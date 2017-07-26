Vermilion Energy Inc (VET.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017

July 26 (Reuters) - Vermilion Energy Inc :Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017.Vermilion Energy Inc - Q2 fund flows from operations $1.22 per basic share.Vermilion Energy Inc - Vermilion's Q2 production increased by 4% to 67,240 boe/d from 64,537 boe/d in prior quarter.Sees 2017 associated production guidance of between 69,000-70,000 boe/d.Vermilion Energy Inc - average production increased by 4% in q2 2017 to 67,240 boe/d as compared to 64,537 boe/d in prior quarter.Vermilion Energy - effective with July dividend payment, have discontinued premium dividend component of premium dividend, dividend reinvestment plan.Vermilion Energy Inc - we are increasing our 2017 capital budget to $315 million, from $295 million previously.Qtrly earnings per share $0.40.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly petroleum and natural gas sales $271.4 million versus $261.6 million.

Royal Dutch Shell says to divest Upstream interests in Ireland for up to $1.23 bln

July 12 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc : :Through Shell Overseas Holdings reached agreement with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board unit to sell shares in Shell E&P Ireland.Deal to sell shares in Shell E&P Ireland Limited, that holds 45% interest in Corrib Gas Venture for up to $1.23 billion.Transaction includes initial consideration of $947m and additional payments of up to $285m between 2018-2025, subject to gas price and production‍​.Deal , which represents Shell’s exit from upstream business in Ireland, is expected to complete in Q2 2018.CPPIB will be the new Corrib Gas JV partner and Vermilion will become the new operator of the Corrib Gas venture.Deal to result in an impairment charge of around US$350m, which will be taken in Q2, 2017.At completion, a negative non-cash cumulative currency translation difference of around US$400m will be released.Shell will retain presence in Ireland through Aviation JV, Shell and Topaz Aviation Ireland Limited based near Dublin airport.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Vermilion Energy enters into partnership in Corrib

July 12 (Reuters) - Vermilion Energy Inc -:Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Vermilion Energy Inc. announce strategic partnership in Corrib.Vermilion Energy Inc - deal for ‍total cash consideration of eur 830 million​.Vermilion Energy Inc - ‍following transfer to vermilion, cppib would hold a 43.5% non-operated interest​.Vermilion Energy Inc says vermilion expects acquisition to be accretive for all pertinent per share metrics including production.Vermilion Energy Inc - ‍following transfer to vermilion, vermilion would hold a 20% operated interest in corrib​.Vermilion Energy Inc - ‍following transfer to vermilion, statoil asa would continue to hold a 36.5 percent non-operated interest in corrib​.Vermilion Energy Inc says acquisition would significantly increase vermilion's degree of operating control of its asset base.Vermilion Energy Inc - ‍cppib will acquire shell exploration company b.v.'s 45% interest in corrib natural gas field in ireland​.vermilion-‍following assumption of operatorship of corrib, co estimates that it will operate 87 percent of its production base as compared to 72 percent currently​.Vermilion Energy Inc - ‍vermilion will operate corrib natural gas field assets after completion of acquisition​.

Vermilion Energy Inc Q1 FFO per share C$1.21

April 28 (Reuters) - Vermilion Energy Inc :Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three months ended March 31, 2017.Q1 FFO per share C$1.21.Says average production increased by 6% in Q1 2017 to 64,537 boe/d.Vermilion Energy - expect production volumes to continue increasing throughout 2017 to achieve full year production guidance of between 69,000-70,000 boe/d.

Vermilion Energy prices its senior unsecured notes offering

Vermilion Energy Inc : Vermilion Energy Inc announces the pricing of its senior unsecured notes offering .new notes will be issued in aggregate principal amount of us$300 million due march 15, 2025 and have a fixed coupon of 5.625% per annum.

Vermilion Energy announces proposed issuance of $300 mln senior unsecured notes

Vermilion Energy Inc : Vermilion Energy Inc announces proposed issuance of US$300 million senior unsecured notes . Vermilion Energy Inc - to issue up to us$300 million aggregate principal amount of 8 year senior unsecured notes in a private offering .Vermilion Energy Inc - intends to use net proceeds from new notes to repay a portion of debt outstanding on its revolving credit facility.

Vermilion Energy says 2016 output volumes rise 16 pct

Vermilion Energy Inc : Vermilion energy inc announces results for the year ended December 31, 2016 . Vermilion Energy- 2016 annual production volumes increased by 16% to 63,526 boe/d, above upper-end of guidance range of 62,500-63,500 boe/d . Vermilion Energy Inc - plan to increase proration factor by further 25% beginning with april 2017 dividend payment . Vermilion Energy-subject to unexpected changes in commodity price outlook, plan to discontinue dividend reinvestment plan beginning with July dividend payment . Vermilion Energy Inc - project 2017 and 2018 free cash flow levels to be nearly three-to-four-times what they were during 2012-to-2014 timeframe . Vermilion Energy- previously announced preliminary 2018 targets, with anticipated e&d capital of $335 million and production of 75,000 to 76,000 boe/d . Vermilion Energy Inc - in recognition of addition of new slovakian project, increasing 2018 capital investment target by $5 million to $340 million . Vermilion Energy- production at top end of preliminary 2018 production ranges, for 2017, 2018 would deliver per share growth of about 6 pct for each year . Vermilion Energy- due to permitting delays on netherlands projects reallocated some capital to canada with no impact on 2017 corporate capital.

Vermilion Energy reports Qtrly basic loss per share $0.12

Vermilion Energy Inc : Average production of 63,596 boe/d during Q3 2016 decreased by 1 pct compared to 64,285 boe/d in prior quarter . Expects to achieve full year production at approximately top-end of its 2016 guidance range of 62,500 to 63,500 boe/d .Vermilion Energy - to fund 2017 E&D expenditures, cash dividends from fund flows from operations; surplus cash generation directed to debt reduction.

Vermilion Energy qtrly FFO $1.10 per basic share

Vermilion Energy Inc : Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016 . Full year production guidance of 62,500 to 63,500 BOE/D remains unchanged . Qtrly FFO $1.10/basic share . Expect to produce at upper end of FY production guidance range . Expect to deliver production of 69,000 to 70,000 BOE/D in 2017 and 75,000 to 76,000 BOE/D in 2018 .Average production of 64,285 BOE/D during Q2 2016, a decrease of 2% as compared to 65,389 BOE/D in prior quarter.

Vermilion Energy announces acquisition of producing properties in Germany

Vermilion Energy Inc : Announces acquisition of producing properties in Germany . Deal for total consideration of EUR 33 million . Will fund acquisition through existing credit facilities . Deal expected to be accretive for all pertinent per share metrics including production, fund flows from operations, reserves,net asset value . Entered into agreement whereby co to buy interests in several production assets in Germany from Engie E&P Deutschland GmbH .To assume operatorship of 6 of 8 producing fields, with other fields operated by ExxonMobil Production Deutschland, Deutsche Erdoel AG.