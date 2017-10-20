Vivendi SA (VIV.PA)
20.82EUR
20 Oct 2017
€-0.47 (-2.19%)
€21.28
€21.39
€21.43
€20.78
3,916,266
3,421,873
€21.62
€15.96
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Telecom Italia approves joint-venture with Vivendi's Canal+
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) says::Board approves binding term-sheet for joint-venture with Vivendi's pay-TV arm Canal+.TIM to have 60 percent of joint-venture and three out of five board members .JV CEO to be picked among TIM-appointed board members .Shares government concerns over security issues after examining government's "golden power" decisions.Wants to engage in discussions with government "with spirit of full collaboration" over security issues relating to TIM Sparkle and Telsy units.Reserves, however, the right to evaluate impact of government's requests with aim to protect company's interests. Full Article
Telecom Italia says Italy wants say in key decisions for strategic assets
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia says: :received notification of Italy's decision to exercise golden power over company.golden power application involves governance, organization measures partly already implemented by company.Italy requires that matters related to national security at TIM, Sparkle and Telsy be handled by Italian citizen approved by government.asked by Italy that a special security organizational unit be involved in all decision making pertaining to strategic activities and network.special security unit to be entrusted to security official chosen from shortlist provided by Rome government.Italy asks that government be informed before any key decisions regarding strategic activities.has 90 days to comply with golden power requirements. Full Article
Starting level of 2.5 bln euros reasonable for Italy's 5G auction - official
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Italy Communications Undersecretary Antonello Giacomelli says: :Starting level of 2.5 billion euros for 5G frequencies auction could be reasonable. Full Article
Vivendi to launch buyout of Havas shareholders
Oct 11 (Reuters) - VIVENDI
Vivendi now holds 94.8 percent of Havas share capital - AMF filing
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Vivendi
Vivendi shares open up 1.18 percent, Credit Suisse raises to "outperform"
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Vivendi
Telecom Italia chairman says company has appointed new CEO
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia
Mediaset has received no Vivendi offer on JV with Telecom Italia
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Italian private broadcaster Mediaset Chief Financial Officer Marco Giordani tells a post-results analyst call: :group knows no more than what was said by Italian communications authority on Vivendi's plan to comply with Italian regulation regarding its holdings in Mediaset and Telecom Italia (TIM) <<
Vivendi offer for Havas shares to run between Sept 21-Oct 4
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Vivendi
Vivendi to appeal Consob decision on Telecom Italia
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Vivendi SA
Telecom Italia and Vivendi's Canal+ agree content joint venture
MILAN The board of Telecom Italia (TIM) has approved the creation of a joint venture with French media group Vivendi's pay-TV unit Canal+, strengthening the link between the Italian phone group and its biggest shareholder.