V Guard Industries Ltd (VGUA.NS)

VGUA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

190.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.80 (-0.42%)
Prev Close
Rs191.00
Open
Rs192.65
Day's High
Rs193.90
Day's Low
Rs188.50
Volume
263,869
Avg. Vol
887,678
52-wk High
Rs220.85
52-wk Low
Rs108.64

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

V Guard Industries acquires 49.43 pct shares of GUTS Electro-Mech
Monday, 21 Aug 2017 07:22am EDT 

Aug 21 (Reuters) - V Guard Industries Ltd ::Says has acquired 49.43 percent of equity shares of GUTS Electro-Mech Ltd.  Full Article

India's V-Guard Industries June-qtr PAT down 46 pct
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 04:48am EDT 

July 31 (Reuters) - V-Guard Industries Ltd :June quarter PAT 232.5 million rupees; down 46 percent.June quarter net revenue from operations 5.69 billion rupees, up 1.5 percent.  Full Article

India's V Guard Industries March-qtr profit marginally down
Friday, 19 May 2017 07:06am EDT 

May 19 (Reuters) - V Guard Industries Ltd ::March quarter profit 418.6 million rupees.March quarter total revenue 6.26 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 419.7 million rupees ; total revenue was 5.15 billion rupees.Recommended final dividend of 0.70 rupees per share.  Full Article

V Guard Industries gets members' nod for 2:5 bonus issue
Wednesday, 8 Mar 2017 06:11am EST 

V Guard Industries Ltd : Gets members' nod for 2:5 bonus issue .Says gets members' nod for increase in authorised share capital to INR 500 million.  Full Article

V-Guard Industries seeks members' nod to increase co's borrowing limits to up to 7.50 bln rupees
Tuesday, 5 Jul 2016 03:19am EDT 

V Guard Industries Ltd : Seeks members' nod to increase the borrowing limits of the company to up to 7.50 billion rupees . Seeks members' nod to increase the limit for investing in securities of other bodies corporate to up to 7.50 billion rupees . Seeks members' nod for subdivision of co's equity shares from face value of INR 10 per share to INR 1 per share .  Full Article

V Guard Industries approves splitting of equity shares of co
Thursday, 16 Jun 2016 08:30am EDT 

V Guard Industries Ltd : Approved the proposal for splitting of equity shares of the company . Board also recommended increase of authorized share capital of the company from 350 million rupees to 400 million rupees .  Full Article

V Guard Industries Ltd proposes final dividend
Wednesday, 4 May 2016 06:30am EDT 

V Guard Industries Ltd:Proposed final dividend of 2.50 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each for financial year 2015-16.Says dividend if approved by members at ensuing AGM shall be disbursed to the eligible shareholders on or before Aug. 17, 2016.  Full Article

V Guard Industries Ltd declares interim dividend
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 12:15am EST 

V Guard Industries Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 4.50 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each for the financial year 2015-16.  Full Article

