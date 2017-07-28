Edition:
United States

V I P Industries Ltd (VIPI.NS)

VIPI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

261.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.95 (-1.49%)
Prev Close
Rs264.95
Open
Rs265.00
Day's High
Rs265.60
Day's Low
Rs260.00
Volume
57,205
Avg. Vol
519,056
52-wk High
Rs276.00
52-wk Low
Rs112.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

VIP Industries appoints Dilip G. Piramal as chairman & MD
Friday, 28 Jul 2017 05:47am EDT 

July 28 (Reuters) - V I P Industries Ltd :V I P Industries - appointment of Dilip G. Piramal as the chairman & managing director.V I P Industries - appointment of Radhika Piramal as the vice chairperson.  Full Article

India's V I P Industries March-qtr consol profit rises
Thursday, 18 May 2017 08:58am EDT 

May 18 (Reuters) - V I P Industries Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 189.2 million rupees versus profit 129.2 million rupees year ago.March quarter consol net sales 3.07 billion rupees versus 2.74 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 1.60 rupees per share.  Full Article

VIP Industries Dec-qtr consol profit rises
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 02:00am EST 

VIP Industries Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 155.3 million rupees versus 104.2 million rupees year ago . Dec quarter consol net sales 3.07 billion rupees versus 2.90 billion rupees year ago .Declares interim dividend of 0.80 rupees per share.  Full Article

VIP Industries June-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 04:03am EDT 

VIP Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 289.7 million rupees versus 250.8 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 3.74 billion rupees versus 3.53 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

V I P Industries Ltd News

BRIEF-VIP Industries appoints Dilip G. Piramal as chairman & MD

* V I P Industries - appointment of Dilip G. Piramal as the chairman & managing director

Earnings vs. Estimates

