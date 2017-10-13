Va Tech Wabag Ltd (VATE.NS)
596.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs3.95 (+0.67%)
Rs592.85
Rs599.50
Rs600.05
Rs592.50
30,536
150,676
Rs749.90
Rs449.95
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Va Tech Wabag says NCLT recalled orders initiating CIRP against co with immediate effect
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Va Tech Wabag Ltd
India's Va Tech Wabag June-qtr consol profit rises
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Va Tech Wabag Ltd
VA Tech Wabag says unit VA Tech Wabag (Hong Kong) liquidated
Va Tech Wabag Ltd
Va Tech Wabag Ltd announces liquidation of Tech Wabag Egypt Ltd, a step down subsidiary of the company
Va Tech Wabag Ltd:Says that VA Tech Wabag Egypt Ltd, a subsidiary of VA Tech Wabag GmbH, Austria, the company's step-down subsidiary is liquidated.Says consequent to the above, VA Tech Wabag Egypt Limited, ceases to be a step-down subsidiary of the company. Full Article