Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG (VBKG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie FY ‍EBITDA up by 26 pct at 92 mln euros

Sept 27 (Reuters) - VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG :DGAP-NEWS: VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG: RECORD PRODUCTION AND RECORD RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2016/2017; OUTLOOK FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/2018 CAUTIOUSLY POSITIVE.FY ‍EBITDA INCREASED BY 26 PERCENT TO EUR 92 MILLION COMPARED TO SAME​.‍SALES REVENUE IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2016/2017 TO EUR 726.4 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 10 PERCENT​.FY NET PROFIT OF EUR 51.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 48.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF 0.20 EUROS PER SHARE.‍EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE AN EBITDA FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/2018 OF AROUND EUR 50 MILLION​.

Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie 9-mth net result up to EUR 40.9 mln

May 11 (Reuters) - VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG ::VERBIO AG WITH CONTINUED EARNINGS GROWTH IN THIRD QUARTER OF 2016/2017.9MTH GROUP REVENUES INCREASED BY 12 PERCENT TO EUR 538.8 MILLION COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN PREVIOUS YEAR (9 M 2015/2016: EUR 479.4 MILLION).EBITDA FOR NINE-MONTH PERIOD AMOUNTED TO EUR 75.8 MILLION, 50 PERCENT AHEAD OF COMPARATIVE PERIOD IN PREVIOUS YEAR (9 M 2015/2016: EUR 50.5 MILLION).9MTH GROUP RESULT BEFORE TAXATION AND INTEREST (EBIT) IN SAME PERIOD AMOUNTED TO EUR 59.7 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 71 PERCENT (9 M 2015/2016: EUR 34.9 MILLION).9MTH NET RESULT FOR PERIOD IS EUR 40.9 MILLION (9 M 2015/2016: EUR 26.1 MILLION).

Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie H1 revenues up 2 pct at 338.8 million euros

Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG : Shows continued earnings growth in second quarter of 2016/2017 and raises forecast . H1 group revenues increased by 2 percent to 338.8 million euros ($361.67 million) compared to same period in previous year (H1 2015/2016: 330.8 million euros) . EBITDA for first six months of financial year 2016/2017 amounted to 49.0 million euros, a 25 percent increase over comparative period in previous year (H1 2015/2016: 39.1 million euros) . Earnings forecast for financial year 2016/2017 raised . H1 net result amounted to 26.2 million euros (H1 2015/2016: 21.6 million euros) . H1 EBIT amounted to 38.3 million euros, 9.6 percent greater than comparative period in previous year (H1 2015/2016: 28.7 million euros) .Expects to achieve an EBITDA for financial year 2016/2017 of around 90 million euros.

Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie increases 2016/2017 earnings forecast

Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG : Increases its earnings forecast for financial year 2016/2017 following strong second quarter and based on high expected production facility utilization rates for the second half of the financial year 2016/2017 . Expects to achieve an EBITDA of approximately 90 million euros ($95.81 million) in financial year 2016/2017 and to increase net cash by end of financial year to approximately 120 million euros . In its most recent previous forecast company had expected EBITDA of approximately 55 million euros and net-cash of 88 million euros .Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie - updated guidance due to high overall capacity utilization, unexpected strong operational margins in Q2 16/17, recent increases in prices for bioethanol and current good level of orders for H2 16/17.

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie raises FY 2015/2016 earnings forecast

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG:Increases its earnings forecast for financial year 2015/2016.Expects to achieve an EBITDA of approx. 70 million euros in the financial year 2015/2016 and to increase net cash by the end of the financial year to approx. 58 million euros.FY 2015/2016 EBITDA estimate 60.20 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.