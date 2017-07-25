Victrex PLC (VCTX.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

July 25 (Reuters) - Victrex Plc :Q3 GROUP REVENUE WAS UP 26% TO £76.3M (Q3 2016: £60.6M).Q3 GROUP SALES VOLUME UP 6% TO 1,022 TONNES (Q3 2016: 966 TONNES).YEAR TO DATE GROUP SALES VOLUME OF 2,881 TONNES IS 5% UP ON PRIOR YEAR (2016 YTD: 2,736 TONNES).YEAR TO DATE GROUP REVENUE OF £207.3M UP 17% (2016 YTD: £177.6M).FOR REMAINDER OF 2017, CONSUMER ELECTRONICS VOLUMES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE LOWER THAN OUR PREVIOUS GUIDANCE.REMAINS WELL PLACED FOR 2017 AND WE CONTINUE TO BE COMFORTABLE WITH CURRENT EXPECTATIONS.

May 15 (Reuters) - Victrex Plc ::HY total sales volumes up 5 pct.HY core volumes up 19 pct, offsetting lower year on year consumer electronics.HY group revenue up 12 pct, constant currency revenue up 4 pct.Record core volumes in Q2 of >1000 tonnes, driven by automotive, electronics (ex-consumer), value added resellers in HY.HY medical remains muted, reflecting mature U.S. spine market.10 mln stg acquisition of Zyex PEEK fibres business to expand semi-finished products offering.HY group revenue in constant currency was 4 pct ahead of prior year (h1 2016: 126.1 mln stg in constant currency).HY group gross margin of 62.9 pct (H1 2016: 62.9 pct) was in line with prior year.Note that there is potential for variability in scale of consumer electronics volumes during second half, with visibility remaining low.Overall expectations are unchanged.HY electronics sales volumes overall were down 36 pct to 233 tonnes (H1 2016: 365 tonnes).Excluding lower year on year volumes from large consumer electronics order, electronics volumes were around 50 pct ahead in HY.

April 19 (Reuters) - Victrex Plc ::David hummel to retire as chief executive.Jakob Sigurdsson appointed as chief executive designate.Sigurdsson will join company on Sept. 1 2017 as chief executive-designate, following an extensive search process..Hummel will retire from company on March 31 2018.Hummel will step down as CEO on Sept. 30, but to enable an orderly transition will remain on board as exec director until AGM in February 2018.Sigurdsson will succeed Dave as chief executive and join board on Oct.1 2017..

Victrex Plc :Acquired UK based Zyex for cash consideration of 10 mln stg.

Victrex Plc : AGM and Q1 interim management statement . Made a solid start to 2017, with a strong performance in core business compared to a weak Q1 2016 . Q1 2017 sales volumes in core business (excluding consumer electronics) were 25 pct ahead of prior year quarter . Electronics, outside of large consumer electronics order, also saw growth . Q1 2017 performance was offset by medical, which was behind last year, principally due to phasing. . Q1 2017 group revenue of 55.7 mln stg was broadly in line with prior year (Q1 2016: 56.0 mln stg) . Q1 2017 group volumes of 810 tonnes down 6 pct (Q1 2016: 860 tonnes) . Q1 2017 performance reflected, as expected, very limited volumes from large consumer electronics order, compared to much stronger volumes in prior year. . No significant changes to its financial position since Sept.30 2016. .Remain comfortable with expectations for 2017.

Victrex Plc : Performance continued in line with our expectations during Q3 . Remain on track for a second half improvement and are comfortable with current expectations for full year . Q3 revenue fell 6 percent to 60.6 million stg .Early planning assumptions for 2017 now suggest consumer electronics volumes will be significantly lower, compared to 2016.

Victrex Plc : Q2 core volumes (ex-consumer electronics) >900 tonnes, in line with record q2 2015 . H1 performance offset by electronics (down 42 pct) and oil & gas softness (down 28 pct) . Interim dividend of 11.73p (h1 15: 11.73p) . First half of 2016 was challenging for Victrex . Remain comfortable with current expectations for full year - CEO . H1 revenue -10 percent at 117 mln stg. PBT -12 pct at 47.5 mln stg .Interim dividend 11.73 penceper share.

Victrex plc - Medical manufacturer settles charges it illegally kept high market share - Reuters News

Victrex plc:Invibio, a division of Victrex PLC that makes a key polymer used in spinal and other medical implants, agreed to settle allegations that it demanded exclusive contracts to illegally maintain its high market share, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday - RTRS.The FTC said Invibio, which makes polyetheretherketone, or PEEK, insisted on long-term, exclusive or nearly exclusive contracts to maintain its 90 percent market share.This prevented competitors from effectively entering the market, the FTC said in a statement.Under the settlement, Invibio will be barred from demanding exclusive contracts and must allow some customers to modify their contracts.A spokesman for Invibio was not immediately available for comment.