Vedanta Resources PLC (VED.L)

Vedanta says examining Court's judgment, will seek permission to appeal decision​

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources Plc ::VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC - ‍VEDANTA AND KCM ARE EXAMINING COURT'S JUDGMENT AND WILL SEEK PERMISSION TO APPEAL COURT'S DECISION​.VEDANTA RESOURCES - "‍JUDGMENT RELATES SOLELY TO JURISDICTION OF ENGLISH COURTS TO HEAR THESE CLAIMS. IT IS NOT A RULING OR A DETERMINATION ON MERITS OF CLAIMS​".

Anglo American says ‍Volcan Investments raises stake in co to 19.35 pct

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Anglo American Plc :‍VOLCAN INVESTMENTS LIMITED RAISES STAKE TO 19.35 PERCENT FROM 12.08 PERCENT EARLIER - FILING ​.

Vedanta says Zinc India H1 mined metal production up 42 pct

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources Plc ::VEDANTA RES PLC - Q2 PRODUCTION RELEASE.VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC - ‍H1 AVERAGE GROSS PRODUCTION ACROSS ASSETS WAS AT 184,062 BOEPD​.VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC - ‍H1 ZINC INDIA MINED METAL PRODUCTION WAS AT 219,000 TONNES, 14% HIGHER Y-O-Y, ON ACCOUNT OF HIGHER VOLUMES FROM UNDERGROUND MINES​.VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC - H1 ZINC INTERNATIONAL ‍TOTAL PRODUCTION INCREASED TO 42,000 TONNES, 33% HIGHER Q-O-Q AND 13% Y-O-Y​.VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC - H1 COPPER INDIA ‍PRODUCTION IN H1 FY2018 WAS 197,000 TONNES OF CATHODES, SIMILAR TO H1 FY2017​.VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC - H1 ‍ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION INCREASED TO 753,000 TONNES IN H1 FY2018, 39% HIGHER Y-O-Y​.

Volcan Investments raises investment in Anglo American Plc

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Anglo American Plc ::ANNOUNCES A FURTHER INVESTMENT IN ANGLO AMERICAN PLC.INTENDS TO MAKE A FURTHER INVESTMENT IN ANGLO AMERICAN PLC SHARES OF £1.25 BILLION TO £1.5 BILLION.THIS IS IN ADDITION TO VOLCAN’S CURRENT 12.43% VOTING INTEREST IN ANGLO AMERICAN.ISSUANCE BY VOLCAN HOLDINGS II PLC TO BE LED BY J.P. MORGAN AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER, ON OR AROUND 10 OCTOBER 2017.CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE AN OFFER TO ACQUIRE ANGLO AMERICAN.

Vedanta Resources says Tom Albanese will step down as CEO

Aug 30 (Reuters) - VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC ::APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM CEO.APPOINTMENT OF KULDIP KAURA AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO) OF GROUP, EFFECTIVE 1ST SEPTEMBER 2017.‍ALBANESE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF KCM​.TOM ALBANESE WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO AND FROM BOARD ON 31ST AUGUST 2017.‍KAURA WILL NOT SERVE AS A DIRECTOR ON VEDANTA'S BOARD​.SEARCH FOR A NEW CEO IS ONGOING.

Vedanta Resources records Q1 total group EBITDA of $777.8 million

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources Plc :Q1 FY18 PRODUCTION AND FINANCIAL RELEASE.Q1 ZINC REVENUE $818.9 MILLION VERSUS $432.5 MILLION IN Q1 2016.Q1 ZINC REVENUE $818.9 MILLION VERSUS $432.5 MILLION IN Q1 2016.Q1 ZINC INDIA REVENUE $694.6 MILLION VERSUS $364.8 MILLION IN Q1 2016.Q1 TOTAL REVENUE $3,087.9 MILLION VERSUS $2,340.7 MILLION N Q1 2016.VERSUS $527.1 MILLION.Q1 ZINC EBITDA $417.1 MILLION VERSUS $197.7 MILLION.GAMSBERG ZINC PROJECT REMAINS ON COURSE TO COMMENCE PRODUCTION IN MID-CY2018-CEO.REMAIN COMMITTED TO IMPROVEMENTS AT COPPER-ZAMBIA-CEO.Q1 ZINC INDIA EBITDA $367.2 MILLION VERSUS $160.3 MILLION.REFINED ZINC-LEAD METAL PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND 950KT FOR FY.

Vedanta Resources updates on comprehensive $1.8 bln refinancing

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources Plc :SAYS ‍ANNOUNCED PRICING OF AN OFFERING OF BONDS IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF US$1.0 BILLION OF 6.125% BONDS DUE 2024​.TO USE NET PROCEEDS PRIMARILY TO FUND OFFERS TO PURCHASE FOR CASH ANY AND ALL 2019 BONDS, 2021 BONDS, TO REPAY OTHER EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS​.‍REFINANCING PLAN ANNOUNCED EARLIER BY COMPANY IS LEVERAGE NEUTRAL AND IS FUNDED THROUGH A MIX OF BONDS AND TERM LOANS​.RECEIVED COMMITMENTS FROM GLOBAL AND INDIAN BANKS FOR US$840 MILLION OF TERM LOANS WITH FINAL MATURITY OF 5 YEARS​.SAYS ‍UPON COMPLETION VEDANTA WILL PROACTIVELY REFINANCE PART OF ITS 2019 AND 2021 BOND MATURITIES​.SAYS ‍UPON COMPLETION VEDANTA IS EXPECTED TO HAVE NO SIGNIFICANT BANK LOAN REPAYMENTS DUE OVER NEXT 18 MONTHS​.

Vedanta Resources says Zinc India Q1 mined metal production up 84 pct

July 26 (Reuters) - VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC ::Q1 FY2018 PRODUCTION RELEASE.Q1 ZINC INDIA MINED METAL PRODUCTION ‍233​ KT VERSUS 127 KT.Q1 ZINC INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION 32,000 TONNES VERSUS 43,000 TONNES.‍AT RAMPURA AGUCHA DURING QUARTER, EQUIPPING OF MAIN SHAFT WAS COMPLETED AND WINDER WILL BE COMMISSIONED IN CURRENT QUARTER​.Q1 PIG IRON PRODUCTION OF DRY METRIC TONNES 163,000 VERSUS 181,000 DRY METRIC TONNES."‍WE EXPECT PRODUCTION FROM SHAFT AT RAMPURA AGUCHA TO START IN Q3 FY 2019​".Q1 COPPER INDIA CATHODE PRODUCTION TONNES 90,000 VERSUS 100,000 TONNES.Q1 TOTAL ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION OF TONNES 352,000 VERSUS 244,000 TONNES.‍CONTINUE TO EVALUATE EXPANSION OF TUTICORIN SMELTER BY A FURTHER 400,000 TONNES PER ANNUM​.‍ON TRACK TO REACH MINED METAL CAPACITY OF 1.2 MTPA IN FY 2020​ FOR ZINC INDIA UNIT.

Vedanta Resources posts FY EBITDA $3.2 billion

May 24 (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources Plc :FY EBITDA $3.2 billion.FY revenue $11.5 billion .Final dividend $0.35 per share.FY EBITDA $3,191.1 million versus $2,336.4 million year ago.FY revenue $11,520.1 million versus $10,737.9 million year ago.FY EBITDA margin 27.7 percent versus 21.8 percent year ago.FY underlying earnings per share 1.1 US cents versus loss of 131.9 pence year ago.FY total dividend 55 US cents versus 30 US cents year ago.

Vedanta says Zinc India production up 40 pct in Q4

Vedanta Resources Plc : Vedanta res plc - q4 production release . Iron ore: achieved 2.6 million tonnes of additional production capacity granted in Goa . Average gross production during Q4 FY 2017 was 184,585 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) . Successful ramp up from Mangala EOR with production level of 56,000 boepd in Q4 . Average gross production declined by 7 pct primarily due to natural decline in fields, and planned maintenance shutdown in Rajasthan during current year . Zinc India: record annual production of mined metal at 907,000 tonnes of zinc and lead . Zinc India - record annual production of refined silver at 14.55 million ounces . Zinc International - highest quarterly production at Black Mountain in 4 years . Zinc India achieved record production of 312,000 tonnes of mined metal in Q4, 66 pct higher y-o-y and 13 pct higher q-o-q. . Zinc international: total production for Q4 FY2017 was 41,000 tonnes . Record production levels at Hindustan zinc are well-timed in these strong commodity markets - CEO . Full year production at zinc international was 31 pct lower at 156,000 tonnes due to ramp down of lisheen as per its mine life in november 2015 . Zinc india - mined metal production during full year period was 907,000 tonnes, marginally higher than previous year and in line with mine plan . Power sales were 7 pct higher for year primarily on account of ramp-ups at TSPL and BALCO..