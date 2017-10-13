Va Tech Wabag Ltd (VATE.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Va Tech Wabag says ‍NCLT recalled orders initiating CIRP against co with immediate effect​

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Va Tech Wabag Ltd :Says ‍NCLT recalled orders initiating corporate insolvency resolution process against co with immediate effect​.Recall after deal between co and Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd, petition filed by CCCL dismissed as withdrawn​.Says ‍powers and management of co restored to board of directors with immediate effect​.

India's Va Tech Wabag June-qtr consol profit rises

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Va Tech Wabag Ltd ::June quarter consol profit 101.7 million rupees versus profit 65.9 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 6.71 billion rupees versus 5.86 billion rupees year ago.

VA Tech Wabag says unit VA Tech Wabag (Hong Kong) liquidated

Va Tech Wabag Ltd : Liquidation of VA Tech Wabag (Hong Kong) Limited, Hong Kong - step down subsidiary of the company . Says VA Tech Wabag (Hong Kong) Limited, Hong Kong, ceases to be a step-down subsidiary of the company .

Va Tech Wabag Ltd announces liquidation of Tech Wabag Egypt Ltd, a step down subsidiary of the company

Va Tech Wabag Ltd:Says that VA Tech Wabag Egypt Ltd, a subsidiary of VA Tech Wabag GmbH, Austria, the company's step-down subsidiary is liquidated.Says consequent to the above, VA Tech Wabag Egypt Limited, ceases to be a step-down subsidiary of the company.