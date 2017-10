Virbac SA (VIRB.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Virbac Q3 sales fall to 192.7 million euros

Oct 12 (Reuters) - VIRBAC SA ::REG-VIRBAC: QUARTERLY SALES AFFECTED BY DISTRIBUTOR DESTOCKING IN THE UNITED STATES.‍SALES FOR Q3 REACHED EUR 192.7 MILLION, A DECREASE OF -10.9%​.‍DROP IN SALES IS ESSENTIALLY DUE TO SITUATION IN UNITED STATES.‍CONFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR 2017​​.‍SENTINEL SPECTRUM MANUFACTURING PARTNER IN PUERTO RICO WAS AFFECTED BY RECENT CLIMATE EVENTS.​.‍GROUP DOES NOT FORESEE ANY INTERRUPTIONS TO SUPPLY CHAIN EITHER AT CLINICS LEVEL OR AT DISTRIBUTORS LEVEL​.‍PRODUCTS MANUFACTURED AND PRESENT IN PUERTO RICO HAVE NOT SUFFERED ANY DAMAGE​.

Virbac H1 net profit group share rises to 13.9 ‍million euros

Sept 11 (Reuters) - VIRBAC SA ::H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 13.9 ‍​MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 32.5 ‍​MILLION VERSUS EUR 31.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.REVENUE AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND 2016 IN 2017‍​.FOR FY SEES RATIO OF “CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE DEPRECIATION OF ASSETS ARISING FROM ACQUISITIONS” TO “NET SALES”, AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES, AT THE LEVEL OF 2016..DEBT REDUCTION SHOULD BE BETWEEN €30 MILLION AND €50 MILLION FOR THE YEAR.

Virbac Q‍2 consolidated revenue up to 234.8 million euros

July 17 (Reuters) - VIRBAC SA ::‍CONSOLIDATED REVENUE IN Q2 AMOUNTED TO EUR 234.8 MILLION, UP SHARPLY BY +7.5% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2016.​.

Virbac says Sébastien Huron to become new Chairman

June 23 (Reuters) - VIRBAC SA :REG-VIRBAC : SÉBASTIEN HURON WILL BECOME THE NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD AS OF DECEMBER 2017.REASON: ‍MANDATE OF CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF EXECUTIVE BOARD, ÉRIC MARÉE, EXPIRES​.

Biocorp signs an industrialization contract with Virbac

May 29 (Reuters) - BIOCORP PRODUCTION SA ::BIOCORP SIGNS AN INDUSTRIALIZATION CONTRACT WITH VIRBAC.INDUSTRIALIZATION CONTRACT TOTALING €1 MILLION FOR THE MANUFACTURING OF AN INNOVATIVE ADMINISTRATION AND CLOSURE SYSTEM COMPATIBLE WITH VIALS.FIRST DELIVERIES ARE EXPECTED BETWEEN 1(ST) AND 2(ND) QUARTER OF 2018.

Virbac Q1 sales fall to 199.7 million euros

Virbac SA : First quarter 2017 sales down, strongly impacted by stock effects in the distribution .Consolidated sales in Q1 amounted to 199.7 million euros ($211.82 million), down by 5.5 pct compared to same period in 2016.

Virbac FY operating profit 69.0 million euros, up 100 percent

Virbac SA : FY operating profit 69.0 million euros ($73.59 million), up 100 percent . FY net profit group share 34.6 million euros up 268.4 percent . Sees for 2017 low single digit organic growth at constant exchange rates . For 2017 anticipates an improvement in current operating income before amortization of assets arising from acquisitions to turnover, which is expected to be around 0.5 points at constant exchange rates but which could rise more at current exchange rates . Evolution of 1st quarter revenue is expected to be negative compared to 2016 Further company coverage: [VIRB.PA] ($1 = 0.9376 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:) ((Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 09 20;)).

Virbac Q3 revenue rises to 216.3 million euros

Virbac SA : Reported on Thursday 9-month revenue 646.2 million euros ($723.81 million) versus 646.0 million euros year ago .Q3 revenue 216.3 million euros versus 213.7 million euros year ago.

Virbac Q3 revenue rises to 216.3 million euros

Virbac SA : Reported on Thursday 9-month revenue 646.2 million euros ($723.81 million) versus 646.0 million euros year ago .Q3 revenue 216.3 million euros versus 213.7 million euros year ago.

Virbac Q2 revenue up at 218.6 mln euros

Virbac SA : Reports Q2 revenue of 218.6 million euros ($242.1 million) versus 220.9 million euros a year ago .H1 revenue is 430.0 million euros versus 432.3 million euros a year ago.