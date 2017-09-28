Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (VESTL.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Vestel Elektronik secures $120.0 million equivalent syndication credit

Sept 28 (Reuters) - VESTEL ELEKTRONIK SANAYI VE TICARET AS ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY SIGNED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH 6 INTERNATIONAL BANK TO SECURE $120 MILLION EQUIVALENT SYNDICATION CREDIT.THE CREDIT IS WITH VARIOUS RATES 2 YEARS GRACE PERIOD AND 5 YEARS MATURITY.THE CREDIT TO BE USED IN THE FIRST WEEK OF OCTOBER.

Vestel Elektronik Q2 net profit rises to 93.9 million lira

Aug 9 (Reuters) - VESTEL ELEKTRONIK :Q2 NET PROFIT OF 93.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 68.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE OF 2.96 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 2.40 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Vestel Elektronik decides to set up unit in Dubois

June 7 (Reuters) - VESTEL ELEKTRONIK ::SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS 100 PERCENT UNIT VESTEL TICARET DECIDES TO SET UP A UNIT IN DUBAI NAMED VESTEL ELECTRONICS GULF DMCC.NEW UNIT WILL OPERATE ON MARKETING AND SALES OPERATIONS IN MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA.

Vestel Elektronik Q1 net profit drops to 38.4 million lira

May 3 (Reuters) - Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS ::Q1 net profit of 38.4 million lira ($10.86 million) versus profit of 107.5 million lira year ago.Q1 revenue of 2.38 billion lira versus 2.25 billion lira year ago.

Vestel Elektronik proposes no dividend for 2016

Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :Proposes not to pay FY 2016 dividend due to previous years' losses.

Vestel wins Istanbul New Airport's information displays tender-Bulletin

Vestel Bulletin : Vestel wins information displays tender for Istanbul new airport which is planned to be completed in the first quarter of 2018 . Information displays will be located counters and door areas, at the airport entrance and waiting areas . Vestel Group's Chairman of the Executive Committee Turan Erdogan says these displays, which are a special industrial product of the sector, will transmit uninterrupted information to all passengers, from flight times to door and counter information Further company coverage: [VESTL.IS] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Vestel Elektronik Sanayi Q3 revenue shrinks to 2.12 bln lira

Vestel Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret As : Q3 revenue of 2.12 billion lira ($682.77 million) versus 2.51 billion lira year ago .Q3 net profit of 90 million lira versus loss of 48.9 million lira year ago.

S&P affirmed Vestel Elektronik's B- long-term credit rating

Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :S&P affirmed the company's B- long-term corporate credit rating, outlook is stable.

Taiwan's Compal Electronics says it will sell LCD TV assembly plant in Poland to Turkey's Vestel Ticaret

Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc <2324.TW> : Says it will sell its liquid-crystal-display TV assembly plant in Poland to Turkey's Vestel Ticaret A.S. . Says it expects deal to be completed before end of Q4 . Says deal will give it better cost performance and operational flexibility . Says it will continue to cooperate with major channels, new branding, and work with local manufacturers to supply the European market Further company coverage: [2324.TW] (Reporting by J.R. Wu) ((jr.wu@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Vestel Elektronik: brand licence deal with Sharp Corp. is valid until 2020, refutes media reports

Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS : Media reports sourced by Japan's Nikkei newspaper stating that Sharp Corporation to start talks with company's unit Vestel Ticaret regarding buy back of brand licence rights of production and sales/marketing of white goods in Europe don't reflect the reality .The aforementioned licence agreement with Sharp Corp. is valid until 2020.