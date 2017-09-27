Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG (VBKG.DE)

Sept 27 (Reuters) - VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG :DGAP-NEWS: VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG: RECORD PRODUCTION AND RECORD RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2016/2017; OUTLOOK FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/2018 CAUTIOUSLY POSITIVE.FY EBITDA INCREASED BY 26 PERCENT TO EUR 92 MILLION COMPARED TO SAME.SALES REVENUE IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2016/2017 TO EUR 726.4 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 10 PERCENT.FY NET PROFIT OF EUR 51.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 48.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF 0.20 EUROS PER SHARE.EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE AN EBITDA FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/2018 OF AROUND EUR 50 MILLION.
May 11 (Reuters) - VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG ::VERBIO AG WITH CONTINUED EARNINGS GROWTH IN THIRD QUARTER OF 2016/2017.9MTH GROUP REVENUES INCREASED BY 12 PERCENT TO EUR 538.8 MILLION COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN PREVIOUS YEAR (9 M 2015/2016: EUR 479.4 MILLION).EBITDA FOR NINE-MONTH PERIOD AMOUNTED TO EUR 75.8 MILLION, 50 PERCENT AHEAD OF COMPARATIVE PERIOD IN PREVIOUS YEAR (9 M 2015/2016: EUR 50.5 MILLION).9MTH GROUP RESULT BEFORE TAXATION AND INTEREST (EBIT) IN SAME PERIOD AMOUNTED TO EUR 59.7 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 71 PERCENT (9 M 2015/2016: EUR 34.9 MILLION).9MTH NET RESULT FOR PERIOD IS EUR 40.9 MILLION (9 M 2015/2016: EUR 26.1 MILLION).
Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG : Shows continued earnings growth in second quarter of 2016/2017 and raises forecast . H1 group revenues increased by 2 percent to 338.8 million euros ($361.67 million) compared to same period in previous year (H1 2015/2016: 330.8 million euros) . EBITDA for first six months of financial year 2016/2017 amounted to 49.0 million euros, a 25 percent increase over comparative period in previous year (H1 2015/2016: 39.1 million euros) . Earnings forecast for financial year 2016/2017 raised . H1 net result amounted to 26.2 million euros (H1 2015/2016: 21.6 million euros) . H1 EBIT amounted to 38.3 million euros, 9.6 percent greater than comparative period in previous year (H1 2015/2016: 28.7 million euros) .Expects to achieve an EBITDA for financial year 2016/2017 of around 90 million euros.
Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG : Increases its earnings forecast for financial year 2016/2017 following strong second quarter and based on high expected production facility utilization rates for the second half of the financial year 2016/2017 . Expects to achieve an EBITDA of approximately 90 million euros ($95.81 million) in financial year 2016/2017 and to increase net cash by end of financial year to approximately 120 million euros . In its most recent previous forecast company had expected EBITDA of approximately 55 million euros and net-cash of 88 million euros .Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie - updated guidance due to high overall capacity utilization, unexpected strong operational margins in Q2 16/17, recent increases in prices for bioethanol and current good level of orders for H2 16/17.
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG:Increases its earnings forecast for financial year 2015/2016.Expects to achieve an EBITDA of approx. 70 million euros in the financial year 2015/2016 and to increase net cash by the end of the financial year to approx. 58 million euros.FY 2015/2016 EBITDA estimate 60.20 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
