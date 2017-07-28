V I P Industries Ltd (VIPI.NS)
261.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-3.95 (-1.49%)
Rs264.95
Rs265.00
Rs265.60
Rs260.00
57,205
519,056
Rs276.00
Rs112.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
VIP Industries appoints Dilip G. Piramal as chairman & MD
July 28 (Reuters) - V I P Industries Ltd
India's V I P Industries March-qtr consol profit rises
May 18 (Reuters) - V I P Industries Ltd
VIP Industries Dec-qtr consol profit rises
VIP Industries Ltd
VIP Industries June-qtr profit rises
VIP Industries Ltd
BRIEF-VIP Industries appoints Dilip G. Piramal as chairman & MD
* V I P Industries - appointment of Dilip G. Piramal as the chairman & managing director