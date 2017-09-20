Vukile Property Fund Ltd (VKEJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Atlantic Leaf Properties says Vukile Property Fund raises stake to 34.9 pct

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Atlantic Leaf Properties Ltd :VUKILE PROPERTY FUND ACQUIRED 23.2 MILLION NEW SHARES OF CO RAISING STAKE FROM 29.99 PERCENT TO 34.9 PERCENT AT 17.6 RAND PER SHARE‍​.

Vukile Property Fund says capital raised increased to 900 mln rand

July 18 (Reuters) - Vukile Property Fund Ltd ::Amount of capital raised increased from 500 million rand to 900 million rand through placing of aggregate of 48.1 million new shares​.Book was significantly oversubscribed, even at 900 million rand level.71.25 million rand was raised by way of placement with management at 18.80 rand per share.250 million rand was raised by way of placement with Encha SPV at 18.53 rand per share in terms of Encha equity funding.

Vukile proposes equity raise of 500 mln rand

July 18 (Reuters) - Vukile Property Fund Ltd ::Company proposes an equity raise of approximately 500 mln rand through issue of new shares.New shares will be issued under a vendor consideration placing.Of equity raised, up to 250 mln rand may be placed with Encha SPV and 72 mln rand may be placed with management at bookbuild price.Remaining equity will be offered to selected investors through an accelerated bookbuild process.

Castellana Properties buys Spanish retail portfolio for base price of 193 mln euros

July 3 (Reuters) - Vukile Property Fund Limited:Acquisition Of Spanish Retail Portfolio And Withdrawal Of Cautionary Announcement << >>.Castellana Properties Socimi has completed contracts with Redevco Iberian to buy 11 property owning cos for an aggregate base purchase consideration of eur 193 million.

Vukile Property Fund says currently in negotiations

June 27 (Reuters) - Vukile Property Fund Ltd :Currently in negotiations, which if successfully concluded, may have a material effect on price of company's securities.

Vukile Property Fund posts FY profit after tax 1.5 bln rand

May 24 (Reuters) - Vukile Property Fund Ltd ::Group's net profit after tax for year ended 31 March 2017 amounted to 1.5 billion rand (March 2016: 1.6 billion rand).FY property revenue 1.08 billion rand versus 1.01 billion rand year ago.Says dividends for full year rose by 7.1% to 156.75 cents per share.

Synergy Income Fund updates on repositioning of co

Synergy Income Fund Ltd : Transaction will be implemented on 22 December 2016 . Synergy income - VAM consideration shares and cumulative consideration shares will be issued to Vukile Property Fund Limited ("vukile") and shareholders of Cumulative Properties Limited . Newly constituted board of directors will meet in january 2017 to consider position of chief executive officer of company . All outstanding conditions precedent to transaction have now been fulfilled and transaction is accordingly unconditional in accordance with its terms .Gerald Leissner, who was due to take up position of chief executive officer of company, passed away on 16 december 2016.