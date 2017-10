Vicat SA (VCTP.PA)

Aug 3 (Reuters) - VICAT SA : :H1 EBITDA EUR 188 MILLION VERSUS EUR 206 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOLIDATED SALES EUR 1.25 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.24 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 40 MILLION VERSUS EUR 48 MILLION YEAR AGO.FOR 2017, IN FRANCE VOLUMES ARE LIKELY TO RISE VERY SLIGHTLY OVER FULL YEAR, WHILE PRICING ENVIRONMENT SHOULD CONTINUE TO IMPROVE.FOR 2017, IN SWITZERLAND SALES SHOULD BENEFIT FROM A MORE FAVOURABLE BASE FOR COMPARISON IN SECOND SEMESTER.FOR 2017 IN SWITZERLAND FY VOLUMES ARE LIKELY TO REMAIN STABLE AND PRICE ENVIRONMENT SHOULD BE BETTER THAN IN 2016.FOR 2017, IN ITALY VOLUMES ARE LIKELY TO STABILIZE DURING YEAR AT A HISTORICALLY LOW LEVEL OF CONSUMPTION.FOR 2017 IN UNITED STATES, VOLUMES ARE EXPECTED TO RISE FURTHER, IN LINE WITH RATE OF SECTOR RECOVERY IN COUNTRY.FOR 2017 IN TURKEY SELLING PRICES ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN VOLATILE.FOR 2017 IN WEST AFRICA, MARKET IS LIKELY TO REMAIN WELL-ORIENTED IN 2017 AND SHOULD ENABLE GROUP TO RECOVER VOLUMES THAT WERE LAGGING IN FIRST SEMESTER.FOR 2017, IN EGYPT, FOLLOWING CURRENCY DEVALUATION IN NOVEMBER 2016, GROUP EXPECTS ITS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE TO DETERIORATE SIGNIFICANTLY.FOR 2017, GROUP EXPECTS TO RECORD AN IMPROVEMENT IN ITS PERFORMANCE, AND REITERATES ITS OBJECTIVE OF STRONG CASH GENERATION AND OF REDUCTION IN ITS LEVEL OF DEBT.IN A YEAR THAT SHOULD BE CHARACTERIZED BY A VERY STRONG SEASONALITY EFFECT, VICAT NOW EXPECTS TO BENEFIT FROM A MARKED PROGRESSION IN ITS ACTIVITIES IN SECOND SEMESTER.