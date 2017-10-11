Edition:
United States

Veolia Environnement SA (VIE.PA)

VIE.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

20.08EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.04 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
€20.11
Open
€20.14
Day's High
€20.28
Day's Low
€20.03
Volume
1,557,414
Avg. Vol
1,792,463
52-wk High
€20.28
52-wk Low
€15.01

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Veolia awarded $70 million‍​ contract with Antero Resources
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 11:42am EDT 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - VEOLIA :AWARDED CONTRACT WITH OIL AND GAS OPERATOR ANTERO RESOURCES; CONTRACT FOR UP TO 10-YEARS AND IS WORTH $70 MILLION‍​.  Full Article

Icade and veolia announce partnership concerning air quality in buildings
Wednesday, 20 Sep 2017 08:42am EDT 

Sept 20 (Reuters) - ICADE SA ::VEOLIA AND ICADE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP CONCERNING AIR QUALITY IN BUILDINGS.  Full Article

Veolia: hybrid renewal depends on market conditions, M&A
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 03:51am EDT 

July 31 (Reuters) - Veolia Environnement Sa :Veolia cfo says expects no significant restructuring charges in second half.Veolia reiterates it has balance sheet capacity for large acquisitions, but has no project for major acquisitions today.Veolia ceo says confident can find agreement with sheffield city in coming months, talks continueing.Veolia ceo says would make a bid if saudi arabia decides to privatise certain desalination activities.Veolia cfo says no significant disposals in the works, so we expect no major capital gains for second half.Veolia cfo: h1 waste volumes increased in france, this was unexpected, this may be a sign that the french economy is starting to grow a little bit.Veolia cfo: we will reimburse the hybrid loan next year, whether we issue a new one depends on conditions. If we do not do large acquisitions we may not immediately issue a new hybrid.capron: hybrids are not an ordinary component of our balance sheet, but if we needed to reinforce balance sheet following an acquisition we might consider whether we issue a new hybrid.  Full Article

Lassila & Tikanoja to acquire the facility management business of Veolia in Sweden
Tuesday, 20 Jun 2017 01:00am EDT 

June 20 (Reuters) - LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC :SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE FACILITY MANAGEMENT BUSINESS OF VEOLIA IN SWEDEN .SIGNS DEAL TO BUY VEOLIA'S FACILITY MANAGEMENT BUSINESS IN SWEDEN BY BUYING 100 PERCENT OF SHARES OF VEOLIA FM AB FROM VEOLIA NORDIC AB.VEOLIA NORDIC AB IS A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT S.A.  Full Article

Veolia's subsidiary Kurion selected under a new agreement with Canadian Nuclear Laboratories
Thursday, 15 Jun 2017 04:37am EDT 

June 15 (Reuters) - VEOLIA ::SUBSIDIARY KURION (CANADA) INC., HAS BEEN SELECTED AT WHITESHELL LABORATORIES IN MANITOBA UNDER A NEW AGREEMENT WITH CANADIAN NUCLEAR LABORATORIES.AGREEMENT REPRESENTS A SIGNIFICANT MOVE INTO CANADIAN MARKET FOR FIRM.PROJECT TO RUN OVER FIVE YEARS.  Full Article

Veolia awarded operations contract for North Carolina biomass facility
Wednesday, 7 Jun 2017 10:00am EDT 

June 7 (Reuters) - VEOLIA ::VEOLIA AWARDED OPERATIONS CONTRACT FOR NORTH CAROLINA BIOMASS FACILITY.THROUGH $9 MILLION ANNUAL O&M CONTRACT VEOLIA ENERGY OPERATING SERVICES AND LUMBERTON WILL MANAGE COGENERATION PLANT CONVERTING POULTRY LITTER AND WOOD CHIPS INTO BIOMASS ENERGY.  Full Article

Veolia Water France aims to generate revenue of 3 billion euros in 2020
Wednesday, 31 May 2017 01:48am EDT 

May 31 (Reuters) - VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA ::SAID ON TUESDAY VEOLIA WATER FRANCE REVEALS ITS CORPORATE PROJECT: 'OSONS 20/20 !'.PROJECT AIMS TO GENERATE REVENUE OF €3 BILLION IN 2020, AND DOUBLE OPERATING PROFIT .  Full Article

Enertime signs strategic contract with Veolia Group
Wednesday, 3 May 2017 12:05pm EDT 

May 3 (Reuters) - Enertime SAS ::Signature of a strategic contract with Veolia Group <<>> to supply a high temperature heat pump.Contract between Syner'Val (Veolia) and Enertime provides for design and construction of machine as well as integration services on site for delivery by 2018.  Full Article

Veolia wins three contracts in China for 864 million euros
Wednesday, 3 May 2017 05:03am EDT 

May 3 (Reuters) - Veolia Environnement SA ::Wins three energy services contracts with industrial clients in China for a total of EUR 864 million ($942.62 million).  Full Article

Veolia wins South London waste partnership contract
Monday, 3 Apr 2017 02:40am EDT 

Veolia Environnement SA : Veolia wins South London waste partnership contract . New eight year contract worth over 209 million pounds ($262.2 million), with two possible eight year extensions .New recycling and waste services contract spanning four south london boroughs (Croydon, Kingston, Merton, Sutton).  Full Article

Veolia Environnement SA News

BRIEF-Veolia awarded $70 million‍​ contract with Antero Resources

* AWARDED CONTRACT WITH OIL AND GAS OPERATOR ANTERO RESOURCES; CONTRACT FOR UP TO 10-YEARS AND IS WORTH $70 MILLION‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2yEHPdb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

» More VIE.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials