Vivendi SA (VIV.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Telecom Italia approves joint-venture with Vivendi's Canal+
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 12:07pm EDT 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) says::Board approves binding term-sheet for joint-venture with Vivendi's pay-TV arm Canal+.TIM to have 60 percent of joint-venture and three out of five board members .JV CEO to be picked among TIM-appointed board members .Shares government concerns over security issues after examining government's "golden power" decisions.Wants to engage in discussions with government "with spirit of full collaboration" over security issues relating to TIM Sparkle and Telsy units.Reserves, however, the right to evaluate impact of government's requests with aim to protect company's interests.  Full Article

Telecom Italia says Italy wants say in key decisions for strategic assets
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 03:06pm EDT 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia says: :received notification of Italy's decision to exercise golden power over company.golden power application involves governance, organization measures partly already implemented by company.Italy requires that matters related to national security at TIM, Sparkle and Telsy be handled by Italian citizen approved by government.asked by Italy that a special security organizational unit be involved in all decision making pertaining to strategic activities and network.special security unit to be entrusted to security official chosen from shortlist provided by Rome government.Italy asks that government be informed before any key decisions regarding strategic activities.has 90 days to comply with golden power requirements.  Full Article

Starting level of 2.5 bln euros reasonable for Italy's 5G auction - official
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 06:42am EDT 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Italy Communications Undersecretary Antonello Giacomelli says: :Starting level of 2.5 billion euros for 5G frequencies auction could be reasonable.  Full Article

Vivendi to launch buyout of Havas shareholders
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 01:10pm EDT 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - VIVENDI :Vivendi announces its intention to launch a public buyout offer open to all Havas shareholders at a price of 9.25 euros per share, followed by a mandatory squeeze-out .  Full Article

Vivendi now holds 94.8 percent of Havas share capital - AMF filing
Thursday, 5 Oct 2017 04:54am EDT 

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Vivendi /Havas ::Vivendi now holds 94.8 percent of Havas share capital - AMF filing.Vivendi in process of buying full control of Havas.  Full Article

Vivendi shares open up 1.18 percent, Credit Suisse raises to "outperform"
Friday, 29 Sep 2017 03:07am EDT 

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Vivendi is top CAC-40 gainer at Paris open:Shares open up 1.18 percent.Credit Suisse raises to "outperform" from "underperform".The process Italy has launched and which could lead to a fine for failure to notify the government of Vivendi assuming de facto control of Telecom Italia <<>> is against the Italian phone group, government sources said. nI6N1M300C.  Full Article

Telecom Italia chairman says company has appointed new CEO
Thursday, 28 Sep 2017 12:54pm EDT 

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia Chairman Arnaud de Puyfontaine tells journalists at the end of a board meeting::the company has appointed a chief executive, you will learn his name soon .  Full Article

Mediaset has received no Vivendi offer on JV with Telecom Italia
Tuesday, 26 Sep 2017 02:06pm EDT 

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Italian private broadcaster Mediaset Chief Financial Officer Marco Giordani tells a post-results analyst call: :group knows no more than what was said by Italian communications authority on Vivendi's plan to comply with Italian regulation regarding its holdings in Mediaset and Telecom Italia (TIM) <<>>.has not received any offer from Vivendi with regards to possible partnership including Telecom Italia, and anyway the group would first have to resolve its legal row with Vivendi.pay-TV unit customer base declining, as forecasted.group has made offer for upcoming soccer World Cup TV broadcasting rights with "financially rational proposal" but there are other "more hungry" bidders.  Full Article

Vivendi offer for Havas shares to run between Sept 21-Oct 4
Wednesday, 20 Sep 2017 04:35am EDT 

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Vivendi /Havas ::Offer for Havas shares to run between Sept 21-Oct 4 -AMF filing.Media giant Vivendi bought the Bollore group's <<>> majority stake in Havas in July and it will follow this up with a full buyout offer. .  Full Article

Vivendi to appeal Consob decision on Telecom Italia
Wednesday, 13 Sep 2017 04:02pm EDT 

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Vivendi SA :Vivendi says takes note of the position expressed by the Consob, declaring the existence of a de facto control by Vivendi over Telecom Italia..Vivendi says formally contests that interpretation and will appeal to the competent courts..The Group reiterates that it has always complied with applicable law and regulations. .  Full Article

Telecom Italia and Vivendi's Canal+ agree content joint venture

MILAN The board of Telecom Italia (TIM) has approved the creation of a joint venture with French media group Vivendi's pay-TV unit Canal+, strengthening the link between the Italian phone group and its biggest shareholder.

