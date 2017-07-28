V I P Industries Ltd (VIPI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

VIP Industries appoints Dilip G. Piramal as chairman & MD

July 28 (Reuters) - V I P Industries Ltd :V I P Industries - appointment of Dilip G. Piramal as the chairman & managing director.V I P Industries - appointment of Radhika Piramal as the vice chairperson.

India's V I P Industries March-qtr consol profit rises

May 18 (Reuters) - V I P Industries Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 189.2 million rupees versus profit 129.2 million rupees year ago.March quarter consol net sales 3.07 billion rupees versus 2.74 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 1.60 rupees per share.

VIP Industries Dec-qtr consol profit rises

VIP Industries Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 155.3 million rupees versus 104.2 million rupees year ago . Dec quarter consol net sales 3.07 billion rupees versus 2.90 billion rupees year ago .Declares interim dividend of 0.80 rupees per share.

VIP Industries June-qtr profit rises

VIP Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 289.7 million rupees versus 250.8 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 3.74 billion rupees versus 3.53 billion rupees last year .