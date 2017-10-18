Vilmorin & Cie SA (VILM.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Vilmorin & Cie FY consolidated net profit up at‍​ 90.1 million euros

Oct 18 (Reuters) - VILMORIN & CIE SA ::FY OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​118.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 100.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.FY SALES EUR ‍​1.41 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.33 BILLION YEAR AGO.FY GROUP SHARE NET INCOME EUR 86.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 59.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT EUR‍​ 90.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 60.8 MILLION YEAR AGO.PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR ‍1.6​ PER SHARE.‍CO'S OBJECTIVE FOR FY 2017-2018 IS TO INCREASE ITS CONSOLIDATED SALES, BY 5% ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS​.‍HAS SET OBJECTIVE OF ACHIEVING A CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN RATE AT SAME LEVEL AS IN 2016-2017​.

Vilmorin & Cie Q4 sales raise up 2.5%

July 31 (Reuters) - VILMORIN & CIE SA ::OUTLOOK FOR 2016-2017: INCREASE IN CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN RATE AND STRONG GROWTH IN RESULTS.SALES FOR Q4, CORRESPONDING TO REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AT 343.7 MILLION EUROS, UP 2.5% WITH CURRENT DATA COMPARED TO YEAR AGO.CONFIRMS INCREASE IN ITS CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN RATE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2016-2017, WHICH SHOULD BE AT LEAST 9%.STATES GLOBAL CONTRIBUTION IN FY 2016-17 OF ITS ASSOCIATED COMPANIES - MAINLY AGRELIANT, SEED CO AND AGT SHOULD BE HIGHER THAN FOR 2015-2016.

Vilmorin & Cie 9-month sales rise to 1.07 billion euros

April 25 (Reuters) - Vilmorin & Cie SA ::9-Month sales EUR 1.07 billion ($1.17 billion) versus EUR 989.8 million year ago.For FY 2016-2017 is now aiming for an increase in sales, on a like-for-like basis, of 6 pct for its vegetable seeds activity, and more than 5 pct for its field seeds activity.Confirms its FY objective to reach an increase of consolidated sales of more than 5 pct on a like-for-like basis compared with fiscal year 2015-2016.For 2016-2017 is raising its objective concerning its current operating margin rate and intends to set it at 9 pct, including a research investment of more than 240 million euros.Aiming for a contribution from companies it consolidates under equity method at least equivalent to 2015-2016.

Vilmorin & Cie Q1 revenue up at 232.0 million euros

Vilmorin & Cie Sa : Q1 revenue of 232.0 million euros versus 209.8 million euros ($231.3 million) a year ago .Confirms its targets for 2016-2017.

Vilmorin & Cie FY sales up at 1.33 billion euros

Vilmorin & Cie SA : FY sales 1.33 billion euros ($1.49 billion) versus 1.27 billion euros year ago . Should post a slight growth in current operating margin rate for fiscal year 2015-2016 .Vilmorin & Cie's net income for year will be lower than previous fiscal year.

Vilmorin & Cie says objectives for 2015-2016 maintained

Vilmorin & Cie SA:Says objectives for 2015-2016 maintained.

Vilmorin & Cie acquires Genica Research Corporation

Vilmorin & Cie SA:Finalized the full take-over of the company Genica Research Corporation, which is headquartered in Dixon, California.