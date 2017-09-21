Vedanta Ltd (VDAN.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Vedanta says Odisha pollution control board revokes closure of co's 3 units

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Vedanta Ltd ::Says Odisha's pollution control board revoked closure of co's 3 units on Sept 20 ‍​.Revocation of 2 135 mw units and one 600 mw unit to aid co get power generation back in place to meet requirement of smelter ops‍​.co will now not need to buy temporary power of up to 200 mw.

Vedanta gets direction for temporary closure of units of certain power plants in Jharsuguda‍​

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Vedanta Ltd :State Pollution Control Board Odisha served direction for temporary closure of 3 unts of 1215 MW power plant, 2 units of 2400 mw power plant in Jharsuguda‍​.Says action may require temporary power purchase of up to 200 MW and marginal impact on cost of production of aluminium.Says co expects to be able to sustain smelter capacity without affecting production volume.Remaining units of 1215 MW plant allowed to operate until Oct 12, remaining units of 2400 MW plant allowed to operate until Sept 20.

Vedanta Ltd appoints Kuldip Kaura as interim CEO

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Vedanta Ltd :Says appointment of Kuldip Kaura as interim chief executive officer w.e.f. September 1, 2017.Says cessation of term of Thomas Albanese whole-time director and chief executive officer w.e.f. August 31, 2017.Says process to identify new CEO ongoing.

India's Vedanta June-qtr consol profit up about 67 pct

July 25 (Reuters) - Vedanta Ltd :June quarter consol profit 22.70 billion rupees versus 13.58 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 16.31 billion rupees.Says merger of Cairn India Limited with Vedanta Limited was made effective on 11 April 2017.June quarter consol total income 203.97 billion rupees versus 165.81 billion rupees.Says Zinc India capacity expansion to 1.2 MTPA by FY2020 on track.Says Zinc India Zawar mill expansion upgraded to 2.7MTPA; expected completion in Q2 FY2018.Says Zinc India cop expected to be slightly higher than last year due to input commodity prices.Says FY2018 net capex estimated at $250mln for Cairn Oil&Gas.Says "Zinc International: Gamsberg project on track for mid-CY 2018 production".Says in FY2018 Cairn Oil&Gas Rajasthan production expected at 165 KBOEPD with further potential upside from growth projects.Says outloook for FY2018 aluminium production 1.5 to 1.6MT (excluding. Trial run); alumina production 1.5 to 1.6MT.Says Copper India FY2018 production estimated at 400 KT.Says Iron Ore FY2018 production estimated at 5.5 MTPA at Goa and 2.3 MTPA at Karnataka.Says consol debt as of June 30 at 673.42 billion rupees.

India's Vedanta approves offering NCDs worth up to 3.50 bln rupees

May 31 (Reuters) - Vedanta Ltd :Says approved offering of up to 3500 NCDs aggregating upto INR 3.50 billion.

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT

May 24 (Reuters) - :Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT.

India's Vedanta Ltd posts March-qtr profit

May 15 (Reuters) - Vedanta Ltd :March quarter profit 14.10 billion rupees - TV.Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 26.67 billion rupees.March quarter consol PAT 29.88 billion rupees - TV.March quarter consol revenue from ops 236.91 billion rupees - TV.Consol loss in March quarter last year was 211.04 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total revenue was 181.73 billion rupees.Says consol March-quarter exceptional items 1.14 billion rupees.Says FY 2018 capex guidance at $1.2 billion.The alerts on consol PAT and profit were first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company press release on the BSE. .

Vedanta approves allotment of co's shares to shareholders of Cairn India

April 28 (Reuters) - Vedanta Ltd :Says approved allotment of shares of Vedanta Limited ('vedanta') to shareholders of Cairn India Limited ('cairn').

Vedanta says fire took place at coal handling plant in Punjab

April 20 (Reuters) - Vedanta Ltd :Says fire took place at coal handlilng plant at power plant in Punjab.Says fire at power plant in Punjab resulted in shut down of 3 units for about 60 days.Vedanta - Jharsuguda -I plant smelter had a pot outage incident earlier in the week.Vedanta - 228 pots were damaged and will be repaired over next few months.

Cairn says board approved deal with Vedanta

Cairn India :Says board made deal between Vedanta Ltd , Cairn and their shareholders, creditors effective as of April 11, 2017.