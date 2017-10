Valid Solucoes e Servicos de Seguranca em Meios de Pagamento e Identificacao SA (VLID3.SA)

Valid Solucoes e Servicos de Seguranca em Meios de Pagamento e Identificacao SA : Announced on Thursday that its board of directors had approved the sixth issuance of simple, non-convertible debentures in a single series, worth up to 200.0 million Brazilian reais ($57.4 million) .Debentures with 3-year maturity, to be placed under guaranteed share-placing agreement to up to 150.0 million reais and under best efforts basis regime to up to 50.0 million reais.