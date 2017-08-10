Venky's (India) Ltd (VENK.NS)

May 22 (Reuters) - India's Venky's (India) Ltd :Recommended dividend of 6 rupees per share.March quarter profit 417.1 million rupees versus profit 201.9 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 6.26 billion rupees versus 6.02 blnrupees year ago.

Venky's (India) Ltd :Says appointed Jiwan Kumar Handa as chief financial officer of the company with effect from april 01, 2017.