Venky's (India) Ltd (VENK.NS)

VENK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,365.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-14.85 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
Rs2,379.90
Open
Rs2,385.00
Day's High
Rs2,389.30
Day's Low
Rs2,356.00
Volume
19,424
Avg. Vol
264,746
52-wk High
Rs2,655.00
52-wk Low
Rs397.15

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Venky's (India) June-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 02:31am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Venky's (India) Ltd :June quarter profit 519.5 million rupees versus profit of 409.8 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 6.69 billion rupees versus 6.53 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Venky's (India) March-qtr profit rises
Monday, 22 May 2017 03:47am EDT 

May 22 (Reuters) - India's Venky's (India) Ltd :Recommended dividend of 6 rupees per share.March quarter profit 417.1 million rupees versus profit 201.9 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 6.26 billion rupees versus 6.02 blnrupees year ago.  Full Article

Venky's (India) appoints Jiwan Kumar Handa as CFO
Thursday, 16 Mar 2017 01:56am EDT 

Venky's (India) Ltd :Says appointed Jiwan Kumar Handa as chief financial officer of the company with effect from april 01, 2017.  Full Article

Venky's (India) posts Dec qtr profit
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 01:30am EST 

Venky's (India) Ltd : Venky's (India) Ltd - dec quarter net profit 417.1 million rupees versus loss 27.3 million rupees year ago .Venky's (India) Ltd - dec quarter net sales 5.82 billion rupees versus 5.04 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Venky's Sept-qtr profit falls
Tuesday, 6 Dec 2016 03:20am EST 

Venky's (India) Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 3.5 million rupees versus profit 63.8 million rupees year ago .Sept quarter total income from operations 5.95 billion rupees versus 4.52 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Venky's (India) Ltd News

BRIEF-Venky's (India) June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 519.5 million rupees versus profit of 409.8 million rupees year ago

