Vectura Group PLC (VEC.L)

Vectura Group posts HY revenue of 78.8 million pounds

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Vectura Group Plc :H1 PRETAX LOSS 44.5 MILLION STG.HY REVENUE 78.8 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 73.9 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO.HY RECURRING REVENUE PERCENT OF TOTAL REVENUE 90.1 PERCENT VERSUS 76.2 PERCENT A YEAR AGO.HY RECURRING REVENUE 71 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 56.3 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO.DETAILED REVIEW OF PRIORITIES FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMMES IN 2017 UNDERTAKEN AND EXPENDITURE FOR FY IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE LOWER, AT £60 MILLION - £70 MILLION."SINCE CRL, VECTURA SUPPORTED HIKMA IN CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE WITH FDA AND A NUMBER OF QUESTIONS RAISED HAVE NOW BEEN CLARIFIED AND RESOLVED"."EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO CONFIRM REGULATORY TIMETABLE BEFORE END OF 2017".IN LINE WITH BOARD'S EXPECTATIONS, REMAINS ON TRACK TO DELIVER ORIGINAL £10 MILLION TARGET ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES BY 2018 WITH MAJORITY REALISED IN 2017.FURTHER ANNUAL NON-HEADCOUNT COST SYNERGY OPPORTUNITIES OF £1 MILLION - £2 MILLION FROM 2018 HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED."THERE IS PRODUCTIVE DIALOGUE AND PROGRESS BEING MADE WITH FDA FOLLOWING RECEIPT OF MAJOR CRL FOR VR315 ADVAIR GENERIC IN US, CONCLUDING NUMBER OF OPEN QUESTIONS" - CEO.MAINTAINS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF £65 MILLION - £75 MILLION ANNUAL RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENDITURE FOR 2018.

Vectura announces ANDA filing for US generic version of Advair Diskus

Aug 17 (Reuters) - VECTURA GROUP PLC ::CONFIRMS STATEMENT MADE BY PARTNER HIKMA IN RESPECT OF ANDA FILING FOR A US GENERIC VERSION OF ADVAIR DISKUS.

Vectura says global development agreement with Dynavax

Aug 16 (Reuters) - VECTURA GROUP PLC ::GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH DYNAVAX.VECTURA'S AKITA SMART NEBULISER TO BE USED BY DYNAVAX TO DELIVER DV281.VECTURA ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MODEST MILESTONES, DEVELOPMENT SERVICES REVENUES.DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT ON R&D EXPENDITURE WHICH REMAINS WITHIN PREVIOUS ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE OF £65-75M FOR 2017 AND 2018.

Vectura inks new U.S. deals for generic asthma therapy​

June 28 (Reuters) - Vectura Group Plc ::‍New development and licence agreement for a U.S. inhaled generic​.Signed exclusive development and licence agreement with Sandoz for development of a generic of an existing major inhaled combination therapy for asthma and COPD in U.S.​.‍responsible for development of formulation and manufacture of clinical batches for use in pilot clinical studies​.‍sandoz is responsible for clinical development, manufacture and commercialisation of vr2081​.Will receive an initial payment of $5 million from Sandoz.Eligible to receive up to further $5 million upon achievement of pre- determined development milestones​.‍Also eligible to receive a double digit percentage royalty on net sales in line with our other generic development programmes​.Total research and development cost borne by vectura is expected to be below $20 million up to regulatory filing and subsequent launch, which is seen in early to mid-2020's​.‍Expected that $5 million initial milestone will be recognised in revenues across 2017 and 2018​.‍Overall research and development guidance range of £65 million - £75 million for each of 2017 and 2018 remains unchanged​.

Vectura says US licensee of group's partner Novartis AG launched Utibron Neohaler in US

Vectura Group Plc : Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, US licensee of group's partner Novartis AG launched Utibron Neohaler in US .Sunovion confirmed it expect to launch Seebri in US during next twelve months.

Vectura posts 9-month loss before taxation of 40.1 million stg

Vectura Group Plc : Nine-Month pretax loss 40.1 million stg versus loss of 1.9 million stg for 12 months ended March 31, 2016 . 9-month revenue 126.5 million stg . 9-month basic loss per share 5.3 pence . Sees 2018 capex of GBP 10 million - GBP 15 million . Targets annual synergy savings of at least £10 million by 2018 .Sees 2017 capex of GBP 15 million - GBP 20 million.

Vectura signs deal with Mundipharma on respiratory treatments

Vectura Group Plc : Global development programme with Mundipharma for PMDI inhaled triple therapy (VR2076) for asthma and COPD . Exercise of this option triggers a payment to vectura of eur 1.5 million . If Mundipharma decides to develop programme in COPD, Vectura eligible for further potential milestones of up to eur 20.0 million . In December 2015, companies entered into a feasibility and option agreement .Further total potential milestone payments up to eur 46.5 million are receivable linked to milestones, future net sales of product.

Vectura's first-half pretax loss widens to 18.6 million

Vectura Group Plc :H1 pretax loss -18.6 million stg versus -2.7 million stg loss year ago.

Vectura says asthma drug misses primary endpoint in Phase III trial

Vectura Group Plc : Update on Mundipharma's European Phase III trial of flutiform ® in COPD and latest flutiform ® in-market sales . Informed by its partner mundipharma that its phase iii trial of flutiform ® did not meet primary endpoint . Mundipharma is currently undertaking an analysis of trial's other endpoints .Mundipharma has indicated that primary endpoint result will not allow it to make a regulatory filing for COPD indication in Europe.

