Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV (VESTA.MX)

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV : Said on Thursday signed a lease agreement with automotive manufacturer Bilstein, a subsidiary of ThyssenKrupp , to develop a built-to-suit building in San Miquel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico . The development for Bilstein will involve a total investment from Vesta of around $6.9 million . The term of the lease will be more than 10 years and the rental payments will start in Dec. . Monthly rent is expected to be $62,246 .Says acquired 19.6 hectares of land in Guanajuato for $7.1 million and plans to develop 88,000 square metes in several buildings.