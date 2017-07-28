Viscofan SA (VIS.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

July 28 (Reuters) - VISCOFAN SA ::H1 NET PROFIT 66.2 MILLION EUROS, UP 10.5 PCT VERSUS YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA 116.6 MILLION EUROS, UP 15.8 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE 390.3 MILLION EUROS, UP 9.4 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO.SEES 2017 CAPEX AT ABOUT 85 MILLION EUROS.

July 27 (Reuters) - VISCOFAN SA ::H1 NET PROFIT 66.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 59.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA 116.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 100.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 NET SALES 390.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 356.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.

Viscofan Q1 net profit up 15.8 pct YoY

April 27 (Reuters) - Viscofan SA ::Q1 net profit 31.6 million euros ($34.5 million) versus 27.3 million euros year ago, supported by the positive organic evolution of revenue and exchange rates.Q1 EBITDA 54.6 million euros versus 49.1 million euros year ago.Q1 revenue 194.6 million euros versus 174.4 million euros year ago.

Viscofan sees EBITDA growth of between 3 pct and 7 pct in 2017

Viscofan SA : Sees FY 2017 revenue of 760 million euros-785 million euros ($827.7 million) (growth of between 4 percent and 7 percent) . FY 2017 EBITDA of 210 million euros-218 million euros (growth of between 3 percent and 7 percent) . FY 2017 net profit of 125 million euros-129 million euros (growth of up to 3 percent) .Sees 2017 CAPEX flat at about 85 million euros.

Viscofan EBITDA falls 4.6 percent in FY 2016

Viscofan SA : FY EBITDA 204.1 million euros ($216.5 million) versus 213.8 million euros year ago . FY net sales 730.8 million euros versus 740.8 million euros year ago .FY net profit 125.1 million euros versus 120.0 million euros year ago.

Viscofan H1 net profit down at 59.9 million euros

Viscofan SA : H1 net sales 356.9 million euros ($395.7 million) versus 370.8 million euros year ago . H1 net profit 59.9 million euros versus 60.5 million euros year ago . H1 EBITDA 100.7 million euros versus 107.9 million euros year ago . Reduces revenue guidance for 2016 to -1 percent/+1 percent from +2 percent /4 percent . Reduces EBITDA guidance for 2016 to 0 percent/+2 percent from +4 percent /6 percent .Reiterates net profit guidance for 2016.

Viscofan SA comments on FY 2016 revenue, EBITDA, net profit guidance

Viscofan SA:Sees FY 2016 revenue between 755 million euros and 770 million euros‍.Sees FY 2016 EBITDA between 222 million euros and 227 million euros‍​.Sees FY 2016 net profit between 127 million euros and 130 million euros‍​.FY 2016 EBITDA at 223 million euros in Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 net profit at 129 million euros in Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Viscofan SA to propose complementary dividend of 0.82 euro/share

Viscofan SA:To propose complementary dividend of 0.82 euro per share, which will be paid on June 9‍.

Viscofan SA says board approves FY 2015 dividend

Viscofan SA:Says board approves FY 2015 dividend at 0.52 euro per share.Sets payment date to Dec. 29.