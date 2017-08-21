V Guard Industries Ltd (VGUA.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

V Guard Industries acquires 49.43 pct shares of GUTS Electro-Mech

Aug 21 (Reuters) - V Guard Industries Ltd ::Says has acquired 49.43 percent of equity shares of GUTS Electro-Mech Ltd.

India's V-Guard Industries June-qtr PAT down 46 pct

July 31 (Reuters) - V-Guard Industries Ltd :June quarter PAT 232.5 million rupees; down 46 percent.June quarter net revenue from operations 5.69 billion rupees, up 1.5 percent.

India's V Guard Industries March-qtr profit marginally down

May 19 (Reuters) - V Guard Industries Ltd ::March quarter profit 418.6 million rupees.March quarter total revenue 6.26 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 419.7 million rupees ; total revenue was 5.15 billion rupees.Recommended final dividend of 0.70 rupees per share.

V Guard Industries gets members' nod for 2:5 bonus issue

V Guard Industries Ltd : Gets members' nod for 2:5 bonus issue .Says gets members' nod for increase in authorised share capital to INR 500 million.

V-Guard Industries seeks members' nod to increase co's borrowing limits to up to 7.50 bln rupees

V Guard Industries Ltd : Seeks members' nod to increase the borrowing limits of the company to up to 7.50 billion rupees . Seeks members' nod to increase the limit for investing in securities of other bodies corporate to up to 7.50 billion rupees . Seeks members' nod for subdivision of co's equity shares from face value of INR 10 per share to INR 1 per share .

V Guard Industries approves splitting of equity shares of co

V Guard Industries Ltd : Approved the proposal for splitting of equity shares of the company . Board also recommended increase of authorized share capital of the company from 350 million rupees to 400 million rupees .

V Guard Industries Ltd proposes final dividend

V Guard Industries Ltd:Proposed final dividend of 2.50 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each for financial year 2015-16.Says dividend if approved by members at ensuing AGM shall be disbursed to the eligible shareholders on or before Aug. 17, 2016.

V Guard Industries Ltd declares interim dividend

V Guard Industries Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 4.50 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each for the financial year 2015-16.