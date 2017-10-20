Vivendi SA (VIV.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Telecom Italia approves joint-venture with Vivendi's Canal+

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) says::Board approves binding term-sheet for joint-venture with Vivendi's pay-TV arm Canal+.TIM to have 60 percent of joint-venture and three out of five board members .JV CEO to be picked among TIM-appointed board members .Shares government concerns over security issues after examining government's "golden power" decisions.Wants to engage in discussions with government "with spirit of full collaboration" over security issues relating to TIM Sparkle and Telsy units.Reserves, however, the right to evaluate impact of government's requests with aim to protect company's interests.

Telecom Italia says Italy wants say in key decisions for strategic assets

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia says: :received notification of Italy's decision to exercise golden power over company.golden power application involves governance, organization measures partly already implemented by company.Italy requires that matters related to national security at TIM, Sparkle and Telsy be handled by Italian citizen approved by government.asked by Italy that a special security organizational unit be involved in all decision making pertaining to strategic activities and network.special security unit to be entrusted to security official chosen from shortlist provided by Rome government.Italy asks that government be informed before any key decisions regarding strategic activities.has 90 days to comply with golden power requirements.

Starting level of 2.5 bln euros reasonable for Italy's 5G auction - official

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Italy Communications Undersecretary Antonello Giacomelli says: :Starting level of 2.5 billion euros for 5G frequencies auction could be reasonable.

Vivendi to launch buyout of Havas shareholders

Oct 11 (Reuters) - VIVENDI :Vivendi announces its intention to launch a public buyout offer open to all Havas shareholders at a price of 9.25 euros per share, followed by a mandatory squeeze-out .

Vivendi now holds 94.8 percent of Havas share capital - AMF filing

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Vivendi /Havas ::Vivendi now holds 94.8 percent of Havas share capital - AMF filing.Vivendi in process of buying full control of Havas.

Vivendi shares open up 1.18 percent, Credit Suisse raises to "outperform"

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Vivendi is top CAC-40 gainer at Paris open:Shares open up 1.18 percent.Credit Suisse raises to "outperform" from "underperform".The process Italy has launched and which could lead to a fine for failure to notify the government of Vivendi assuming de facto control of Telecom Italia << >> is against the Italian phone group, government sources said. nI6N1M300C.

Telecom Italia chairman says company has appointed new CEO

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia Chairman Arnaud de Puyfontaine tells journalists at the end of a board meeting::the company has appointed a chief executive, you will learn his name soon .

Mediaset has received no Vivendi offer on JV with Telecom Italia

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Italian private broadcaster Mediaset Chief Financial Officer Marco Giordani tells a post-results analyst call: :group knows no more than what was said by Italian communications authority on Vivendi's plan to comply with Italian regulation regarding its holdings in Mediaset and Telecom Italia (TIM) << >>.has not received any offer from Vivendi with regards to possible partnership including Telecom Italia, and anyway the group would first have to resolve its legal row with Vivendi.pay-TV unit customer base declining, as forecasted.group has made offer for upcoming soccer World Cup TV broadcasting rights with "financially rational proposal" but there are other "more hungry" bidders.

Vivendi offer for Havas shares to run between Sept 21-Oct 4

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Vivendi /Havas ::Offer for Havas shares to run between Sept 21-Oct 4 -AMF filing.Media giant Vivendi bought the Bollore group's << >> majority stake in Havas in July and it will follow this up with a full buyout offer. .

Vivendi to appeal Consob decision on Telecom Italia

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Vivendi SA :Vivendi says takes note of the position expressed by the Consob, declaring the existence of a de facto control by Vivendi over Telecom Italia..Vivendi says formally contests that interpretation and will appeal to the competent courts..The Group reiterates that it has always complied with applicable law and regulations. .