Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV (VESTA.MX)

VESTA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

23.91MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.08 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
$23.99
Open
$24.11
Day's High
$24.50
Day's Low
$23.80
Volume
4,291,119
Avg. Vol
1,730,949
52-wk High
$29.99
52-wk Low
$21.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta signs new lease, buys land reserves
Friday, 13 May 2016 10:57am EDT 

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV : Said on Thursday signed a lease agreement with automotive manufacturer Bilstein, a subsidiary of ThyssenKrupp , to develop a built-to-suit building in San Miquel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico . The development for Bilstein will involve a total investment from Vesta of around $6.9 million . The term of the lease will be more than 10 years and the rental payments will start in Dec. . Monthly rent is expected to be $62,246 .Says acquired 19.6 hectares of land in Guanajuato for $7.1 million and plans to develop 88,000 square metes in several buildings.  Full Article

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV acquires 72 hectares of land
Friday, 11 Dec 2015 06:50am EST 

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV:Acquires 72 hectares of land reserve to develop an industrial park.Expects to invest around $115 million in the park, including land acquisition expense.The park to be devoted mainly to automotive industry with Nissan, Compas (formed by Renault-Nissan-Daimler) and other companies from the region.To carry out the investment during five years, starting with infrastructure development in 2017.Additionally, will invest up to $20 million in new buildings in an existing Vesta Park DSP.  Full Article

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV News

Fitch Publishes Vesta's 'BBB-' IDR; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (Vesta) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time, Fitch has assigned an expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)' to Vesta's proposed privately placed notes for up to USD125 million. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. Vesta's

