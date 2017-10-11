Veolia Environnement SA (VIE.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Veolia awarded $70 million‍​ contract with Antero Resources

Oct 11 (Reuters) - VEOLIA :AWARDED CONTRACT WITH OIL AND GAS OPERATOR ANTERO RESOURCES; CONTRACT FOR UP TO 10-YEARS AND IS WORTH $70 MILLION‍​.

Icade and veolia announce partnership concerning air quality in buildings

Sept 20 (Reuters) - ICADE SA ::VEOLIA AND ICADE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP CONCERNING AIR QUALITY IN BUILDINGS.

Veolia: hybrid renewal depends on market conditions, M&A

July 31 (Reuters) - Veolia Environnement Sa :Veolia cfo says expects no significant restructuring charges in second half.Veolia reiterates it has balance sheet capacity for large acquisitions, but has no project for major acquisitions today.Veolia ceo says confident can find agreement with sheffield city in coming months, talks continueing.Veolia ceo says would make a bid if saudi arabia decides to privatise certain desalination activities.Veolia cfo says no significant disposals in the works, so we expect no major capital gains for second half.Veolia cfo: h1 waste volumes increased in france, this was unexpected, this may be a sign that the french economy is starting to grow a little bit.Veolia cfo: we will reimburse the hybrid loan next year, whether we issue a new one depends on conditions. If we do not do large acquisitions we may not immediately issue a new hybrid.capron: hybrids are not an ordinary component of our balance sheet, but if we needed to reinforce balance sheet following an acquisition we might consider whether we issue a new hybrid.

Lassila & Tikanoja to acquire the facility management business of Veolia in Sweden

June 20 (Reuters) - LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC :SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE FACILITY MANAGEMENT BUSINESS OF VEOLIA IN SWEDEN .SIGNS DEAL TO BUY VEOLIA'S FACILITY MANAGEMENT BUSINESS IN SWEDEN BY BUYING 100 PERCENT OF SHARES OF VEOLIA FM AB FROM VEOLIA NORDIC AB.VEOLIA NORDIC AB IS A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT S.A.

Veolia's subsidiary Kurion selected under a new agreement with Canadian Nuclear Laboratories

June 15 (Reuters) - VEOLIA ::SUBSIDIARY KURION (CANADA) INC., HAS BEEN SELECTED AT WHITESHELL LABORATORIES IN MANITOBA UNDER A NEW AGREEMENT WITH CANADIAN NUCLEAR LABORATORIES.AGREEMENT REPRESENTS A SIGNIFICANT MOVE INTO CANADIAN MARKET FOR FIRM.PROJECT TO RUN OVER FIVE YEARS.

Veolia awarded operations contract for North Carolina biomass facility

June 7 (Reuters) - VEOLIA ::VEOLIA AWARDED OPERATIONS CONTRACT FOR NORTH CAROLINA BIOMASS FACILITY.THROUGH $9 MILLION ANNUAL O&M CONTRACT VEOLIA ENERGY OPERATING SERVICES AND LUMBERTON WILL MANAGE COGENERATION PLANT CONVERTING POULTRY LITTER AND WOOD CHIPS INTO BIOMASS ENERGY.

Veolia Water France aims to generate revenue of 3 billion euros in 2020

May 31 (Reuters) - VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA ::SAID ON TUESDAY VEOLIA WATER FRANCE REVEALS ITS CORPORATE PROJECT: 'OSONS 20/20 !'.PROJECT AIMS TO GENERATE REVENUE OF €3 BILLION IN 2020, AND DOUBLE OPERATING PROFIT .

Enertime signs strategic contract with Veolia Group

May 3 (Reuters) - Enertime SAS ::Signature of a strategic contract with Veolia Group << >> to supply a high temperature heat pump.Contract between Syner'Val (Veolia) and Enertime provides for design and construction of machine as well as integration services on site for delivery by 2018.

Veolia wins three contracts in China for 864 million euros

May 3 (Reuters) - Veolia Environnement SA ::Wins three energy services contracts with industrial clients in China for a total of EUR 864 million ($942.62 million).

Veolia wins South London waste partnership contract

Veolia Environnement SA : Veolia wins South London waste partnership contract . New eight year contract worth over 209 million pounds ($262.2 million), with two possible eight year extensions .New recycling and waste services contract spanning four south london boroughs (Croydon, Kingston, Merton, Sutton).