Edition:
United States

Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (VESTL.IS)

VESTL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

7.48TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.09TL (-1.19%)
Prev Close
7.57TL
Open
7.61TL
Day's High
7.65TL
Day's Low
7.48TL
Volume
3,587,543
Avg. Vol
7,289,069
52-wk High
8.77TL
52-wk Low
5.45TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Vestel Elektronik secures $120.0 million equivalent syndication credit
Thursday, 28 Sep 2017 02:54am EDT 

Sept 28 (Reuters) - VESTEL ELEKTRONIK SANAYI VE TICARET AS ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY SIGNED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH 6 INTERNATIONAL BANK TO SECURE $120 MILLION EQUIVALENT SYNDICATION CREDIT.THE CREDIT IS WITH VARIOUS RATES 2 YEARS GRACE PERIOD AND 5 YEARS MATURITY.THE CREDIT TO BE USED IN THE FIRST WEEK OF OCTOBER.  Full Article

Vestel Elektronik Q2 net profit rises to 93.9 million lira
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 11:30am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - VESTEL ELEKTRONIK :Q2 NET PROFIT OF 93.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 68.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE OF 2.96 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 2.40 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Vestel Elektronik decides to set up unit in Dubois
Wednesday, 7 Jun 2017 02:26am EDT 

June 7 (Reuters) - VESTEL ELEKTRONIK ::SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS 100 PERCENT UNIT VESTEL TICARET DECIDES TO SET UP A UNIT IN DUBAI NAMED VESTEL ELECTRONICS GULF DMCC.NEW UNIT WILL OPERATE ON MARKETING AND SALES OPERATIONS IN MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA.  Full Article

Vestel Elektronik Q1 net profit drops to 38.4 million lira
Wednesday, 3 May 2017 11:51am EDT 

May 3 (Reuters) - Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS ::Q1 net profit of 38.4 million lira ($10.86 million) versus profit of 107.5 million lira year ago.Q1 revenue of 2.38 billion lira versus 2.25 billion lira year ago.  Full Article

Vestel Elektronik proposes no dividend for 2016
Tuesday, 11 Apr 2017 10:07am EDT 

Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :Proposes not to pay FY 2016 dividend due to previous years' losses.  Full Article

Vestel wins Istanbul New Airport's information displays tender-Bulletin
Tuesday, 11 Apr 2017 04:57am EDT 

Vestel Bulletin : Vestel wins information displays tender for Istanbul new airport which is planned to be completed in the first quarter of 2018 . Information displays will be located counters and door areas, at the airport entrance and waiting areas . Vestel Group's Chairman of the Executive Committee Turan Erdogan says these displays, which are a special industrial product of the sector, will transmit uninterrupted information to all passengers, from flight times to door and counter information Further company coverage: [VESTL.IS] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).  Full Article

Vestel Elektronik Sanayi Q3 revenue shrinks to 2.12 bln lira
Thursday, 27 Oct 2016 10:41am EDT 

Vestel Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret As : Q3 revenue of 2.12 billion lira ($682.77 million) versus 2.51 billion lira year ago .Q3 net profit of 90 million lira versus loss of 48.9 million lira year ago.  Full Article

S&P affirmed Vestel Elektronik's B- long-term credit rating
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 10:29am EDT 

Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :S&P affirmed the company's B- long-term corporate credit rating, outlook is stable.  Full Article

Taiwan's Compal Electronics says it will sell LCD TV assembly plant in Poland to Turkey's Vestel Ticaret
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 07:19pm EDT 

Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc <2324.TW> : Says it will sell its liquid-crystal-display TV assembly plant in Poland to Turkey's Vestel Ticaret A.S. . Says it expects deal to be completed before end of Q4 . Says deal will give it better cost performance and operational flexibility . Says it will continue to cooperate with major channels, new branding, and work with local manufacturers to supply the European market Further company coverage: [2324.TW] (Reporting by J.R. Wu) ((jr.wu@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Vestel Elektronik: brand licence deal with Sharp Corp. is valid until 2020, refutes media reports
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 11:09am EDT 

Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS : Media reports sourced by Japan's Nikkei newspaper stating that Sharp Corporation to start talks with company's unit Vestel Ticaret regarding buy back of brand licence rights of production and sales/marketing of white goods in Europe don't reflect the reality .The aforementioned licence agreement with Sharp Corp. is valid until 2020.  Full Article

Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS News

» More VESTL.IS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials