporate insolvency resolution process against co with immediate effect​.Recall after deal between co and Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd, petition filed by CCCL dismissed as withdrawn​.Says ‍powers and management of co restored to board of directors with immediate effect​.  Full Article

India's Va Tech Wabag June-qtr consol profit rises
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 08:58am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Va Tech Wabag Ltd ::June quarter consol profit 101.7 million rupees versus profit 65.9 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 6.71 billion rupees versus 5.86 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

VA Tech Wabag says unit VA Tech Wabag (Hong Kong) liquidated
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 04:00am EDT 

Va Tech Wabag Ltd : Liquidation of VA Tech Wabag (Hong Kong) Limited, Hong Kong - step down subsidiary of the company . Says VA Tech Wabag (Hong Kong) Limited, Hong Kong, ceases to be a step-down subsidiary of the company .  Full Article

Va Tech Wabag Ltd announces liquidation of Tech Wabag Egypt Ltd, a step down subsidiary of the company
Monday, 22 Feb 2016 11:39pm EST 

Va Tech Wabag Ltd:Says that VA Tech Wabag Egypt Ltd, a subsidiary of VA Tech Wabag GmbH, Austria, the company's step-down subsidiary is liquidated.Says consequent to the above, VA Tech Wabag Egypt Limited, ceases to be a step-down subsidiary of the company.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Va Tech Wabag Ltd News

» More VATE.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials