Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII.TO)

Seven Generations prices senior unsecured notes

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Seven Generations Energy Ltd :Priced an offering of US$700 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025 at 5.375%.

Seven Generations launches tender offer for 8.25 pct senior unsecured notes due 2020

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Seven Generations Energy Ltd :Seven Generations launches tender offer for any and all of its 8.250% senior unsecured notes due 2020.Seven Generations Energy - ‍Tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 29, 2017, unless extended​.

Seven Generations Energy Q2 production 165,200 boe/d

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Seven Generations Energy Ltd :Seven Generations Q2 funds from operations up 36% to $268.1 million, or 73 cents per share.Q2 production was 165,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), up 41 percent.Intends to complete a $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion capital investment program in 2017.7G's 2017 production guidance is 175,000 to 180,000 boe/d, 55 to 60 percent of which is expected to be composed of liquids.

Seven Generations on track to meet 2017 production guidance

July 5 (Reuters) - Seven Generations Energy Ltd ::Seven Generations on track to meet 2017 production guidance.Seven Generations Energy Ltd - 7G's production growth is on track to meet 2017 production guidance of 180,000 to 190,000 BOE/D,.Seven Generations Energy Ltd - annual production is on track despite an unplanned third-party facility outage for four days in May.Seven Generations Energy Ltd - operating and transportation expenses in Q2 are estimated to be about $1.50 per boe higher than during Q1 of 2017.Seven Generations Energy Ltd - Q2 production averages approximately 164,000 BOE/D.

Seven Generations' lenders increase credit facility from $1.1 bln to $1.4 bln

June 12 (Reuters) - Seven Generations Energy Ltd :Seven generations' lenders increase credit facility from $1.1 billion to $1.4 billion.Seven generations energy ltd - with credit facility increase, 7g had available funding of about $1.9 billion as of march 31, 2017 on a pro-forma basis.Seven generations energy ltd - "we plan to continue our conservative approach to debt and draws on our credit facility".Seven generations energy ltd - now have access to $1.4 billion in addition to adjusted working capital of about $500 million that co had at end of q1 of 2017.Seven generations energy ltd - credit facility matures on june 9, 2021.

June 12 (Reuters) - Seven Generations Energy Ltd :Seven Generations' lenders increase credit facility from $1.1 billion to $1.4 billion.Lenders agreed to increase size of company's senior secured credit facility by about 27 percent, from $1.1 bln to $1.4 bln.New facility structure provides 7G with four years of funding and ensures committed credit capacity across commodity price cycle.With increase in credit facility, co had available funding of about $1.9 billion as of March 31, 2017 on a pro-forma basis.

Seven Generations Energy ‍names Marty Proctor CEO effective July 1, 2017​

June 1 (Reuters) - Seven Generations Energy Ltd :Seven generations energy's ceo transition moves ahead.Seven generations energy ltd- board approved a ceo transition plan that will see founding chief executive officer pat carlson retire on june 30, 2017.Seven generations energy ltd- ‍marty proctor, president & chief operating officer, will become president & chief executive officer on july 1, 2017​.Seven generations energy ltd- carlson will continue as a 7g director.

Seven Generations Energy Q1 FFO per share $0.75

May 4 (Reuters) - Seven Generations Energy Ltd :Seven Generations Energy Ltd- Q1 production averaged 153,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day up 73 percent from same period last year.Seven Generations Energy Ltd- remain on track to deliver full-year production in line with our 2017 guidance of 180,000 to 190,000 boe/d.Qtrly operating netbacks before hedging up 79 percent year-over-year to $24.09 per boe.Seven Generations Energy Ltd- Q1 realized natural gas and liquids prices were $35.52 per boe, up 52 percent compared to a year earlier.Qtrly FFO per share $0.75; qtrly earnings per share $0.59.

Seven Generations boosts 2016 production by 95 pct

Seven Generations Energy Ltd : Seven Generations boosts 2016 production 95 percent to 117,800 boe/d, generates record funds from operations of $733 million . Seven Generations Energy Ltd - Q4 production increased 70 percent compared to a year earlier to average 132,300 boe/d . Qtrly total proved reserves were 825 mmboe . Seven Generations Energy Ltd- for 2017, capital investment is forecast to be $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion, unchanged from original guidance . Seven Generations Energy- plan to fund this year's capital investment of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion with cash on hand, cash flow, draws on credit facility . Qtrly loss per share $0.30 . Qtrly ffo per share $0.60 . Seven Generations Energy Ltd - currently operating 12 rigs, 7g's 2017 rig count is expected to average 9 to 10, and it plans to drill 100 to 110 wells .Seven Generations Energy Ltd - "during q1, we expect production to average about 150,000 boe/d. Q2 will see similar vigorous levels of field activity".