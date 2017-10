Vijaya Bank (VJBK.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Vijaya Bank raises 7 bln rupees from share sale to institutions

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Vijaya Bank :India's Vijaya Bank says raises 7 billion rupees from share sale to institutions.

India's Vijaya Bank launches share sale to institutions

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Vijaya Bank :India's Vijaya Bank says launches share sale to institutional investors.India's Vijaya Bank says share sale floor price at 66.36 rupees per share.

Prakash Steelage gets notice from Vijaya Bank in relation to reconstruction of assets

June 5 (Reuters) - Prakash Steelage Ltd ::Received notice from Vijaya Bank with regards to securitisation and reconstruction of financial assets and enforcement of security interest.

India's Vijaya Bank March-qtr profit rises nearly three-fold

May 9 (Reuters) - Vijaya Bank :March quarter net profit 2.04 billion rupees versus net profit of 713.1 million rupees year ago.March quarter interest earned 30.55 billion rupees versus 29.56 billion rupees year ago.March quarter provisions 4.32 billion rupees versus 6.53 billion rupees year ago.March quarter gross NPA 6.59 percent versus 6.98 percent previous quarter.March quarter net NPA 4.36 percent versus 4.74 percent previous quarter.Recommended dividend of 1.5 rupees per share.

Vijaya Bank Dec-qtr profit rises more than four-fold

Vijaya Bank : Dec quarter net profit 2.30 billion rupees versus net profit of 526.1 million rupees year ago . Dec quarter interest earned 31.37 billion rupees versus 30.28 billion rupees year ago . Dec quarter provisions 4.17 billion rupees versus 3.17 billion rupees year ago . Dec quarter gross NPA 6.98 percent versus 7.07 percent previous quarter .Dec quarter net NPA 4.74 percent versus 5.10 percent previous quarter.

Vijaya Bank June-qtr profit up about 13 pct

Vijaya Bank : India's Vijaya Bank - June-quarter net profit 1.62 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.43 billion rupees year ago . India's Vijaya Bank - June-quarter interest earned 30.60 billion rupees versus 30.91 billion rupees year ago . India's Vijaya Bank - June-quarter provisions 2.68 billion rupees versus 1.46 billion rupees year ago . India's Vijaya Bank - June-quarter gross NPA 7.31 percent versus 6.64 percent previous quarter . June-quarter net NPA 5.42 percent versus 4.81 percent previous quarter .

Vijaya Bank March-qtr profit down about 26 pct

Vijaya Bank : March-quarter net profit 713.1 million rupees versus net profit of 968 million rupees year ago . India's Vijaya Bank - March-quarter interest earned 29.56 billion rupees versus 31.32 billion rupees year ago . India's Vijaya Bank - March-quarter gross NPA 6.64 percent versus 4.32 percent previous quarter . India's Vijaya Bank - March-quarter provisions 6.53 billion rupees versus 3.06 billion rupees year ago . India's Vijaya Bank - March-quarter net NPA 4.81 percent versus 2.98 percent previous quarter .